Unidad x analisis de datos en la metodologia de investigacion

ANALISIS DE DATOS EN LA METODOLOGIA DE LA INVESTIGACION
EL ANÁLISIS DE DATOS CONSISTE EN LA REALIZACIÓN DE LAS OPERACIONES A LAS QUE EL INVESTIGADOR SOMETERÁ LOS DATOS CON LA FIN...
LA RECOLECCIÓN DE DATOS Y CIERTOS ANÁLISIS PRELIMINARES PUEDEN REVELAR PROBLEMAS Y DIFICULTADES QUE DESACTUALIZARÁN LA PLA...
SIN EMBARGO ES IMPORTANTE PLANIFICAR LOS PRINCIPALES ASPECTOS DEL PLAN DE ANÁLISIS EN FUNCIÓN DE LA VERIFICACIÓN DE CADA U...
EXISTEN DOS GRANDES FAMILIAS DE TÉCNICAS DE ANÁLISIS DE DATOS:
TÉCNICAS CUALITATIVAS: EN LAS QUE LOS DATOS SON PRESENTADOS DE MANERA VERBAL (O GRÁFICA) COMO LOS TEXTOS DE ENTREVISTAS, L...
TÉCNICAS CUANTITATIVAS: EN LAS QUE LOS DATOS SE PRESENTAN EN FORMA NUMÉRICA.
PARA ANALIZAR LOS DATOS DE UNA INVESTIGACIÓN SE REQUIEREN DE DIVERSOS FACTORES, ENTRE ELLOS INCLUIR CÓMO SE REALIZARÁ EL A...
ES MUCHO MÁS DIFÍCIL DEFINIR EL PROBLEMA DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN, DESARROLLAR E IMPLEMENTAR UN PLAN DE MUESTREO, DESARROLLAR U...
EL PROPÓSITO DE ANALIZAR LOS DATOS ES OBTENER INFORMACIÓN QUE PUEDA SER ÚTIL PARA EL TRABAJO. EL ANÁLISIS, SIN IMPORTAR SI...
UNA INVESTIGACIÓN ETNOGRÁFICA (LA CUAL ES UNA INVESTIGACIÓN CUALITATIVA). EN EL PRIMER PASO, SE DECIDE TOMAR UNA PEQUEÑA M...
PERO DESPUÉS, SE DECIDE REALIZAR UNA ENTREVISTA ESTRUCTURADA O UNA ENCUESTA (QUE NORMALMENTE SE REALIZAN EN LAS INVESTIGAC...
PARA DETERMINAR LAS ACTITUDES PARTICULARES DE PERSONAS CUANDO SUCEDE UN FENÓMENO EN PARTICULAR (INVESTIGACIÓN CUALITATIVA).
DEBIDO A LA UTILIZACION DE MÉTODOS QUE OBTIENEN DATOS CUANTITATIVOS Y CUALITATIVOS, SU INVESTIGACIÓN SERÁ UNA MEZCLA DE AM...
UNA FUENTE DE CONFUSIÓN PARA MUCHAS PERSONAS ES LA CREENCIA DE QUE LA INVESTIGACIÓN CUALITATIVA ÚNICAMENTE GENERA DATOS CU...
EN ALGUNOS CASOS SI SUCEDE ESTO, PERO AMBOS TIPOS DE DATOS PUEDEN SER GENERADOS POR CUALQUIER TIPO DE INVESTIGACIÓN QUE SE...
POR EJEMPLO, UNA ENCUESTA (INVESTIGACIÓN CUANTITATIVA) COMÚNMENTE OBTIENE INFORMACIÓN COMO EDAD, SALARIO, LONGITUD DE SERV...
CUANDO SE TRATA DE ANALIZAR DATOS, ALGUNAS PERSONAS CREEN QUE ÚNICAMENTE LAS TÉCNICAS ESTADÍSTICAS SON LAS QUE SE PUEDEN A...
