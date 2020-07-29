Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPASO DE LOS CONTENIDOS A EVALUAR EL SEGUNDO PARCIAL SOCIOLOGIA
CON LA LLEGADA AL PODER DE LA NACIÓN DEL DR. MARCO AURELIO SOTO (1876), SE CREARON LAS CONDICIONES PARA QUE EL PAÍS ABRIER...
MODELOS DE DESARROLLO CAPITALISTA Y SUBDESARROLLO EN HONDURAS OCUPEMONOS AHORA DE ESPECIFICAR LAS LINEAS MAESTRAS DE CADA ...
• LA LLEGADA DEL CAPITAL EXTRANJERO A HONDURAS FUE SU ENTRADA AL MODELO CAPITALISTA DE PRODUCCIÓN. DESDE FINES DEL SIGLO P...
EL ENCLAVE MINERO Y EL ENCLAVE BANANERO CONTRIBUYERON MUY POCO A MODERNIZAR LA ECONOMÍA Y LA SOCIEDAD HONDUREÑA QUE CONTIN...
SE CONSTRUYEN REDES DE TRANSPORTE TALES COMO FERROCARRILES Y PUERTOS. EL TIPO DE ESTADO QUE CORRESPONDE A ESTE PERIODO ES ...
LA CARACTERÍSTICA CENTRAL DE ESTE MODELO ES LA EXISTENCIA DE UN SECTOR YA SEA AGRÍCOLA O MINERO QUE DOMINA LA ECONOMÍA. EN...
CRECIMIENTO Y DESARROLLO • EXPANSIÓN DEL PIB POTENCIAL DE UNA ZONA GEOGRÁFICA DETERMINADA (REGIÓN, PAÍS, CONJUNTO DE PAÍSE...
TIPOS DE DESEMPLEO • DESEMPLEO FRICCIONAL • LA EVOLUCIÓN TECNOLÓGICA Y LOS CAMBIOS EN LA DEMANDA PROVOCAN UNA CONTINUA ROT...
TIPOS DE DESEMPLEO • DESEMPLEO CÍCLICO • EN LAS FASES EXPANSIVAS DEL CICLO ECONÓMICO SE POTENCIA LA DEMANDA DE BIENES Y SE...
SUGERENCIAS LA GLOBALIZACIÓN EN GENERAL NOS HA DADO BENEFICIOS EN MUCHOS ASPECTOS DE LA VIDA, NO SOLO EN EL CAMPO ECONÓMIC...
POR LO TANTO, EL CONTENIDO QUE DESARROLLAN ES EL OBTENIDO EN ENCUENTROS CUYA OBJETIVO FINAL ES EL DE OPONERSE AL DESARROLL...
 CRECE EL EMPLEO INFORMAL •AUMENTAN LAS TASAS DE DESEMPLEO •AUMENTAN LAS DIFERENCIAS ENTRE PAÍSES POBRES Y RICOS •AUMENTA...
EN CONCLUSIÓN NO SE PUEDE ESTAR FUERA DE LA GLOBALIZACIÓN, PERO SI HAY QUE PREPARARNOS MEJOR PARA COMPETIR. PREGUNTAS 1. ¿...
OBSERVANDO LOS ACONTECIMIENTOS ECONÓMICOS Y FINANCIEROS MUNDIALES, NOTAMOS QUE LA LLAMADA GLOBALIZACIÓN DE LOS MERCADOS CO...
FACTORES QUE HONDURAS CUMPLE PARA FORMAR PARTE DE LA GLOBALIZACIÓN EXPORTACIÓN DE BIENES Y SERVICIOS IMPORTACIÓN DE BIENES...
PLAN DIRECTOR DE SOSTENIBILIDAD 2020 ASUMIMOS NUESTRO PAPEL EN LAS TRANSFORMACIONES ECONÓMICAS, SOCIALES Y AMBIENTALES QUE...
DEL SECRETARIO GENERAL DE LAS NACIONES UNIDAS , QUE OFRECE INVERSIONES DE DESARROLLO DE EMERGENCIA A LOS MÁS AFECTADOS POR...
COMO UNA NUEVA HOJA DE RUTA PARA LOGRAR UN DESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE, NACIONES UNIDAS APROBÓ LA AGENDA 2030 QUE CONTIENE LOS O...
CÓMO LA ONU APOYA LOS OBJETIVOS DE DESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE EN HONDURAS EL SISTEMA DE NACIONES UNIDAS EN HONDURAS TIENE COMO ...
LOS OBJETIVOS DE DESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE, TAMBIÉN CONOCIDOS COMO LOS OBJETIVOS GLOBALES, SON UNA LLAMADA DE NACIONES UNIDAS ...
EN ACCIONA QUEREMOS CONTRIBUIR A LOGRAR UN DESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE DANDO RESPUESTA A LOS GRANDES DESAFÍOS A LOS QUE SE ENFRE...
