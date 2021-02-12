Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. LA ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA ESTÁ DIVIDIDA EN SECTORES ECONÓMICOS. CADA SECTOR SE REFIERE A UNA PARTE DE LA ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA CUYOS ELEMENTOS TIENEN CARACTERÍSTICAS COMUNES, GUARDAN UNA UNIDAD Y SE DIFERENCIAN DE OTRAS AGRUPACIONES. SU DIVISIÓN SE REALIZA DE ACUERDO A LOS PROCESOS DE PRODUCCIÓN QUE OCURREN AL INTERIOR DE CADA UNO DE ELLOS.
  2. 2. DIVISIÓN SEGÚN LA ECONOMÍA CLÁSICA SEGÚN LA DIVISIÓN DE LA ECONOMÍA CLÁSICA, LOS SECTORES DE LA ECONOMÍA SON LOS SIGUIENTES: SECTOR PRIMARIO O SECTOR AGROPECUARIO. SECTOR SECUNDARIO O SECTOR INDUSTRIAL. SECTOR TERCIARIO O SECTOR DE SERVICIOS.
  3. 3. SECTOR PRIMARIO O AGROPECUARIO ES EL SECTOR QUE OBTIENE EL PRODUCTO DE SUS ACTIVIDADES DIRECTAMENTE DE LA NATURALEZA, SIN NINGÚN PROCESO DE TRANSFORMACIÓN.
  4. 4. DENTRO DE ESTE SECTOR SE ENCUENTRAN LA AGRICULTURA, LA GANADERÍA, LA SILVICULTURA, LA CAZA Y LA PESCA. NO SE INCLUYEN DENTRO DE ESTE SECTOR A LA MINERÍA Y A LA EXTRACCIÓN DE PETRÓLEO, LAS CUALES SE CONSIDERAN PARTE DEL SECTOR INDUSTRIAL.
  5. 5. SECTOR SECUNDARIO O INDUSTRIAL COMPRENDE TODAS LAS ACTIVIDADES ECONÓMICAS DE UN PAÍS RELACIONADAS CON LA TRANSFORMACIÓN INDUSTRIAL DE LOS ALIMENTOS Y OTROS TIPOS DE BIENES O MERCANCÍAS, LOS CUALES SE UTILIZAN COMO BASE PARA LA FABRICACIÓN DE NUEVOS PRODUCTOS.
  6. 6. SE DIVIDE EN DOS SUB-SECTORES: INDUSTRIAL EXTRACTIVO E INDUSTRIAL DE TRANSFORMACIÓN: INDUSTRIAL EXTRACTIVO: EXTRACCIÓN MINERA Y DE PETRÓLEO.
  7. 7. INDUSTRIAL DE TRANSFORMACIÓN: ENVASADO DE LEGUMBRES Y FRUTAS, EMBOTELLADO DE REFRESCOS, FABRICACIÓN DE ABONOS Y FERTILIZANTES, VEHÍCULOS, CEMENTOS, APARATOS ELECTRODOMÉSTICOS, ETC
  8. 8. SECTOR TERCIARIO O DE SERVICIOS INCLUYE TODAS AQUELLAS ACTIVIDADES QUE NO PRODUCEN UNA MERCANCÍA EN SÍ, PERO QUE SON NECESARIAS PARA EL FUNCIONAMIENTO DE LA ECONOMÍA.
  9. 9. COMO EJEMPLOS DE ELLO TENEMOS EL COMERCIO, LOS RESTAURANTES, LOS HOTELES, EL TRANSPORTE, LOS SERVICIOS FINANCIEROS, LAS COMUNICACIONES, LOS SERVICIOS DE EDUCACIÓN, LOS SERVICIOS PROFESIONALES, EL GOBIERNO, ETC.
  10. 10. ES INDISPENSABLE ACLARAR QUE LOS DOS PRIMEROS SECTORES PRODUCEN BIENES TANGIBLES, POR LO CUAL SON CONSIDERADOS COMO SECTORES PRODUCTIVOS. EL TERCER SECTOR SE CONSIDERA NO PRODUCTIVO, PUESTO QUE NO PRODUCE BIENES TANGIBLES PERO, SIN EMBARGO, CONTRIBUYE A LA FORMACIÓN DEL INGRESO NACIONAL Y DEL PRODUCTO NACIONAL.
