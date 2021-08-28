Tema 1 Pasivo Parte 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Contabilidad Superior Tema 1 El Pasivo Parte 2 Material tomado de la Guía: Unidad Didáctica, Tema 2, Pasivo No Corriente, ...
Pasivo No Corriente 1.Definición. 2.Clasificación. 1.Arrendamiento financiero: definición. 2.Hipoteca definición y contabi...
Se define al Pasivo No Corriente como aquellas obligaciones a cargo de una entidad cuyo vencimiento será en un plazo mayor...
Arrendamiento Financiero Hipotecas Bonos PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 4 Clasificación
Arrendamiento Financiero: según al Artículo 1.579 del Código Civil, “el arrendamiento es un contrato por el cual una de la...
Según al Artículo 1.579 del Código Civil, “el arrendamiento es un contrato por el cual una de las partes contratantes se o...
La hipoteca es un préstamo contraído por una entidad, el cual está garantizado con bienes e inmuebles, y sobre los cuales ...
Los créditos hipotecarios generalmente son pagaderos en cuotas mensuales iguales, sin embargo, esto no limita a que pueda ...
PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 9 REGISTROS CONTABLES Hipoteca por pagar: 1. Reconocimiento inicial: El pasiv...
PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 10 REGISTROS CONTABLES Hipoteca por pagar: 1. Reconocimiento posterior: A med...
PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 11 REGISTROS CONTABLES Hipoteca por pagar: 1. Reconocimiento posterior: Al ci...
Ejemplo: El 01/03/X1 la empresa La Esperanza, C.A. adquiere un local comercial por Bs.500.000, dando una inicial del 40% y...
Solución: En primer lugar, elaboraremos la línea del tiempo para los dos años: PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021...
Solución: Luego se debe calcular el monto de la cuota, para ello debes aplicar la fórmula de renta anticipada: PREPARADO P...
Solución: PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 15 Con la renta obtenida, se elabora la tabla de amortización, de a...
Solución: Observa la línea del tiempo, en ese orden se deben elaborar los cálculos y registros contables. Los pasos para e...
Solución: 2. Cancelación de la primera cuota. Allí debe separar cuánto corresponde a intereses y cuánto a la disminución d...
Solución: 3. Fecha de cierre. Se deben ajustar los intereses causados no pagados de la cuota próxima a vencerse, en este c...
Solución: Cada cuota contiene un interés que corresponde a seis (6) meses y debido a que al cierre del ejercicio económico...
Solución: Seguidamente presentaremos los asientos en el libro diario de las transacciones del primer año: PREPARADO POR LI...
Solución: A continuación, se muestran solamente las cuentas de mayor que se clasifican en la sección del pasivo, a fin de ...
Solución: El saldo de la cuenta Hipoteca por Pagar contiene el monto total de la deuda, sin embargo, como ésta se pagará e...
Solución: PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 23 El monto de la amortización de capital de la 2da. y 3era. Cuota,...
Solución: PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 24 Fecha No. Cuota Monto Cuota Intereses Amortización de Capital Sa...
Solución: PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 25 Segundo año: Solamente se explicará el pago de la cuota N° 2, pu...
Solución: PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 26 Seguidamente presentaremos los asientos en el libro diario de la...
Un bono es un tipo de pagaré y se considera un instrumento financiero negociable, debido a que pueden ser transferidos de ...
• Bonos a plazo fijo: Es cuando todos los bonos de una emisión se vencen a la misma fecha. • Bonos de vencimiento escalona...
Cuando se emiten bonos, el precio de venta se fija por factores como: la oferta y la demanda, las condiciones del mercado,...
Una empresa que desee obtener financiamiento mediante la emisión de bonos debe pagar la tasa de interés vigente en el merc...
Valuación de los Bonos Cuando la tasa de interés establecida o nominal es igual a la de mercado, los bonos se venden a su ...
Valuación de los Bonos Cuando la tasa de interés de mercado es menor que la tasa establecida o nominal, los bonos se vende...
PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 33 Tanto los intereses como el pago del principal se realizan a valor nominal...
Importante La obligación (Bonos por Pagar) siempre debe registrarse al Valor Nominal PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOST...
REGISTROS CONTABLES PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 35 Bonos por pagar: 1. Al momento de la venta. A. Venta e...
PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 36 Bonos por pagar: 1. Al momento de la venta. A. Venta en fecha de emisión: ...
PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 37 Los intereses de acuerdo al contrato de bonos se pagan semestralmente, y l...
PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 38 Gráficamente quedaría así: Bonos por pagar: 1. Al momento de la venta. A. ...
PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 39 Bonos por pagar: 1. Al momento de la venta. A. Venta en fecha posterior pe...
PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 40 Bonos por pagar: 1. Al momento de la venta. A. Venta en fecha posterior pe...
PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 41 Bonos por pagar: 1. Al momento de la venta. B. Venta en fecha de pago de i...
PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 42 Bonos por pagar: 1. Al momento de la venta. B. Venta en fecha de pago de i...
PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 43 Bonos por pagar: 1. Al momento de la venta. C. Venta en fecha posterior al...
PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 44 Bonos por pagar: 2. Al momento del pago de intereses: C. Venta en fecha po...
PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 45 REGISTROS CONTABLES Bonos por pagar: 3. Al momento del cierre económico: A...
PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 46 REGISTROS CONTABLES Bonos por pagar: 3. Al momento del cierre económico: 1...
PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 47 REGISTROS CONTABLES Bonos por pagar: 3. Al momento del cierre económico: 2...
Ejemplo: Supongamos que los bonos tienen una vida de tres (años) y los bonos vendidos en la fecha de emisión tienen descue...
PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 49 REGISTROS CONTABLES Bonos por pagar: 3. Al momento del cierre económico: A...
PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 50 REGISTROS CONTABLES Bonos por pagar: 3. Al momento del cierre económico: A...
PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 51 REGISTROS CONTABLES Bonos por pagar: 3. Al momento del cierre económico: A...
PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 52 REGISTROS CONTABLES Bonos por pagar: 3. Al momento del cierre económico: A...
PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 53 REGISTROS CONTABLES Bonos por pagar: 3. Al momento del vencimiento: En est...
Bibliografía Carrillo, Lisbet (2012). Guía: Unidad Didáctica, Tema 2, Pasivo Corriente. Consejo de Normas Internacionales ...
PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 55
Contabilidad Superior Tema 1 El Pasivo Parte 2 Prof. Lizbet M. Hernández D. 56 Agosto, 2021
  1. 1. Contabilidad Superior Tema 1 El Pasivo Parte 2 Material tomado de la Guía: Unidad Didáctica, Tema 2, Pasivo No Corriente, Autora: Carrillo, Lisbet (2012) Prof. Lizbet M. Hernández D. Agosto, 2021
  2. 2. Pasivo No Corriente 1.Definición. 2.Clasificación. 1.Arrendamiento financiero: definición. 2.Hipoteca definición y contabilización. 3.Bonos definición, cálculo y registro contable de la emisión, colocación, intereses, amortización de la prima y el descuento. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 2 Contenido Programático
  3. 3. Se define al Pasivo No Corriente como aquellas obligaciones a cargo de una entidad cuyo vencimiento será en un plazo mayor a un año, contado a partir de la fecha del balance. Representan una fuente de financiamiento relativamente estable. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 3
  4. 4. Arrendamiento Financiero Hipotecas Bonos PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 4 Clasificación
  5. 5. Arrendamiento Financiero: según al Artículo 1.579 del Código Civil, “el arrendamiento es un contrato por el cual una de las partes contratantes se obliga a hacer gozar a la otra de una cosa mueble o inmueble, por cierto, tiempo y mediante un precio determinado que ésta se obliga a pagar a aquélla”. Hipotecas: Obligaciones a cargo de una entidad cuyo vencimiento será en un plazo mayor a un año. Representan una fuente de financiamiento relativamente estable. Bonos: son un tipo de pagaré y se considera un instrumento financiero negociable, debido a que pueden ser transferidos de un acreedor a otro. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 5 Clasificación
  6. 6. Según al Artículo 1.579 del Código Civil, “el arrendamiento es un contrato por el cual una de las partes contratantes se obliga a hacer gozar a la otra de una cosa mueble o inmueble, por cierto, tiempo y mediante un precio determinado que ésta se obliga a pagar a aquélla”. La NIC 17 lo define como: “un acuerdo mediante el cual el arrendador cede al arrendatario, a cambio de percibir una suma única de dinero, o una serie de pagos o cuotas, el derecho a utilizar un activo durante un período de tiempo determinado”. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 6 Arrendamiento Financiero
