LA ADMINISTRACIÓN NO OCURRE EN LAS EMPRESAS Y ORGANIZACIONES COMO UN QUEHACER SIMPLE DE LAS TAREAS AISLADAS, SINO QUE ES A...
RECURSO HUMANO MATERIAL OBJETIVOS ORGANIZACIONALES ORGANIZACIÓN Y SINERGIA
REALIZAR ACTIVIDADES Y TERMINARLAS EFICIENTEMENTE CON Y A TRAVÉS DE OTRAS PERSONAS FIN: EFICACIA REALIZACION DE METAS UTIL...
LA PALABRA EFICIENCIA PROVIENE DEL LATÍN EFFICIENTIA QUE EN ESPAÑOL QUIERE DECIR, ACCIÓN, FUERZA, PRODUCCIÓN. SE DEFINE CO...
EFICIENCIA EFICACIA Énfasis en los medios Énfasis en los resultados Hacer las cosas correctamente Hacer las cosas correcta...
REDUCCIÓN DE GASTOS GRANDES REALIZACIONES METAS EFECTIVIDAD EFICIENCIA EFICACIA
PRINCIPALES ESCUELAS DEL PENSAMIENTO ADMINISTRATIVO ENFOQUE 1900 1920 1940 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 CIENTÍFICA GENERAL Y D...
ESCUELA CIENTIFICA (FREDERICK TAYLOR) LOS PRIMEROS EN SISTEMATIZAR UN CONOCIMIENTO ADMINISTRATIVO Y ELABORAR UN MÉTODO PAR...
TEORIA CLASICA DE LA ADMINISTRACION GENERAL Y DE PROCESOS (HENRY FAYOL) SOSTUVO QUE LA ORGANIZACIÓN ES UNA ENTIDAD ABSTRAC...
DIVISIÓN DEL TRABAJO AUTORIDAD Y RESPONSABILIDAD DISCIPLINA UNIDAD DE MANDO UNIDAD DE DIRECCIÓN SUBORDINACIÓN DEL INTERÉS ...
12 LAS ÁREAS FUNCIONALES DE LAS ORGANIZACIONES TEORIA CLASICA DE LA ADMINISTRACION GENERAL Y DE PROCESOS (HENRY FAYOL) TÉC...
ESCUELA DEL COMPORTAMIENTO HUMANO (ELTON MAYO) MODIFICÓ LA CONCEPCIÓN DE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN AL AFIRMAR EN SUS ESTUDIOS EN L...
APORTES: LA EMPRESA ES UNA ENTIDAD SOCIAL. INTERÉS DE LAS PERSONAS NO ES SÓLO ECONÓMICO, TAMBIÉN ES SOCIAL. LA PRODUCTI...
ESCUELA ESTRUCTURALISTA O BUROCRATICA (MAX WEBER) INICIADOR DEL MODELO BUROCRÁTICO EN ADMINISTRACIÓN, INCORPORA LOS ELEMEN...
UNA BUROCRACIA DEBE MANEJARSE MEDIANTE NORMAS ESCRITAS, BASARSE EN LA DIVISIÓN SISTEMÁTICA DEL TRABAJO Y FIJAR REGLAS PARA...
CONCEPTO DE AUTORIDAD: UTILIZA PODER, AUTORIDAD Y DOMINIO COMO SINÓNIMO Y LAS DEFINE COMO LA POSIBILIDAD DE IMPONER LA VOL...
•MODELO IDEAL DE BUROCRACIA: MÁXIMA DIVISIÓN DEL TRABAJO, JERARQUÍA DE AUTORIDAD, REGLAS QUE DEFINEN LA RESPONSABILIDAD Y ...
ESCUELA CUANTITATIVA (WALTER SHEWHART) APARECE ANTE LA INDISPENSABLE NECESIDAD DE LOGRAR MENSURABILIDAD. LAS ORGANIZACIONE...
ESCUELA DE SISTEMAS (LUDWING VON BERTALANFFY, DANIEL KATZ Y ROBERT L) ESTUDIA LAS ORGANIZACIONES COMO SISTEMAS SOCIALES IN...
ESCUELA NEO-HUMANO RELACIONISTA (ABRAHAM MASLOW) TEORÍA SOBRE LA MOTIVACIÓN HUMANA, EN LA CUAL SOSTIENE QUE LAS NECESIDADE...
ESCUELA DE CONTINGENCIA Y TEORIA DE LA ORGANIZACION LAS ACCIONES ADMINISTRATIVAS, APROPIADAS EN UNA SITUACIÓN DETERMINADA,...
