UNIDAD VII EL ANALISIS FODA, PEST Y PORTER

EL ANÁLISIS DAFO ES UNA TÉCNICA DE ESTUDIO QUE HACE LA EMPRESA PARA EVALUAR SUS CARACTERÍSTICAS INTERNAS -DEBILIDADES Y FO...
EL OBJETIVO PRINCIPAL DEL ANÁLISIS DAFO ES ORIENTAR A LA EMPRESA A ENCONTRAR LOS RIESGOS QUE LE COMPETEN, Y UNA VEZ RECONO...
ANÁLISIS INTERNO LOS ELEMENTOS INTERNOS QUE DEBERÁN SER ESTUDIADOS SON LAS FORTALEZAS Y LAS DEBILIDADES DE LA EMPRESA. ES ...
ANÁLISIS EXTERNO EL ANÁLISIS EXTERNO HACE REFERENCIA AL ENTORNO DE LA EMPRESA, A TODO LO QUE LE RODEA. POR ELLO ES NECESAR...
PEST, PESTEL (TAMBIÉN CONOCIDO COMO PESTLE) ES UN INSTRUMENTO QUE FACILITA LA INVESTIGACIÓN Y QUE AYUDA A LAS COMPAÑÍAS A ...
ESTA HERRAMIENTA, QUE SE PUEDE APLICAR A NUMEROSOS CASOS, FACILITA LA DESCRIPCIÓN EN DETALLE DEL CONTEXTO EN EL QUE OPERAR...
REALIZAR UN ANÁLISIS DE ENTORNO CON EL MÉTODO PEST ES BASTANTE COMÚN EN LAS EMPRESAS DEBIDO A SUS NUMEROSAS VENTAJAS Y A Q...
EL FACTOR ECOLÓGICO TAMBIÉN SE PUEDE ENMARCAR FÁCILMENTE EN SOCIAL Y EN LOS OTROS. TODO DEPENDERÁ DEL ÁREA EN EL QUE SE DE...
TIENE UN ENFOQUE PROACTIVO. PERMITE ANTICIPAR LOS CAMBIOS Y VISLUMBRAR TENDENCIAS FUTURAS, DE MODO QUE LA ORGANIZACIÓN IRÁ...
LA PRIMERA IDEA QUE HAY QUE TENER CLARA ES QUE PEST Y DAFO (DEBILIDADES, AMENAZAS, FORTALEZAS Y OPORTUNIDADES) NO SON EQUI...
LA PRINCIPAL DIFERENCIA CONSISTE EN QUE PEST EVALÚA UN CONTEXTO, UN MERCADO, EL MARCO QUE CONDICIONARÁ UNA INICIATIVA EMPR...
LAS 5 FUERZAS DE PORTER ES UN MODELO DE GESTIÓN EMPRESARIAL DESARROLLADO POR MICHAEL PORTER. UNO DE LOS MEJORES ECONOMISTA...
SON UN GRAN CONCEPTO DE LOS NEGOCIOS CON EL QUE SE PUEDEN MAXIMIZAR LOS RECURSOS Y SUPERAR A LA COMPETENCIA. SE COMIENZA D...
¿CUÁLES SON LAS 5 FUERZAS QUE PORTER CONSIDERÓ QUE EXISTÍAN EN TODOS LOS MERCADOS? RIVALIDAD ENTRE LAS EMPRESAS: ES EL RES...
PODER DE NEGOCIACIÓN DE LOS PROVEEDORES: AMENAZA QUE CORRE A CUENTA DE LOS PROVEEDORES DEBIDO AL GRAN PODER DE NEGOCIACIÓN...
LAS SEIS BARRERAS DE ENTRADA DE PORTER LA ECONOMÍA DE ESCALAS: LAS GRANDES COMPAÑÍAS LOGRAN NIVELES DE PRODUCCIÓN ENORMES...
• DESVENTAJA DE COSTOS: ESTO JUEGA A NUESTRO FAVOR CUANDO LAS OTRAS EMPRESAS NO PUEDEN IMITAR EL PRECIO DE NUESTROS PRODUC...