  7. 7. La hipoteca es un préstamo contraído por una entidad, el cual está garantizado con bienes e inmuebles, y sobre los cuales no puede pesar enajenación o gravamen sin la debida cancelación. Entre las características más resaltante de un pagaré hipotecario están: • El documento debe protocolizarse en el Registro Público, a fin de que tenga efectos legales y poder actuar en caso de no cumplirse con las cláusulas establecidas al momento del préstamo. • Se otorga la garantía de bienes muebles. • Se otorga el gravamen sobre bienes inmuebles. • Si el deudor no cumple con el pago, se ejecutará la hipoteca, rematando el bien y el acreedor o prestamista cobrará el monto del capital de la hipoteca, los intereses que estos hayan causados, los gastos judiciales y cualquier otro gasto por el cual haya incurrido el incumplimiento de la misma. • Se coloca a interés compuesto y puede ser a tasa fija o variable de acuerdo a lo establecido en el documento. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 7 Hipoteca por Pagar
  8. 8. Los créditos hipotecarios generalmente son pagaderos en cuotas mensuales iguales, sin embargo, esto no limita a que pueda pagarse en períodos bimensuales, trimestrales, semestrales, entre otros, esto depende de lo establecido en el documento. Cada cuota está compuesta por el capital más los intereses. Una parte de la cuota que se paga representa el interés aplicado al saldo no pagado del préstamo y el resto representa la porción del pasivo (hipoteca por pagar) que se paga y que por ende disminuye su saldo. Para calcular la composición de cada cuota utilizaremos la tabla de amortización, en esta reflejaremos como se está realizando el pago de la deuda contraída, identificaremos cuánto corresponde a interés (gastos) y cuánto es el capital (Hipoteca por pagar) que se va a amortizar en cada pago. Para efectos didácticos en este tema, partiremos de que el pago de hipoteca se hace por cuotas vencidas. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 8 Hipoteca por Pagar
  9. 9. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 9 REGISTROS CONTABLES Hipoteca por pagar: 1. Reconocimiento inicial: El pasivo de Hipoteca por Pagar se registrará a valor nominal de la deuda, es decir, sin incluir intereses. El asiento contable para el reconocimiento inicial se hará de la siguiente manera: Fecha Descripción Debe Haber -x- xx/xx/xx Efectivo XXX Hipoteca por pagar XXX Para registrar crédito hipotecario a una tasa del x%, con vencimiento al xx/xx
  10. 10. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 10 REGISTROS CONTABLES Hipoteca por pagar: 1. Reconocimiento posterior: A medida que se van pagando las cuotas se registra el gasto correspondiente al interés y se disminuye el pasivo de la hipoteca El asiento contable se hará de la siguiente manera: Fecha Descripción Debe Haber -x- xx/xx/xx Gastos de interés XXX Hipoteca por pagar XXX Efectivo XXX Para registrar pago de cuota No. del crédito hipotecario.
  11. 11. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 11 REGISTROS CONTABLES Hipoteca por pagar: 1. Reconocimiento posterior: Al cierre del ejercicio se deben ajustar los intereses causados no pagados de la próxima cuota pendiente por cancelar. El registro contable se hará de la siguiente manera: Fecha Descripción Debe Haber -x- xx/xx/xx Gastos de interés XXX Intereses sobre hipoteca por pagar XXX Para registrar intereses acumulados de la cuota No. del crédito hipotecario
  12. 12. Ejemplo: El 01/03/X1 la empresa La Esperanza, C.A. adquiere un local comercial por Bs.500.000, dando una inicial del 40% y el resto es financiado a través de un crédito hipotecario, a una tasa del 18% anual pagadera semestralmente por cuotas vencidas en cuatro (4) años. Otorga como garantía el mismo inmueble. La empresa cierre su ejercicio económico el 31/10 de cada año. Se requiere: • Registro las operaciones contables del primer y segundo año • Presentación del Pasivo para el primer y segundo año. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 12
  13. 13. Solución: En primer lugar, elaboraremos la línea del tiempo para los dos años: PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 13
  14. 14. Solución: Luego se debe calcular el monto de la cuota, para ello debes aplicar la fórmula de renta anticipada: PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 14 R= C x i sustituyendo R= 300.000 x 0,09 = 54.202,31 1-(1+i)-n 1-(1+0,09)-8
  15. 15. Solución: PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 15 Con la renta obtenida, se elabora la tabla de amortización, de allí se toman los valores con los cuales se realizarán los registros contables:
  16. 16. Solución: Observa la línea del tiempo, en ese orden se deben elaborar los cálculos y registros contables. Los pasos para el registro en el primer año son los siguientes: 1. Registro del pasivo por hipoteca a valor nominal. En esta fecha la empresa adquiere un local comercial dando una inicial del 40% y por el resto, es decir, el 60% recibe un crédito hipotecario. Valor del inmueble = Bs. 500.000 Inicial 40% = Bs. 500.000 x 40% = Bs. 200.000 Crédito hipotecario = Bs. 500.000 x 60% = Bs. 300.000 PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 16