ESCUELA DEL DESARROLLO ORGANIZACIONAL. REPRESENTA EL ENFOQUE DE SOLUCIÓN DE PROBLEMAS, DESARROLLADO POR ESPECIALISTAS EN L...
FUE IDEADO PARA AUMENTAR LA EFECTIVIDAD Y BIENESTAR DE LA ORGANIZACIÓN. APORTES: DIAGNÓSTICO SISTEMÁTICO DE LA ORGANIZACIÓ...
ESCUELA DEL ENFOQUE DE LA CALIDAD TOTAL (KAORU ISHIKAWA) DETERMINÓ QUE EL TÉRMINO CONTROL, TRATÁNDOSE DE CALIDAD, SALE SOB...
SE APOYA EN LAS SIGUIENTES HERRAMIENTAS: GRAFICO DEL PROCESO, HOJA DE REGISTRO Y LISTA DE VERIFICACIÓN, DIAGRAMA DE PARETO...
UNIDAD XI TEORÍAS DE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN EVOLUCIÓN DEL PENSAMIENTO ADMINISTRATIVO
UNIDAD XI TEORÍAS DE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN EVOLUCIÓN DEL PENSAMIENTO ADMINISTRATIVO

UNIDAD XI TEORÍAS DE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN EVOLUCIÓN DEL PENSAMIENTO ADMINISTRATIVO

  1. 1. LA ADMINISTRACIÓN NO OCURRE EN LAS EMPRESAS Y ORGANIZACIONES COMO UN QUEHACER SIMPLE DE LAS TAREAS AISLADAS, SINO QUE ES ALGO MÁS QUE ESO, ES ANTE TODO UN CONJUNTO DE ACTIVIDADES ESTRECHAMENTE RELACIONADAS E INTERDEPENDIENTES QUE APUNTAN AL LOGRO DE LOS OBJETIVOS DE LA MISMA EMPRESA U ORGANIZACIÓN.
  2. 2. RECURSO HUMANO MATERIAL OBJETIVOS ORGANIZACIONALES ORGANIZACIÓN Y SINERGIA
  3. 3. REALIZAR ACTIVIDADES Y TERMINARLAS EFICIENTEMENTE CON Y A TRAVÉS DE OTRAS PERSONAS FIN: EFICACIA REALIZACION DE METAS UTILIZACION DE RECURSOS MEDIOS: EFICIENCIA REDUCCIÓN DE GASTOS GRANDES REALIZACIONES METAS EFECTIVIDAD
  4. 4. LA PALABRA EFICIENCIA PROVIENE DEL LATÍN EFFICIENTIA QUE EN ESPAÑOL QUIERE DECIR, ACCIÓN, FUERZA, PRODUCCIÓN. SE DEFINE COMO LA CAPACIDAD DE DISPONER DE ALGUIEN O DE ALGO PARA CONSEGUIR UN EFECTO DETERMINADO. NO DEBE CONFUNDIRSE CON EFICACIA QUE SE DEFINE COMO LA CAPACIDAD DE LOGRAR EL EFECTO QUE SE DESEA O SE ESPERA.
  5. 5. EFICIENCIA EFICACIA Énfasis en los medios Énfasis en los resultados Hacer las cosas correctamente Hacer las cosas correctas Resolver problemas Lograr objetivos Ahorrar gastos Aumentar creación de valores Cumplir tareas y obligaciones Obtener resultados Capacitar a los subordinados Proporcionar eficacia a subordinados Asistir al templo (iglesia) Practicar los valores religiosos Enfoque reactivo (Del pasado al presente) Enfoque proactivo (Del futuro al presente) Pregunta principal ¿Cómo podemos hacer mejor lo que hacemos? ¿Qué es lo que deberíamos estar haciendo?