  1. 1. REPASO DE LOS CONTENIDOS A EVALUAR EL SEGUNDO PARCIAL SOCIOLOGIA
  2. 2. CON LA LLEGADA AL PODER DE LA NACIÓN DEL DR. MARCO AURELIO SOTO (1876), SE CREARON LAS CONDICIONES PARA QUE EL PAÍS ABRIERA SUS PUERTAS AL CAPITAL EXTRANJERO, PARA QUE ESO OCURRIERA FUE NECESARIO LA CREACIÓN DE LA INSTITUCIONALIDAD. Y ES QUE DESPUÉS DE LA INDEPENDENCIA DE CENTRO AMÉRICA, ESTAS NACIONES VIVIERON, POR MUCHOS AÑOS, UNA SITUACIÓN BASTANTE CONFLICTIVADONDE LA INESTABILIDAD ECONÓMICA, POLÍTICA Y SOCIAL NO PERMITÍA QUE SE ORIENTARAN HACIA EL PROGRESO Y DESARROLLO NACIONALES
  3. 3. MODELOS DE DESARROLLO CAPITALISTA Y SUBDESARROLLO EN HONDURAS OCUPEMONOS AHORA DE ESPECIFICAR LAS LINEAS MAESTRAS DE CADA UNO DE ESTOS MODELOS DE DESARROLLO EN EL CASO HONDUREÑO SOCIEDAD Y POLITICA DURANTE EL PREDOMINIO DEL MODELO PRIMARIO-EXPORTADOR. DEBIDO A SU ESCASA VINCULACIÓN CON EL RESTO DE LA ECONOMÍA NACIONAL,
  4. 4. • LA LLEGADA DEL CAPITAL EXTRANJERO A HONDURAS FUE SU ENTRADA AL MODELO CAPITALISTA DE PRODUCCIÓN. DESDE FINES DEL SIGLO PASADO HASTA HOY DÍA, SIGLO XXI, HONDURAS HA IMPLEMENTADO TRES MODELOS DE DESARROLLO: • 1. MODELO DE DESARROLLO PRIMARIO EXPORTADOR (O DESARROLLO HACIA FUERA EN EL LENGUAJE DE LA CEPAL)
  5. 5. EL ENCLAVE MINERO Y EL ENCLAVE BANANERO CONTRIBUYERON MUY POCO A MODERNIZAR LA ECONOMÍA Y LA SOCIEDAD HONDUREÑA QUE CONTINUO SIENDO RURAL. PEQUEÑOS NÚCLEOS DE OBREROS ASALARIADOS COMENZARON A APARECER HACIA FINALES DEL SIGLO XIX EN LAS MINAS CONTROLADAS POR LOS EXTRANJEROS. ESTOS NÚCLEOS DE OBREROS ASALARIADOS, SE MULTIPLICARON DESDE INICIOS DEL SIGLO, CON EL INGRESO DE LAS COMPAÑÍAS BANANERAS EN LA ESFERA DE LA PRODUCCIÓN.
  6. 6. SE CONSTRUYEN REDES DE TRANSPORTE TALES COMO FERROCARRILES Y PUERTOS. EL TIPO DE ESTADO QUE CORRESPONDE A ESTE PERIODO ES EL DENOMINADO ESTADO OLIGÁRQUICO QUE ES CONTROLADO POR LOS SECTORES EXPORTADORES. ESTE SE PREOCUPA POR EL MANTENIMIENTO DEL ORDEN INTERNO, GARANTIZAR LA SUJECIÓN DE LAMANO DE OBRA REQUERIDA POR EL SECTOR EXPORTADOR Y CUIDAR DE LA SEGURIDAD EXTERNA.