  17. 17. Solución: 2. Cancelación de la primera cuota. Allí debe separar cuánto corresponde a intereses y cuánto a la disminución del pasivo. Ubica la línea de la cuota 1 de la tabla de amortización, de allí se obtienen los montos necesarios para hacer el registro contable. En este caso tenemos: PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 17 Fecha No. Cuota Monto Cuota Intereses Amortización de Capital Saldo 01/09/X1 1 54.202,31 27.000,00 27.202,31 272.797,69 Monto a pagar Gasto de interés Disminución del Pasivo por Hipoteca
  18. 18. Solución: 3. Fecha de cierre. Se deben ajustar los intereses causados no pagados de la cuota próxima a vencerse, en este caso la cuota No. 2. Observa nuevamente la línea del tiempo, allí puede ver que desde que se pagó la cuota No. 1 (01/09) hasta la fecha de cierre (31/10) han transcurrido dos (2) meses, sin embargo estos se pagarán en otro ejercicio económico, por ende deben registrarse como pasivo en el cierre del año 1. Veamos: PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 18 Fecha No. Cuota Monto Cuota Intereses Amortización de Capital Saldo 01/03/X2 2 54.202,31 24.551,79 29.650,52 243.147,17
  19. 19. Solución: Cada cuota contiene un interés que corresponde a seis (6) meses y debido a que al cierre del ejercicio económico solo se han causado dos meses de interés de la segunda cuota, debemos dividir entre 6 meses el interés que está registrado en la tabla de amortización y multiplicarlo por los meses transcurridos: Interés cuota No. 2 = 24.551,79 / 6 meses= 4.091,97 mensual Como se han causado 2 meses, debemos realizar el siguiente cálculo: 4.091,97 x 2 meses = 8.183,93 (monto a ajustar) PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 19
  20. 20. Solución: Seguidamente presentaremos los asientos en el libro diario de las transacciones del primer año: PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 20 Fecha Descripción Debe Haber -1- 01/03/X1 Inmueble 500.000,00 Hipoteca por pagar 300.000,00 Banco 200.000,00 Para registrar crédito hipotecario a una tasa del 18%, cuotas pagaderas semestralmente -2- 31/09/X1 Hipoteca por pagar 27.202,31 Gastos de interés 27.000,00 Banco 54.202,31 P/reg. Pago de cuota No. 1 del crédito hipotecario -3- 31/10/X1 Gastos de interés 8.183,93 Intereses s/hipoteca por pagar 8.183,93 P/reg. Ajuste de intereses causados no pagados de la cuota No.2 al cierre.
  21. 21. Solución: A continuación, se muestran solamente las cuentas de mayor que se clasifican en la sección del pasivo, a fin de presentarlos en el Estado de Situación financiera: PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 21 Folio:_____ Hipoteca por Pagar Fecha Descripción Debe Haber Saldo 01/03/X1 Crédito p/compra local 300.000,00 300.000,00 01/09/X1 Pago cuota N° 1 27.202,31 272.797,69 Folio:_____ Intereses s/Hipoteca por pagar Fecha Descripción Debe Haber Saldo 31/10/X1 Intereses causados cuota N° 2 8.183,93 8.183,93
  22. 22. Solución: El saldo de la cuenta Hipoteca por Pagar contiene el monto total de la deuda, sin embargo, como ésta se pagará en cuotas durante cuatro (4) años, se debe separar cuanto de ese monto se pagará dentro de los 12 meses (1 año) siguientes a la fecha de presentación de los Estados Financieros, y cuánto se pagará posterior a los 12 meses, así se clasificará la deuda tanto en el Pasivo Corriente como en el No Corriente, gráficamente en la línea del tiempo podemos observar lo siguiente: PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 22
  23. 23. Solución: PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 23 El monto de la amortización de capital de la 2da. y 3era. Cuota, corresponde a la porción circulante del pasivo no corriente de la Hipoteca, por estar comprendido entre los 12 meses siguientes a la fecha de presentación de los Estados Financieros, observa en la tabla de amortización los montos respectivos:
  24. 24. Solución: PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 24 Fecha No. Cuota Monto Cuota Intereses Amortización de Capital Saldo 01/03/X2 2 54.202,31 24.551,79 29.650,52 243.147,17 01/09/X2 3 54.202,31 21.883,24 32.319,07 210.828,10 Total porción circulante………… 61.969,59 La diferencia entre el total de la deuda al 31/10/X1y la porción circulante es el pasivo no corriente, tenemos entonces: Hipoteca por Pagar (saldo al 31/10/X1)……………..Bs. 272.797,69 Porción circulante de la deuda………………..………….Bs. (61.969,59) Hipoteca por Pagar (Pasivo No Corriente) Bs. 210.828,10
  25. 25. Solución: PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 25 Segundo año: Solamente se explicará el pago de la cuota N° 2, pues los asientos siguientes se hacen de la misma manera que en el primer año. La cuota N° 2 se paga el 01/03/X2, recuerda que de esta cuota ya se registró el gasto de interés de 2 meses y su pasivo correspondiente al primer año. Revisa el ajuste realizado el 31/10/X1, al cancelar la cuota se deberá entonces disminuir el pasivo por interés y la amortización del capital, así también se registrará el gasto de cuatro (4) meses que corresponden al actual ejercicio económico. Hipoteca por pagar Intereses por pagar Gasto de interés Amortiz.Capital 2 meses 4 meses Bs. 29.650,52 8.183,93 16.367,86 24.551,79…… Intereses cuota 2