ESTO ES INCORRECTO, EXISTEN MUCHAS TÉCNICAS ESTADÍSTICAS QUE SE PUEDEN APLICAR A LOS DATOS CUALITATIVOS; COMO POR EJEMPLO,...
INCLUSO SI UN ESTUDIO CUALITATIVO NO UTILIZA DATOS CUANTITATIVOS, EXISTEN MUCHAS MANERAS DE ANALIZAR LOS DATOS CUALITATIVO...
POR EJEMPLO, TRAS REALIZAR UNA ENTREVISTA, LA TRANSCRIPCIÓN Y LA ORGANIZACIÓN DE LOS DATOS SON LAS PRIMERAS ETAPAS DE ANÁL...
  1. 1. ANALISIS DE DATOS EN LA METODOLOGIA DE LA INVESTIGACION
  2. 2. EL ANÁLISIS DE DATOS CONSISTE EN LA REALIZACIÓN DE LAS OPERACIONES A LAS QUE EL INVESTIGADOR SOMETERÁ LOS DATOS CON LA FINALIDAD DE ALCANZAR LOS OBJETIVOS DEL ESTUDIO.
  3. 3. LA RECOLECCIÓN DE DATOS Y CIERTOS ANÁLISIS PRELIMINARES PUEDEN REVELAR PROBLEMAS Y DIFICULTADES QUE DESACTUALIZARÁN LA PLANIFICACIÓN INICIAL DEL ANÁLISIS DE LOS DATOS.
  4. 4. SIN EMBARGO ES IMPORTANTE PLANIFICAR LOS PRINCIPALES ASPECTOS DEL PLAN DE ANÁLISIS EN FUNCIÓN DE LA VERIFICACIÓN DE CADA UNA DE LAS HIPÓTESIS FORMULADAS YA QUE ESTAS DEFINICIONES CONDICIONARÁN A SU VEZ LA FASE DE RECOLECCIÓN DE DATOS.
  5. 5. EXISTEN DOS GRANDES FAMILIAS DE TÉCNICAS DE ANÁLISIS DE DATOS:
  6. 6. TÉCNICAS CUALITATIVAS: EN LAS QUE LOS DATOS SON PRESENTADOS DE MANERA VERBAL (O GRÁFICA) COMO LOS TEXTOS DE ENTREVISTAS, LAS NOTAS, LOS DOCUMENTOS.
  7. 7. TÉCNICAS CUANTITATIVAS: EN LAS QUE LOS DATOS SE PRESENTAN EN FORMA NUMÉRICA.
  8. 8. PARA ANALIZAR LOS DATOS DE UNA INVESTIGACIÓN SE REQUIEREN DE DIVERSOS FACTORES, ENTRE ELLOS INCLUIR CÓMO SE REALIZARÁ EL ANÁLISIS DE DATOS. DE HECHO, LLEGAR A LA PARTE DE ANÁLISIS DE DATOS SIGNIFICA QUE EL TRABAJO MÁS DIFÍCIL YA ESTÁ HECHO.
  9. 9. ES MUCHO MÁS DIFÍCIL DEFINIR EL PROBLEMA DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN, DESARROLLAR E IMPLEMENTAR UN PLAN DE MUESTREO, DESARROLLAR UN DISEÑO DE ESTRUCTURA Y DETERMINAR LAS MEDIDAS NECESARIAS QUE SE NECESITAN.
  10. 10. EL PROPÓSITO DE ANALIZAR LOS DATOS ES OBTENER INFORMACIÓN QUE PUEDA SER ÚTIL PARA EL TRABAJO. EL ANÁLISIS, SIN IMPORTAR SI LOS DATOS SON CUANTITATIVOS O CUALITATIVOS, PUEDEN:  DESCRIBIR Y RESUMIR LOS DATOS.  IDENTIFICAR LA RELACIÓN ENTRE VARIABLES.  COMPARAR VARIABLES.  IDENTIFICAR LA DIFERENCIA ENTRE VARIABLES.  PRONOSTICAR RESULTADOS.