  1. 1. EL ANÁLISIS DAFO ES UNA TÉCNICA DE ESTUDIO QUE HACE LA EMPRESA PARA EVALUAR SUS CARACTERÍSTICAS INTERNAS -DEBILIDADES Y FORTALEZAS- Y SU SITUACIÓN RESPECTO AL EXTERIOR -AMENAZAS Y OPORTUNIDADES. ES IMPRESCINDIBLE REALIZAR ESTE ANÁLISIS PARA RECONOCER EL DIAGNÓSTICO DE LA COMPAÑÍA.
  2. 2. EL OBJETIVO PRINCIPAL DEL ANÁLISIS DAFO ES ORIENTAR A LA EMPRESA A ENCONTRAR LOS RIESGOS QUE LE COMPETEN, Y UNA VEZ RECONOCIDOS TRABAJAR SOBRE ELLOS PARA POTENCIAR LAS FORTALEZAS, DISMINUIR LAS DEBILIDADES, APROVECHAR LAS OPORTUNIDADES Y VENCER LAS AMENAZAS.
  3. 3. ANÁLISIS INTERNO LOS ELEMENTOS INTERNOS QUE DEBERÁN SER ESTUDIADOS SON LAS FORTALEZAS Y LAS DEBILIDADES DE LA EMPRESA. ES IMPORTANTE CONOCER LOS RECURSOS Y HABILIDADES CON LOS QUE CUENTA LA EMPRESA PARA ASÍ PODER DIFERENCIARSE DE LA COMPETENCIA. ASIMISMO ES IMPORTANTE SABER QUE ELEMENTOS PONEN EN RIESGO LA TRAYECTORIA DE LA COMPAÑÍA, YA QUE SI LAS DEBILIDADES NO SON RESUELTAS, EL CAMINO DE LA EMPRESA PUEDE NO ESTAR CONDUCIDO AL ÉXITO.
  4. 4. ANÁLISIS EXTERNO EL ANÁLISIS EXTERNO HACE REFERENCIA AL ENTORNO DE LA EMPRESA, A TODO LO QUE LE RODEA. POR ELLO ES NECESARIO SABER DETECTAR LAS OPORTUNIDADES QUE EL MERCADO OFRECE PARA ASÍ PODER TOMAR VENTAJA RESPECTO A LOS COMPETIDORES. DEL MISMO MODO ES IMPORTANTE IDENTIFICAR LAS AMENAZAS. NO OBSTANTE, SI UNA AMENAZA ES RECONOCIDA CON SUFICIENTE ANTELACIÓN SERÁ MÁS ASEQUIBLE SUBSANARLA.
  5. 5. PEST, PESTEL (TAMBIÉN CONOCIDO COMO PESTLE) ES UN INSTRUMENTO QUE FACILITA LA INVESTIGACIÓN Y QUE AYUDA A LAS COMPAÑÍAS A DEFINIR SU ENTORNO, ANALIZANDO UNA SERIE DE FACTORES CUYAS INICIALES SON LAS QUE LE DAN EL NOMBRE. SE TRATA DE LOS FACTORES POLÍTICOS, ECONÓMICOS, SOCIALES Y TECNOLÓGICOS. EN ALGUNOS CASOS, SE HAN AÑADIDO OTROS DOS FACTORES, LOS ECOLÓGICOS Y LOS LEGALES, AUNQUE ES MUY COMÚN QUE SE INTEGREN EN ALGUNA DE LAS VARIABLES ANTERIORES SI ASÍ LO REQUIEREN LAS CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL PROYECTO DE LA ORGANIZACIÓN. INCLUSO HAY ALGUNOS ESTUDIOS QUE SUMAN OTRO MÁS, EL DE LA INDUSTRIA, DEBIDO AL PESO QUE ESTE ÁMBITO PUEDE TENER EN EL RESULTADO DEL ANÁLISIS, GENERANDO LAS SIGLAS PESTELI.