  26. 26. Solución: PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 26 Seguidamente presentaremos los asientos en el libro diario de las transacciones del segundo año: Fecha Descripción Debe Haber -1- 01/03/X2 Hipoteca por pagar 29.650,52 Intereses s/hipoteca por pagar 8.183,93 Gasto de interés 16.367,86 Banco 54.201,31 P/reg. Pago de cuota No. 2 del crédito hipotecario -2- 01/09/X2 Hipoteca por pagar 32.319,07 Gastos de interés 21.883,24 Efectivo 54.201,31 P/reg. Pago de cuota No. 3 del crédito hipotecario -3- 31/10/X2 Gastos de interés 6.324,84 Intereses s/hipoteca por pagar 6.324,84 P/reg. Ajuste de intereses causados no pagados de la cuota No.4 al cierre.
  27. 27. Un bono es un tipo de pagaré y se considera un instrumento financiero negociable, debido a que pueden ser transferidos de un acreedor a otro. Cuando estos se emiten se origina un documento llamado contrato de emisión de bonos que prevé la promesa de pagar: 1. Intereses periódicos, a una tasa especificada en el valor nominal, y 2. El valor nominal del bono a la fecha de vencimiento. Los intereses pueden pagarse anual, semestral o trimestralmente, y la cancelación total de los bonos se hace al vencimiento a su valor nominal, también llamado principal. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 27 Bonos
  28. 28. • Bonos a plazo fijo: Es cuando todos los bonos de una emisión se vencen a la misma fecha. • Bonos de vencimiento escalonado: el vencimiento de estos se distribuye en fechas distintas. Por ejemplo de la totalidad de los bonos emitidos el 30% vence al décimo año, cinco años después, es decir al décimo quinto año vence otro 30% y el resto de los bonos es decir el 40% vence el vigésimo año, en esta fecha vence la totalidad de la obligación contraída. • Bonos con garantía: lo que garantiza la obligación podría ser una propiedad de bienes raíces, en este caso se llaman bonos hipotecarios. • Bonos amortizables con anticipación: Dan el derecho a quien los emite, a amortizarlos y retirarlos antes de su vencimiento. • Bonos convertibles: estos son los que pueden convertirse por otros instrumentos de la misma entidad emisora por un determinado tiempo luego de su emisión. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 28 Tipos de Bonos
  29. 29. Cuando se emiten bonos, el precio de venta se fija por factores como: la oferta y la demanda, las condiciones del mercado, el riesgo relativo y la situación económica del país. El precio que los compradores están dispuestos a pagar por ellos depende de: 1. El valor nominal de los bonos. 2. Los intereses periódicos que se pagaran. 3. La tasa de interés vigente en el mercado. El valor nominal de los bonos, la tasa de interés y la periodicidad de su pago, se identifican en el contrato de emisión de bonos. La tasa de interés se conoce con el nombre de tasa establecida, de cupón o nominal. Esta la fija la compañía emisora de los bonos. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 29 Valuación de los Bonos
  30. 30. Una empresa que desee obtener financiamiento mediante la emisión de bonos debe pagar la tasa de interés vigente en el mercado, la cual puede diferir de la tasa reflejada en el contrato, es decir, de la tasa establecida o nominal. Es así como muchas veces los bonos se emiten con prima o con descuento, y la tasa que de interés que ganan realmente los compradores de bonos (inversionistas) se conoce con el nombre de tasa de interés efectiva o de mercado. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 30 Valuación de los Bonos
  31. 31. Valuación de los Bonos Cuando la tasa de interés establecida o nominal es igual a la de mercado, los bonos se venden a su valor nominal, o lo que es lo mismo, a la par. Cuando la tasa de interés de mercado es mayor que la tasa establecida o nominal, los bonos se venden con descuento, es decir, por debajo de su valor nominal. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 31 Tasa de mercado > Tasa nominal Precio de venta del bono < Valor nominal Bs. 950 < Bs. 1.000 Tasa nominal = Tasa del mercado Precio de venta del bono= Valor nominal Bs. 1000 Bs. 1.000
  32. 32. Valuación de los Bonos Cuando la tasa de interés de mercado es menor que la tasa establecida o nominal, los bonos se venden con prima, es decir, por encima de su valor nominal. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 32 Tasa de mercado < Tasa nominal Precio de venta del bono > Valor nominal Bs. 1.050 > Bs. 1.000
  33. 33. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 33 Tanto los intereses como el pago del principal se realizan a valor nominal y no al valor de compra cuando existe diferencia entre ambos valores.