  11. 11. UNA INVESTIGACIÓN ETNOGRÁFICA (LA CUAL ES UNA INVESTIGACIÓN CUALITATIVA). EN EL PRIMER PASO, SE DECIDE TOMAR UNA PEQUEÑA MUESTRA (ALGO QUE NORMALMENTE SE REALIZA EN LAS INVESTIGACIONES CUALITATIVAS)
  12. 12. PERO DESPUÉS, SE DECIDE REALIZAR UNA ENTREVISTA ESTRUCTURADA O UNA ENCUESTA (QUE NORMALMENTE SE REALIZAN EN LAS INVESTIGACIONES CUANTITATIVAS)
  13. 13. PARA DETERMINAR LAS ACTITUDES PARTICULARES DE PERSONAS CUANDO SUCEDE UN FENÓMENO EN PARTICULAR (INVESTIGACIÓN CUALITATIVA).
  14. 14. DEBIDO A LA UTILIZACION DE MÉTODOS QUE OBTIENEN DATOS CUANTITATIVOS Y CUALITATIVOS, SU INVESTIGACIÓN SERÁ UNA MEZCLA DE AMBOS.
  15. 15. UNA FUENTE DE CONFUSIÓN PARA MUCHAS PERSONAS ES LA CREENCIA DE QUE LA INVESTIGACIÓN CUALITATIVA ÚNICAMENTE GENERA DATOS CUALITATIVOS (TEXTO, PALABRAS, OPINIONES, ETC.) Y QUE LA INVESTIGACIÓN CUANTITATIVA GENERA SOLO DATOS CUANTITATIVOS (NÚMEROS).
  16. 16. EN ALGUNOS CASOS SI SUCEDE ESTO, PERO AMBOS TIPOS DE DATOS PUEDEN SER GENERADOS POR CUALQUIER TIPO DE INVESTIGACIÓN QUE SE REALICE.
  17. 17. POR EJEMPLO, UNA ENCUESTA (INVESTIGACIÓN CUANTITATIVA) COMÚNMENTE OBTIENE INFORMACIÓN COMO EDAD, SALARIO, LONGITUD DE SERVICIO (DATOS CUANTITATIVOS), PERO TAMBIÉN ES PROBABLE QUE OBTENGA DATOS CUALITATIVOS COMO OPINIONES Y ACTITUDES.
  18. 18. CUANDO SE TRATA DE ANALIZAR DATOS, ALGUNAS PERSONAS CREEN QUE ÚNICAMENTE LAS TÉCNICAS ESTADÍSTICAS SON LAS QUE SE PUEDEN APLICAR A LOS DATOS CUANTITATIVOS (NÚMEROS).
  19. 19. ESTO ES INCORRECTO, EXISTEN MUCHAS TÉCNICAS ESTADÍSTICAS QUE SE PUEDEN APLICAR A LOS DATOS CUALITATIVOS; COMO POR EJEMPLO, LA ESCALA DE VALORACIÓN, LA CUAL SE UTILIZA COMÚNMENTE EN INVESTIGACIONES CUANTITATIVAS.
  20. 20. INCLUSO SI UN ESTUDIO CUALITATIVO NO UTILIZA DATOS CUANTITATIVOS, EXISTEN MUCHAS MANERAS DE ANALIZAR LOS DATOS CUALITATIVOS QUE SE OBTIENEN.
  21. 21. POR EJEMPLO, TRAS REALIZAR UNA ENTREVISTA, LA TRANSCRIPCIÓN Y LA ORGANIZACIÓN DE LOS DATOS SON LAS PRIMERAS ETAPAS DE ANÁLISIS. DESPUÉS, LO QUE SE DEBE HACER ES ANALIZAR SISTEMÁTICAMENTE LAS TRANSCRIPCIONES, AGRUPAR LOS COMENTARIOS, INTERPRETARLOS Y OBTENER LAS CONCLUSIONES.