  6. 6. ESTA HERRAMIENTA, QUE SE PUEDE APLICAR A NUMEROSOS CASOS, FACILITA LA DESCRIPCIÓN EN DETALLE DEL CONTEXTO EN EL QUE OPERARÁ LA ORGANIZACIÓN. Y AYUDA A COMPRENDER EL CRECIMIENTO O DECLIVE DE UN MERCADO, LAS DIFICULTADES Y RETOS QUE PUEDE PRESENTAR, ASÍ COMO A ORIENTAR LA DIRECCIÓN Y LA POSICIÓN DEL NEGOCIO DE FORMA SENCILLA, SISTEMÁTICA Y PAUTADA.
  7. 7. REALIZAR UN ANÁLISIS DE ENTORNO CON EL MÉTODO PEST ES BASTANTE COMÚN EN LAS EMPRESAS DEBIDO A SUS NUMEROSAS VENTAJAS Y A QUE ES UNA SUERTE DE GUÍA DE INVESTIGACIÓN DEL CONTEXTO QUE RODEA AL PROYECTO. ALGUNAS DE ELLAS SON: SE ADAPTA A CADA CASO. YA SE HA EXPLICADO QUE HAY FACTORES QUE SE PUEDEN ENMARCAR DENTRO DE OTROS. POR EJEMPLO, EL LEGISLATIVO SE PUEDE INTEGRAR FÁCILMENTE DENTRO DEL POLÍTICO E INDUSTRIA SE PUEDE INCLUIR EN E ECONOMÍA.
  8. 8. EL FACTOR ECOLÓGICO TAMBIÉN SE PUEDE ENMARCAR FÁCILMENTE EN SOCIAL Y EN LOS OTROS. TODO DEPENDERÁ DEL ÁREA EN EL QUE SE DESARROLLE LA ACTIVIDAD DE LA EMPRESA EN CUESTIÓN Y DE LAS PECULIARIDADES DE SU SECTOR. AYUDA A LA TOMA DECISIONES. ESTO PORQUE EL CONOCIMIENTO DEL MERCADO Y LOS FACTORES QUE MARCARÁN SU CRECIMIENTO O DECLIVE, SU POTENCIAL Y SU ATRACTIVO, PERMITIENDO IDENTIFICAR Y CONTROLAR LOS RIESGOS QUE PRESENTA Y DETERMINAR, FINALMENTE, SI ES CONVENIENTE O NO ENTRAR EN ÉL. POR TODO ELLO, RESULTA DE GRAN UTILIDAD EN PROCESOS DE INTERNACIONALIZACIÓN.
  9. 9. TIENE UN ENFOQUE PROACTIVO. PERMITE ANTICIPAR LOS CAMBIOS Y VISLUMBRAR TENDENCIAS FUTURAS, DE MODO QUE LA ORGANIZACIÓN IRÁ UN PASO POR DELANTE Y NO TENDRÁ QUE ESPERAR A REACCIONAR CON PRISAS ANTE LAS NUEVAS CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL MERCADO. FACILITA LA PLANIFICACIÓN Y SE MINIMIZA EL IMPACTO DE LOS ESCENARIOS ADVERSOS. ES DE APLICACIÓN AMPLIA. TANTO SI SE REALIZA PARA TOMAR DECISIONES SOBRE LA CREACIÓN DE UNA NUEVA EMPRESA, LA APERTURA DE UNA OFICINA EN OTRO PAÍS O REGIÓN, LA REDEFINICIÓN DE LA MARCA, UNA POSIBLE ADQUISICIÓN O LA ENTRADA DE SOCIOS, EL ANÁLISIS PEST PERMITE CONOCER EN DETALLE LAS TENDENCIAS QUE MARCARÁN EL FUTURO DEL MERCADO.
  10. 10. LA PRIMERA IDEA QUE HAY QUE TENER CLARA ES QUE PEST Y DAFO (DEBILIDADES, AMENAZAS, FORTALEZAS Y OPORTUNIDADES) NO SON EQUIVALENTES PORQUE SON MÉTODOS QUE NO SE APLICAN AL MISMO OBJETO DE INVESTIGACIÓN, AUNQUE PUEDEN TENER ALGUNAS ÁREAS COMUNES, POR LO QUE CIERTOS FACTORES PUEDEN APARECER EN AMBOS ESTUDIOS.