  6. 6. REDUCCIÓN DE GASTOS GRANDES REALIZACIONES METAS EFECTIVIDAD EFICIENCIA EFICACIA
  7. 7. PRINCIPALES ESCUELAS DEL PENSAMIENTO ADMINISTRATIVO ENFOQUE 1900 1920 1940 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 CIENTÍFICA GENERAL Y DE PROCESOS HUMANO RELACIONISTA ESTRUCTURALISTA CUANTITATIVA SISTEMAS NEO-HUMANO RELACIONISTA CONTINGENCIAS DESARROLLO ORGANIZACIONAL CALIDAD TOTAL Y MEJORA CONTINUA
  8. 8. ESCUELA CIENTIFICA (FREDERICK TAYLOR) LOS PRIMEROS EN SISTEMATIZAR UN CONOCIMIENTO ADMINISTRATIVO Y ELABORAR UN MÉTODO PARA ENTENDER Y MEJORAR LA PRODUCTIVIDAD. APORTES: •USO DE REGLAS DE CÁLCULO •TARJETAS DE INSTRUCCIÓN •ESTANDARIZACIÓN •SISTEMA DE RUTAS DE PRODUCCIÓN •SISTEMA DE COSTOS
  9. 9. TEORIA CLASICA DE LA ADMINISTRACION GENERAL Y DE PROCESOS (HENRY FAYOL) SOSTUVO QUE LA ORGANIZACIÓN ES UNA ENTIDAD ABSTRACTA DIRIGIDA POR UN SISTEMA RACIONAL DE REGLAS Y AUTORIDAD, QUE JUSTIFICA SU EXISTENCIA A TRAVÉS DEL LOGRO DE SUS OBJETIVOS. APORTES: PREVISIÓN EL PROCESO ADMINISTRATIVO ORGANIZACIÓN DIRECCIÓN COORDINACIÓN CONTROL
  10. 10. DIVISIÓN DEL TRABAJO AUTORIDAD Y RESPONSABILIDAD DISCIPLINA UNIDAD DE MANDO UNIDAD DE DIRECCIÓN SUBORDINACIÓN DEL INTERÉS INDIV. AL GENERAL REMUNERACIÓN AL PERSONAL CENTRALIZACIÓN VS DESCENTRALIZACIÓN JERARQUÍA ORDEN EQUIDAD ESTABILIDAD DEL PERSONAL INICIATIVA UNIÓN DEL PERSONAL PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN TEORIA CLASICA DE LA ADMINISTRACION GENERAL Y DE PROCESOS (HENRY FAYOL)
  11. 11. 12 LAS ÁREAS FUNCIONALES DE LAS ORGANIZACIONES TEORIA CLASICA DE LA ADMINISTRACION GENERAL Y DE PROCESOS (HENRY FAYOL) TÉCNICA COMERCIAL FINANCIERA CONTABLE SEGURIDAD ADMINISTRATIVAS
  12. 12. ESCUELA DEL COMPORTAMIENTO HUMANO (ELTON MAYO) MODIFICÓ LA CONCEPCIÓN DE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN AL AFIRMAR EN SUS ESTUDIOS EN LA COMPAÑÍA WESTERN ELECTRIC QUE: “LA PRODUCTIVIDAD NO ES UN PROBLEMA DE INGENIERÍA SINO UN PROBLEMA HUMANO.” POR TAL MOTIVO, ESTE ENFOQUE TAMBIÉN SE DENOMINA TEORÍA DE LAS RELACIONES HUMANAS.
  13. 13. APORTES: LA EMPRESA ES UNA ENTIDAD SOCIAL. INTERÉS DE LAS PERSONAS NO ES SÓLO ECONÓMICO, TAMBIÉN ES SOCIAL. LA PRODUCTIVIDAD ESTABA RELACIONADA CON FACTORES SOCIALES Y PSICOLÓGICOS Y NO POR LA REMUNERACIÓN. LA ALTA O BAJA PRODUCTIVIDAD ESTÁ RELACIONADA CON LA EXISTENCIA DE GRUPOS DE TRABAJO INFORMAL. EL SER HUMANO ES UN SER SOCIAL (ESPÍRITU DE COLABORACIÓN).
  14. 14. ESCUELA ESTRUCTURALISTA O BUROCRATICA (MAX WEBER) INICIADOR DEL MODELO BUROCRÁTICO EN ADMINISTRACIÓN, INCORPORA LOS ELEMENTOS DE RACIONALIDAD Y LEGALIDAD AL TRABAJO DE LAS ORGANIZACIONES.
  15. 15. UNA BUROCRACIA DEBE MANEJARSE MEDIANTE NORMAS ESCRITAS, BASARSE EN LA DIVISIÓN SISTEMÁTICA DEL TRABAJO Y FIJAR REGLAS PARA EL DESEMPEÑO EN CADA CARGO. APORTES: CONCEPTO DE BUROCRACIA: RACIONALIZACIÓN DE LA ACTIVIDAD COLECTIVA.