  34. 34. Importante La obligación (Bonos por Pagar) siempre debe registrarse al Valor Nominal PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 34
  35. 35. REGISTROS CONTABLES PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 35 Bonos por pagar: 1. Al momento de la venta. A. Venta en fecha de emisión: Fecha Descripción Debe Haber -x- 01-02-x1 Banco XXX Bonos por Pagar XXX Para registrar venta de No. X Bonos, a una tasa del %, vencimiento al xx/xx/xx ▪ Al Valor Nominal: El asiento contable se hará de la siguiente manera: ▪ Con Descuento: El asiento contable se hará de la siguiente manera: Fecha Descripción Debe Haber -x- 01-02-x1 Banco XXX Descuento sobre bonos por pagar XXX Bonos por Pagar XXX Para registrar venta de No. X Bonos, a una tasa del %, vencimiento al xx/xx/xx El descuento sobre bonos tiene saldo deudor, y corresponde a la cantidad de dinero que la empresa deja de percibir producto de esa venta, por eso la cantidad de dinero que entra al banco es menor que el valor nominal de los bonos vendidos.
  36. 36. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 36 Bonos por pagar: 1. Al momento de la venta. A. Venta en fecha de emisión: ▪ Con Prima: El asiento contable se hará de la siguiente manera: Fecha Descripción Debe Haber -x- 01-02-x1 Banco XXX Bonos por pagar XXX Prima sobre Bonos por Pagar XX Para registrar venta de No. X Bonos, a una tasa del %, vencimiento al xx/xx/xx La Prima sobre bonos tiene saldo acreedor, y corresponde a la cantidad de dinero que la empresa cobra por encima del valor nominal de los bonos. REGISTROS CONTABLES
  37. 37. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 37 Los intereses de acuerdo al contrato de bonos se pagan semestralmente, y la fecha de emisión de estos fue el 01/02/X1, en fecha 15/03 se vende una cantidad de bonos. La fecha de pago de intereses será: todos los 01/08 y los 01/02. (Ten presente que la fecha de pago de intereses se contará desde la fecha de emisión). A los inversionistas que compraron el 15/03, le cobrará el equivalente a 45 días (1,5 meses) de intereses, pero a la fecha de pago de intereses le pagará el semestre completo al igual que a los que compraron en la fecha de emisión. La diferencia entre ambos inversionistas es que los que compraron en fecha de emisión se ganaron los 6 meses completos, esto para la empresa significa un gasto de intereses de 6 meses, y para los que compraron el 15/03 se ganaron el equivalente a 4,5 meses pero cobraron 6 meses, ello debido a que la empresa les reintegra el monto de los 45 días cobrados en la fecha de venta, entonces el gasto para la empresa es el intereses de los 4,5 meses y la cancelación del pasivo es el 1,5 mes cobrado, pagando así la totalidad del interés correspondiente al período, es decir, 6 meses. Bonos por pagar: 1. Al momento de la venta. A. Venta en fecha posterior a la emisión pero antes del pago de interés: REGISTROS CONTABLES
  38. 38. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 38 Gráficamente quedaría así: Bonos por pagar: 1. Al momento de la venta. A. Venta en fecha posterior a la emisión pero antes del pago de interés: REGISTROS CONTABLES Asientos cuando se venden los Bonos en fecha posterior a la emisión, pero antes del pago de intereses: • Al Valor Nominal: El asiento contable se hará de la siguiente manera: Fecha Descripción Debe Haber -x- 15-03-x1 Banco XXX Bonos por Pagar XXX Intereses sobre bonos por pagar XXX Para registrar venta de No. X Bonos, a una tasa del %, vencimiento al xx/xx/xx Interés de 1,5 meses
  39. 39. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 39 Bonos por pagar: 1. Al momento de la venta. A. Venta en fecha posterior pero antes del pago de interés: REGISTROS CONTABLES Asientos cuando se venden los Bonos en fecha posterior a la emisión, pero antes del pago de intereses: • Con Descuento: El asiento contable se hará de la siguiente manera: Fecha Descripción Debe Haber -x- 15-03-x1 Banco XXX Descuento sobre bonos por pagar XXX Bonos por Pagar XXX Intereses sobre bonos por pagar XXX Para registrar venta de No. X Bonos, a una tasa del %, vencimiento al xx/xx/xx
  40. 40. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 40 Bonos por pagar: 1. Al momento de la venta. A. Venta en fecha posterior pero antes del pago de interés: REGISTROS CONTABLES Asientos cuando se venden los Bonos en fecha posterior a la emisión, pero antes del pago de intereses: • Con Prima: El asiento contable se hará de la siguiente manera: Fecha Descripción Debe Haber -x- 01-02-x1 Banco XXX Bonos por pagar XXX Prima sobre Bonos por Pagar XXX Intereses sobre bonos por pagar XXX Para registrar venta de No. X Bonos, a una tasa del %, vencimiento al xx/xx/xx