  11. 11. LA PRINCIPAL DIFERENCIA CONSISTE EN QUE PEST EVALÚA UN CONTEXTO, UN MERCADO, EL MARCO QUE CONDICIONARÁ UNA INICIATIVA EMPRESARIAL Y, POR TANTO, SE CENTRA EN FACTORES EXTERNOS A LA ORGANIZACIÓN PARA SABER SI ES CONVENIENTE ENTRAR EN DICHO MERCADO EN ESTE MOMENTO Y ES NECESARIO CAMBIAR LA ESTRATEGIA. PERMITE CONOCER LOS CAMBIOS QUE INFLUIRÁN EN EL NEGOCIO. POR SU PARTE, DAFO VALORA UNA UNIDAD DE NEGOCIO CONCRETA O UNA PROPUESTA, TENIENDO EN CUENTA FACTORES INTERNOS Y EXTERNOS.
  12. 12. LAS 5 FUERZAS DE PORTER ES UN MODELO DE GESTIÓN EMPRESARIAL DESARROLLADO POR MICHAEL PORTER. UNO DE LOS MEJORES ECONOMISTAS DE TODOS LOS TIEMPOS. NACIÓ EN NORTEAMÉRICA EN 1947 Y ES EL CREADOR DE LAS 5 FUERZAS DE PORTER. ANALIZAN UN SECTOR EN FUNCIÓN DE CINCO FUERZAS EXISTENTES A TRAVÉS DEL ANÁLISIS Y LA IDENTIFICACIÓN. ESTO PERMITE A LA EMPRESA CONOCER LA COMPETENCIA QUE TIENE EL SECTOR EN EL QUE OPERA. ASÍ, SE PUEDE REALIZAR UN ANÁLISIS CON EL OBJETIVO DE HACER FRENTE A LA SITUACIÓN.
  13. 13. SON UN GRAN CONCEPTO DE LOS NEGOCIOS CON EL QUE SE PUEDEN MAXIMIZAR LOS RECURSOS Y SUPERAR A LA COMPETENCIA. SE COMIENZA DESARROLLANDO LA VISIÓN DE LA EMPRESA. DESPUÉS SE ESTABLECE LA ESTRATEGIA NECESARIA PARA CUMPLIR LA VISIÓN DE LA EMPRESA. HAY QUE TENER EN CUENTA DESDE LOS FACTORES CUANTITATIVOS Y CUALITATIVOS HASTA EL PODER Y LA JERARQUÍA DENTRO DE UNA EMPRESA.
  14. 14. ¿CUÁLES SON LAS 5 FUERZAS QUE PORTER CONSIDERÓ QUE EXISTÍAN EN TODOS LOS MERCADOS? RIVALIDAD ENTRE LAS EMPRESAS: ES EL RESULTADO DE LAS OTRAS CUATRO FUERZAS. EN FUNCIÓN DE LA RIVALIDAD EXISTENTE ENTRE LA COMPETENCIA, LA RENTABILIDAD OBTENIDA EN EL SECTOR SERÁ MAYOR O MENOR. PODER DE NEGOCIACIÓN DE LOS CLIENTES: SI EL MERCADO CUENTA CON POCOS CLIENTES, SE CORRE EL RIESGO DE QUE ESTÉN BIEN ORGANIZADOS Y SE PONGAN DE ACUERDO EN CUANTO A LOS PRECIOS QUE CONSIDERAN QUE TIENEN QUE PAGAR. ESTO SE CONVIERTE EN UNA AMENAZA PARA LA EMPRESA.