  16. 16. CONCEPTO DE AUTORIDAD: UTILIZA PODER, AUTORIDAD Y DOMINIO COMO SINÓNIMO Y LAS DEFINE COMO LA POSIBILIDAD DE IMPONER LA VOLUNTAD DE UNA PERSONA SOBRE EL COMPORTAMIENTO DE OTRAS. ESCUELA ESTRUCTURALISTA O BUROCRATICA (MAX WEBER)
  17. 17. •MODELO IDEAL DE BUROCRACIA: MÁXIMA DIVISIÓN DEL TRABAJO, JERARQUÍA DE AUTORIDAD, REGLAS QUE DEFINEN LA RESPONSABILIDAD Y LA LABOR, ACTITUD OBJETIVA DEL ADMINISTRADOR, CALIFICACIÓN TÉCNICA Y SEGURIDAD EN EL TRABAJO Y EVITAR LA CORRUPCIÓN.
  18. 18. ESCUELA CUANTITATIVA (WALTER SHEWHART) APARECE ANTE LA INDISPENSABLE NECESIDAD DE LOGRAR MENSURABILIDAD. LAS ORGANIZACIONES REQUIEREN MEDIR, EVALUAR Y PRECISAR UN FENÓMENO. APORTES: •VARIABILIDAD DE LA CALIDAD DE LOS PRODUCTOS DE UN PROCESO. •INTERVIENEN FACTORES INTERNOS Y EXTERNOS.
  19. 19. ESCUELA DE SISTEMAS (LUDWING VON BERTALANFFY, DANIEL KATZ Y ROBERT L) ESTUDIA LAS ORGANIZACIONES COMO SISTEMAS SOCIALES INMERSOS EN SISTEMAS SOCIALES MAYORES Y EN CONSTANTE MOVIMIENTO, QUE SE INTERRELACIONAN Y AFECTAN MUTUAMENTE. LAS ORGANIZACIONES SOCIALES NO SON ISLAS. APORTES: •ELEMENTOS SISTEMÁTICOS: INSUMOS, PROCESOS, PRODUCTOS Y RETROALIMENTACIÓN.
  20. 20. ESCUELA NEO-HUMANO RELACIONISTA (ABRAHAM MASLOW) TEORÍA SOBRE LA MOTIVACIÓN HUMANA, EN LA CUAL SOSTIENE QUE LAS NECESIDADES SON EL MOTOR DEL HOMBRE. CON BASE EN SU TEORÍA, JERARQUIZÓ DICHAS NECESIDADES. Fisiológicas Seguridad Amor y sociales Autoestima Autorrealización NECESIDADES SECUNDARIAS NECESIDADES BÁSICAS
  21. 21. ESCUELA DE CONTINGENCIA Y TEORIA DE LA ORGANIZACION LAS ACCIONES ADMINISTRATIVAS, APROPIADAS EN UNA SITUACIÓN DETERMINADA, DEPENDEN DE LOS PARÁMETROS PARTICULARES DE LA SITUACIÓN. APORTES: FACTORES CONTINGENTES: TECNOLOGÍA, TAMAÑO, AMBIENTE.
  22. 22. ESCUELA DEL DESARROLLO ORGANIZACIONAL. REPRESENTA EL ENFOQUE DE SOLUCIÓN DE PROBLEMAS, DESARROLLADO POR ESPECIALISTAS EN LAS CIENCIAS DEL COMPORTAMIENTO: PSICÓLOGOS, SOCIÓLOGOS, Y EN MENOR GRADO ANTROPÓLOGOS SOCIALES.
  23. 23. FUE IDEADO PARA AUMENTAR LA EFECTIVIDAD Y BIENESTAR DE LA ORGANIZACIÓN. APORTES: DIAGNÓSTICO SISTEMÁTICO DE LA ORGANIZACIÓN,DESARROLLO DEL PLAN ESTRATÉGICO PARA MEJORAMIENTO Y MOVILIZACIÓN DE RECURSOS PARA LLEVARLO A CABO.
  24. 24. ESCUELA DEL ENFOQUE DE LA CALIDAD TOTAL (KAORU ISHIKAWA) DETERMINÓ QUE EL TÉRMINO CONTROL, TRATÁNDOSE DE CALIDAD, SALE SOBRANDO YA QUE SE ENTIENDE QUE UN PRODUCTO CON CALIDAD ES AQUEL QUE REÚNE TODOS LOS REQUISITOS, PREFIRIENDO INCLUIRLE EL ADJETIVO “TOTAL”,
  25. 25. SE APOYA EN LAS SIGUIENTES HERRAMIENTAS: GRAFICO DEL PROCESO, HOJA DE REGISTRO Y LISTA DE VERIFICACIÓN, DIAGRAMA DE PARETO, EL DIAGRAMA DE CAUSA Y EFECTO, ANÁLISIS DE CORRELACIÓN Y DISPERSIÓN, GRAFICO DE CONTROL E HISTOGRAMAS.

