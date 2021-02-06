UNIDAD I GENERALIDADES DE LA PALNEACION ESTRATEGICA

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PLANEACION ESTRATEGICA
LA PLANEACIÓN ESTRATÉGICA ES EL PROCESO DE GESTIÓN QUE PERMITE A LAS ORGANIZACIONES DEFINIR Y ESTABLECER LOS OBJETIVOS QUE...
ASÍ COMO LAS ACTIVIDADES QUE SE LLEVARÁN A CABO PARA ALCANZARLOS. ESTO TENIENDO COMO PREMISA UNA MEJOR TOMA DE DECISIONES ...
LA PLANEACIÓN ESTRATÉGICA ES UNA HERRAMIENTA DE GESTIÓN QUE PERMITE ESTABLECER EL QUE HACER Y EL CAMINO QUE DEBEN RECORRER...
PARAALCANZAR LAS METAS PREVISTAS, TENIENDO EN CUENTA LOS CAMBIOS Y DEMANDAS QUE IMPONE SU ENTORNO.
ES UNA HERRAMIENTA FUNDAMENTAL PARA LA TOMA DE DECISIONES AL INTERIOR DE CUALQUIER ORGANIZACIÓN.
LA PLANEACIÓN ESTRATÉGICA ES UN EJERCICIO DE FORMULACIÓN Y ESTABLECIMIENTO DE OBJETIVOS Y, ESPECIALMENTE, DE LOS PLANES DE...
LA PLANEACIÓN ESTRATÉGICA NO ES UNA HERRAMIENTA DE PREDICCIÓN O DE PRONÓSTICO SOBRE LAS TENDENCIAS O EVENTOS QUE SUCEDERÁN...
SI BIEN ES CIERTO QUE PARA PREPARAR LA PLANEACIÓN ESTRATÉGICA, USUALMENTE SE TIENEN EN CUENTA PRONÓSTICOS FINANCIEROS Y DE...
LA PLANEACIÓN ESTRATÉGICA NO SOLO INVOLUCRA DECISIONES FUTURAS SINO LA TOMA DE DECISIONES ACTUALES Y DIARIAS QUE AFECTAN E...
LA PLANEACIÓN ESTRATÉGICA NO ELIMINA RIESGOS, SOLO LOS IDENTIFICA Y PROPORCIONA HERRAMIENTAS PARA UNA MEJOR TOMA DE DECISI...
LA PLANEACIÓN ESTRATÉGICA PROPORCIONA UN MARCO REAL PARA QUE, TANTO LOS LÍDERES, COMO LOS MIEMBROS DE LA ORGANIZACIÓN, COM...
EL CUADRO DE MANDO INTEGRAL ES UNA METODOLOGÍA DE PLANEACIÓN ESTRATÉGICA QUE PERMITE EVALUAR EL FUNCIONAMIENTO DE UNA ORGA...
A PARTIR DE CUATRO PERSPECTIVAS CLAVE: LA PERSPECTIVA FINANCIERA. LA PERSPECTIVA DEL CLIENTE. LA PERSPECTIVA DE PROCESO...
ADEMÁS ORGANIZA LA PLANEACIÓN ESTRATÉGICA EN TÉRMINOS DE OBJETIVOS, INDICADORES E INICIATIVAS.
MAPA ESTRATÉGICO
ES UNA HERRAMIENTA VISUAL DISEÑADA PARA COMUNICAR EL PLAN ESTRATÉGICO A TODA LA ORGANIZACIÓN. EL MAPA ESTRATÉGICO ES MUY I...
SIN EMBARGO, NO ES EXCLUSIVO PARA ESTA METODOLOGÍA. A MODO DE RESUMEN, ESTE OFRECE LA POSIBILIDAD DE COMUNICAR LA PLANEACI...
DESDE LO GERENCIAL HACIA TODO EL EQUIPO, POR MEDIO DE UN FORMATO FÁCIL DE DIGERIR Y ENTENDER.