  15. 15. PODER DE NEGOCIACIÓN DE LOS PROVEEDORES: AMENAZA QUE CORRE A CUENTA DE LOS PROVEEDORES DEBIDO AL GRAN PODER DE NEGOCIACIÓN. AMENAZA DE LOS NUEVOS COMPETIDORES ENTRANTES: EXISTEN CIERTAS BARRERAS DE ENTRADA A LOS NUEVOS PRODUCTOS QUE SE QUIERAN INTRODUCIR EN UN DETERMINADO MERCADO. AMENAZA DE PRODUCTOS SUSTITUTOS: EN LOS MERCADOS EN LOS QUE EXISTEN PRODUCTOS MUY SIMILARES ENTRE SÍ SUPONE UNA ESCASA RENTABILIDAD PARA LA GRAN MAYORÍA.
  16. 16. LAS SEIS BARRERAS DE ENTRADA DE PORTER LA ECONOMÍA DE ESCALAS: LAS GRANDES COMPAÑÍAS LOGRAN NIVELES DE PRODUCCIÓN ENORMES EN COMPARACIÓN CON PEQUEÑAS EMPRESAS. ASÍ, LOS VOLÚMENES ALTOS EN LAS EMPRESAS PERMITEN QUE LOS COSTOS SE REDUZCAN Y LA POSIBILIDAD DE VOLVER A SER COMPETITIVOS EN EL MERCADO. LA DIFERENCIACIÓN DE PRODUCTOS: SI SE CONSIGUE POSICIONAR EL PRODUCTO CLARAMENTE EN EL MERCADO OFRECIENDO ALGO DIFERENTE, Y SE ESTABLECEN FIRMEMENTE LOS PRODUCTOS, LOS COMPETIDORES TENDRÁN MUCHA DIFICULTAD PARA ADELANTARLOS. LAS INVERSIONES DE CAPITAL: OTRO PROBLEMA ES CUANDO LOS NUEVOS PARTICIPANTES TIENEN QUE INVERTIR GRANDES RECURSOS FINANCIEROS PARA COMPETIR EN LA INDUSTRIA. LA EMPRESA PUEDE MEJORAR SU POSICIÓN AUMENTANDO EL CAPITAL EN SUS PRODUCTOS Y HACER QUE SOBREVIVA ANTE EMPRESAS PARECIDAS MÁS PEQUEÑAS.
  17. 17. • DESVENTAJA DE COSTOS: ESTO JUEGA A NUESTRO FAVOR CUANDO LAS OTRAS EMPRESAS NO PUEDEN IMITAR EL PRECIO DE NUESTROS PRODUCTOS. SI TIENEN COSTOS MÁS ELEVADOS, LAS EMPRESAS, DEBEN ADECUARSE Y TRATAR DE LLEGAR A NIVELES DE PRODUCCIÓN CON COSTOS COMPETITIVOS. • ACCESO A LOS CANALES DE DISTRIBUCIÓN: LAS EMPRESAS YA ESTABLECIDAS EN EL MERCADO CUENTAN CON MUCHAS MÁS FACILIDADES PARA HACER LLEGAR EL PRODUCTO A LOS CONSUMIDORES. POR LO QUE ES COMPLICADO QUE PUEDAN APARECER COMPETIDORES. LOS NUEVOS COMPETIDORES DEBEN COMENZAR A NEGOCIAR CON LOS DISTRIBUIDORES PARA PONER LOS PRODUCTOS A DISPOSICIÓN DE LOS CLIENTES. ESTO LLEVA A LOS NUEVOS PARTICIPANTES A REDUCIR SUS COSTOS O AUMENTAR LA CALIDAD. LO QUE SE CONVIERTE EN UNA CLARA DESVENTAJA ANTE LAS EMPRESAS YA ESTABLECIDAS. • POLÍTICA GUBERNAMENTAL: LAS POLÍTICAS DE LOS GOBIERNOS PUEDEN DIFICULTAR LA ENTRADA DE NUEVAS EMPRESAS A LOS MERCADOS POR LAS LEYES. POR LO QUE, SON MUCHAS VECES, LAS POLÍTICAS GUBERNAMENTALES LAS QUE IMPIDEN LA LLEGADA DE NUEVOS COMPETIDORES.