  41. 41. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 41 Bonos por pagar: 1. Al momento de la venta. B. Venta en fecha de pago de interés: REGISTROS CONTABLES Cuando los bonos son vendidos en la fecha que se pagan los intereses el asiento a realizar es igual al que se hace cuando se venden en fecha de emisión, observe esta situación gráficamente: A la fecha de pago de intereses solamente se le cancela a los bonos colocados con anterioridad a ésta, la tercera venta por efectuarse el mismo día de fecha de pago de intereses no le corresponde pagarle ni cobrarle ningún interés.
  42. 42. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 42 Bonos por pagar: 1. Al momento de la venta. B. Venta en fecha de pago de interés: REGISTROS CONTABLES Debido a que el asiento a realizar es igual al de emisión, te presentaremos en este momento solo el de venta a valor nominal. El asiento contable se hará de la siguiente manera: Fecha Descripción Debe Haber -x- 01-08-x1 Banco XXX Bonos por pagar XXX Para registrar venta de No. X Bonos, a una tasa del %, vencimiento al xx/xx/xx
  43. 43. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 43 Bonos por pagar: 1. Al momento de la venta. C. Venta en fecha posterior al pago de interés: REGISTROS CONTABLES Cuando los bonos son vendidos en fecha posterior al pago de intereses el asiento a realizar es igual al que se hace cuando se venden en fecha posterior a la emisión, y los intereses que la empresa cobrará a los inversionistas se calcularan desde la última fecha de pago de intereses hasta la fecha de venta. Observa esta situación gráficamente: En este caso la empresa cobrará a los inversionistas de la cuarta venta un mes de intereses, los cuales cancelará en la próxima fecha de pago de intereses. El asiento que te presentaremos será el de venta a valor nominal y cobro de intereses.
  44. 44. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 44 Bonos por pagar: 2. Al momento del pago de intereses: C. Venta en fecha posterior al pago de interés: REGISTROS CONTABLES Fecha Descripción Debe Haber -x- 15-03-x1 Banco XXX Bonos por Pagar XXX Intereses sobre bonos por pagar XXX Para registrar venta de No. X Bonos, a una tasa del %, vencimiento al xx/xx/xx 1 mes de interés Al momento del pago de intereses: Fecha Descripción Debe Haber -x- 01-08-x1 Gastos de interés XXX Intereses sobre Bonos por Pagar XXX Banco XXX Para registrar pago de intereses sobre bonos
  45. 45. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 45 REGISTROS CONTABLES Bonos por pagar: 3. Al momento del cierre económico: A la fecha de cierre de acuerdo a la base del devengo o acumulación, la empresa deberá realizar los ajustes correspondientes a: intereses causados y no pagados, lo cual origina un pasivo, asimismo deberá amortizar la prima y el descuento sobre bonos, en el caso de que existan.
  46. 46. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 46 REGISTROS CONTABLES Bonos por pagar: 3. Al momento del cierre económico: 1. Ajuste de intereses acumulados (causados no pagados): En la fecha de cierre del ejercicio económico deberás reconocer los intereses que se han causado y no se han pagado desde la última fecha de pago hasta la fecha de cierre, el asiento contable que corresponde es el siguiente: Fecha Descripción Debe Haber -x- 31-12-x1 Gastos de interés XXX Intereses sobre Bonos por Pagar XXX Para registrar ajuste de intereses acumulados sobre bonos
  47. 47. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 47 REGISTROS CONTABLES Bonos por pagar: 3. Al momento del cierre económico: 2. Ajuste del Descuento sobre Bonos: Cuando se venden bonos por debajo de su valor nominal, la diferencia entre éste y el valor de la venta es el descuento, lo cual genera una tasa de interés efectiva mayor que la establecida, por lo que el valor del descuento sobre bonos representa un aumento a los intereses que la empresa debe pagar durante la vida de estos, lo que se traduce en un aumento del gasto de interés, el cual deberá ser distribuido durante el período de vigencia de los bonos, y registrarse en cada período económico el gasto correspondiente hasta que el descuento se amortice totalmente, es decir, su saldo se haga cero (0).