  11. 11. TIPOS DE ACTIVIDADES ECONÓMICAS HEMOS VISTO QUE LA ECONOMÍA SE OCUPA DE ORIENTAR EL ASPECTO DE LA ACTIVIDAD HUMANA DIRIGIDA A LA CONSECUCIÓN DE BIENES ESCASOS PARA UNA MAYOR SATISFACCIÓN DE LAS NECESIDADES. EN ESTE SENTIDO, EXISTEN ALGUNAS ACTIVIDADES HUMANAS CUYO ASPECTO ECONÓMICO ES TAN RELEVANTE QUE LAS PODEMOS DENOMINAR ACTIVIDADES ECONÓMICAS FUNDAMENTALES. ESTAS SON LA PRODUCCIÓN,
  12. 12. LA DISTRIBUCIÓN Y EL CONSUMO. EL CONSUMO ES LA ACTIVIDAD HUMANA DIRIGIDA A SATISFACER LAS NECESIDADES Y DESEOS DE LAS PERSONAS. DESDE EL PUNTO DE VISTA ECONÓMICO, IMPLICA LA ASIGNACIÓN DE LOS MEDIOS PRODUCTIVOS Y RECURSOS DISPONIBLES PARA LA OBTENCIÓN DE LOS BIENES Y SERVICIOS QUE MEJOR PUEDAN SATISFACER ESAS NECESIDADES Y DESEOS.
  13. 13. 1. CAPITAL: ES UNA ABSTRACCIÓN CONTABLE: SON LOS BIENES Y DERECHOS (ELEMENTOS PATRIMONIALES DEL ACTIVO) MENOS LAS DEUDAS Y OBLIGACIONES (PASIVO), TODO DE LO CUAL ES TITULAR EL CAPITALISTA.
  14. 14. 2. LA TIERRA Y RECURSOS NATURALES:LOS RECURSOS NATURALES SON VALIOSOS PARA LAS SOCIEDADES HUMANAS POR CONTRIBUIR A SU BIENESTAR Y A SU DESARROLLO DE MANERA DIRECTA (MATERIAS PRIMAS, MINERALES, ALIMENTOS) O INDIRECTA (SERVICIOS)
  15. 15. 3.LA FUERZA DE TRABAJO ES LA CONDICIÓN FUNDAMENTAL DE LA PRODUCCIÓN EN TODA SOCIEDAD
  16. 16. UNO DE LOS RECLAMOS MAYORES DE LA ACTUALIDAD ES EL DE LA DISTRIBUCIÓN DE LA RIQUEZA, DEL INGRESO, DE LO QUE SE LE OCURRA A QUIEN ESTÁ HABLANDO LO QUE EN EL FONDO DE LAS COSAS EXPRESA UNA BUENA PREOCUPACIÓN, LA DEL BIENESTAR DE TODOS O LA MAYORÍA. ESTA MOTIVACIÓN DE LOS RECLAMOS DE DISTRIBUCIÓN DE LA RIQUEZA
  17. 17. EL DINERO TAMBIÉN SIRVE COMO MEDIDA DEL VALOR PARA TASAR EL PRECIO ECONÓMICO RELATIVO DE LOS DISTINTOS BIENES Y SERVICIOS. EL NÚMERO DE UNIDADES MONETARIAS REQUERIDAS PARA COMPRAR UN BIEN SE DENOMINA PRECIO DEL BIEN. SIN EMBARGO,
  18. 18. LA UNIDAD MONETARIA UTILIZADA COMO MEDIDA DEL VALOR NO TIENE POR QUÉ SER UTILIZADA COMO MEDIO DE CAMBIO. DURANTE EL PERIODO EN QUE AMÉRICA DEL NORTE ERA UNA COLONIA,
  19. 19. POR EJEMPLO, LA MONEDA ESPAÑOLA ERA UN IMPORTANTE MEDIO DE CAMBIO MIENTRAS QUE LA LIBRA ESTERLINA BRITÁNICA ERA EL PATRÓN DE MEDIDA DEL VALOR.