  48. 48. Ejemplo: Supongamos que los bonos tienen una vida de tres (años) y los bonos vendidos en la fecha de emisión tienen descuento, el monto de este debe ser amortizado o distribuido durante los tres años, es lo mismo decir que se dividiría el monto del descuento entre 36 meses para obtener el monto mensual a amortizar o en su defecto entre 3 y se obtendría el monto a amortizar anualmente. Es importante acotar que el descuento se debe amortizar desde la fecha de colocación hasta la fecha de vencimiento, dicha aclaratoria se hacer porque la fecha de emisión puede ser diferente a la fecha de venta. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 48
  49. 49. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 49 REGISTROS CONTABLES Bonos por pagar: 3. Al momento del cierre económico: Ajuste del Descuento sobre Bonos: Para este ejemplo la amortización se debe calcular para cada colocación en forma separada, debido a que las ventas se hicieron en fechas diferentes cada una. Observa que la primera venta para este cierre de ejercicio económico se amortiza 11 meses, la segunda 9,5 meses y la tercera 5 meses. Como el tiempo de amortización se cuenta desde la fecha de colocación hasta la fecha de vencimiento de la obligación la 1era. venta se amortizará en los 3 años completos, es decir, 36 meses, la segunda se amortizará en 34,5 meses y la tercera en 30 meses. Los años siguientes se seguirá amortizando hasta que el descuento tenga saldo cero (0).
  50. 50. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 50 REGISTROS CONTABLES Bonos por pagar: 3. Al momento del cierre económico: Ajuste del Descuento sobre Bonos: El asiento contable que se deberá registrar al cierre es el siguiente: Fecha Descripción Debe Haber -x- 31-12-x1 Gastos de interés XXX Descuento sobre bonos por pagar XXX Para registrar amortización del descuento sobre bonos
  51. 51. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 51 REGISTROS CONTABLES Bonos por pagar: 3. Al momento del cierre económico: Ajuste de la Prima sobre Bonos: 3. Ajuste de la Prima sobre Bonos: Cuando la empresa vende bonos con prima quiere decir que se han vendido por encima de su valor nominal; la diferencia entre éste y el valor de venta es la prima, la cual representa para la empresa una disminución al gasto de interés y debe amortizarse (disminuirse) desde el momento en que los bonos son vendidos hasta la fecha de vencimiento de estos, la explicación de cómo debe hacerse esta amortización es igual al caso del Descuento sobre bonos, la diferencia está en el registro contable, el cual se deberá realizar de la siguiente manera:
  52. 52. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 52 REGISTROS CONTABLES Bonos por pagar: 3. Al momento del cierre económico: Ajuste de la Prima sobre Bonos: El asiento contable que se deberá registrar al cierre es el siguiente: Fecha Descripción Debe Haber -x- 31-12-x1 Prima sobre bonos por pagar XXX Gastos de interés XXX Para registrar amortización de la prima sobre bonos
  53. 53. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 53 REGISTROS CONTABLES Bonos por pagar: 3. Al momento del vencimiento: En este momento se extingue la obligación y se debe pagar el valor nominal de los bonos vendidos, por otra parte, si los bonos fueron colocados con prima o descuento el saldo de estas cuentas se debe terminar de amortizar y su saldo se debe hacer cero. El asiento contable para el pago de la obligación será el siguiente: Fecha Descripción Debe Haber -x- Bonos por pagar XXX Banco XXX Para registrar pago de obligación en bonos
  54. 54. Bibliografía Carrillo, Lisbet (2012). Guía: Unidad Didáctica, Tema 2, Pasivo Corriente. Consejo de Normas Internacionales de Contabilidad (IASB, por sus siglas en inglés). Marco Conceptual para la Preparación y Presentación de los Estados Financieros. Consejo de Normas Internacionales de Contabilidad (IASB, por sus siglas en inglés). NIIF para las Pymes (2015). Consejo de Normas Internacionales de Contabilidad (IASB, por sus siglas en inglés). Norma Internacional de Contabilidad 1. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 54
  55. 55. PREPARADO POR LIZBET HERNÁNDEZ, AGOSTO 2021. 55
  56. 56. Contabilidad Superior Tema 1 El Pasivo Parte 2 Prof. Lizbet M. Hernández D. 56 Agosto, 2021

Material relacionado con el Pasivo No Corriente y los Registros Contables