  7. 7. LA CARACTERÍSTICA CENTRAL DE ESTE MODELO ES LA EXISTENCIA DE UN SECTOR YA SEA AGRÍCOLA O MINERO QUE DOMINA LA ECONOMÍA. EN ESTE MODELO LA PRODUCCIÓN DE LOS RENGLONES DE EXPORTACIÓN PUEDE ESTAR EN MANOS DEL CAPITAL LOCAL O EXTRANJERO.PARA SACAR LOS PRODUCTOS DE EXPORTACIÓN DE ESTOS CENTROS PRODUCTIVOS HACIA EL MERCADO EXTERNO,
  8. 8. CRECIMIENTO Y DESARROLLO • EXPANSIÓN DEL PIB POTENCIAL DE UNA ZONA GEOGRÁFICA DETERMINADA (REGIÓN, PAÍS, CONJUNTO DE PAÍSES) • INCREMENTO DE LAS CANTIDADES MÁXIMAS DE PRODUCTOS QUE SE PUEDEN OBTENER DADAS LAS DISPONIBILIDADES DE FACTORES DE PRODUCCIÓN Y UNA CAPACIDAD DE GENERACIÓN O ADQUISICIÓN DE TECNOLOGÍA
  9. 9. TIPOS DE DESEMPLEO • DESEMPLEO FRICCIONAL • LA EVOLUCIÓN TECNOLÓGICA Y LOS CAMBIOS EN LA DEMANDA PROVOCAN UNA CONTINUA ROTACIÓN EN EL EMPLEO • EXISTE SIEMPRE UNA MASA FLOTANTE DE PERSONAS QUE HAN DEJADO O PERDIDO SU ANTIGUO EMPLEO Y ESPERAN UNO NUEVO
  10. 10. TIPOS DE DESEMPLEO • DESEMPLEO CÍCLICO • EN LAS FASES EXPANSIVAS DEL CICLO ECONÓMICO SE POTENCIA LA DEMANDA DE BIENES Y SERVICIOS, SE INCREMENTAN LAS INVERSIONES PRIVADAS, LA PRODUCCIÓN Y EL EMPLEO • PERO LAS FASES RECESIVAS DEL CICLO ECONÓMICO COINCIDEN CON UN RETRAIMIENTO DE LA DEMANDA DE BIENES Y SERVICIOS, UNA CAÍDA EN LA INVERSIÓN PRIVADA, EN LA PRODUCCIÓN Y EL EMPLEO
  11. 11. SUGERENCIAS LA GLOBALIZACIÓN EN GENERAL NOS HA DADO BENEFICIOS EN MUCHOS ASPECTOS DE LA VIDA, NO SOLO EN EL CAMPO ECONÓMICO SI NO EN VARIOS; COMO LA TECNOLOGÍA, EN LAS COMUNICACIONES Y EN LA CULTURA. YA QUE LA TECNOLOGÍA HA HECHO INFLUENCIA EN LOS PROCESOS PRODUCTIVOS HACIÉNDOLOS MAS EFICIENTES. LA COMUNICACIÓN HA INFORMADO DE LOS NUEVOS PRODUCTOS. LAS CULTURAS DE LOS DIFERENTES LUGARES DEL PLANETA LA PODEMOS CONOCER GRACIAS A LA TV Y AL INTERNET. COMO CONCLUSIÓN
  12. 12. POR LO TANTO, EL CONTENIDO QUE DESARROLLAN ES EL OBTENIDO EN ENCUENTROS CUYA OBJETIVO FINAL ES EL DE OPONERSE AL DESARROLLO DE DICHO PROCESO, EL CUAL ES UNA REALIDAD Y QUE NO SE PUEDE PARAR CON SIMPLES PALABRAS O MANIFESTACIONES DE PROTESTA, COMO SON LOS CASOS DONDE HA HABIDO CONFERENCIAS PARA TRATAR ASUNTOS RELACIONADOS CON EL TEMA (EJEMPLO: LA TERCERA CUMBRE DE LAS AMÉRICAS, CELEBRADA EN QUÉBEC, CANADÁ).
  13. 13.  CRECE EL EMPLEO INFORMAL •AUMENTAN LAS TASAS DE DESEMPLEO •AUMENTAN LAS DIFERENCIAS ENTRE PAÍSES POBRES Y RICOS •AUMENTA LA EXCLUSIÓN SOCIAL CONCECUENCIAS NEGATIVAS
  14. 14. EN CONCLUSIÓN NO SE PUEDE ESTAR FUERA DE LA GLOBALIZACIÓN, PERO SI HAY QUE PREPARARNOS MEJOR PARA COMPETIR. PREGUNTAS 1. ¿ES LA GLOBALIZACIÓN BUENA O MALA? 2. ¿HAY ALGUNA INDUSTRIA QUE HONDURAS PODRÍA EXPLOTAR O ALGÚN PLAN QUE PODRÍA SEGUIR PARA ENCONTRAR ÉXITO EN ESTA ERA GLOBALIZADA 3. ¿SIENDO HONESTO PODRÍA VIVIR EN UNA HONDURAS DESGLOBALIZADA?
  15. 15. OBSERVANDO LOS ACONTECIMIENTOS ECONÓMICOS Y FINANCIEROS MUNDIALES, NOTAMOS QUE LA LLAMADA GLOBALIZACIÓN DE LOS MERCADOS CONTINUA GENERANDO GRAN CONTROVERSIA. PARA UNOS, ES UNA NUEVA ETAPA DE DESARROLLO; PERO PARA OTROS, ES UNA NUEVA POLÍTICA ESTRUCTURADA PARA DESARROLLAR EL MERCADO Y LAS RELACIONES DE LOS PODEROSOS PAÍSES CAPITALISTAS, Y DONDE SE APRECIA UNA MARCADA DESVENTAJA DE LOS PAÍSES POBRES TERCERMUNDISTAS.
  16. 16. FACTORES QUE HONDURAS CUMPLE PARA FORMAR PARTE DE LA GLOBALIZACIÓN EXPORTACIÓN DE BIENES Y SERVICIOS IMPORTACIÓN DE BIENES Y SERVICIOS INVERSIÓN EXTRANJERA DIRECTA LLEGADA DE TURISTAS ENVÍO DE REMESAS LA PENETRACIÓN DE INTERNET.
  17. 17. PLAN DIRECTOR DE SOSTENIBILIDAD 2020 ASUMIMOS NUESTRO PAPEL EN LAS TRANSFORMACIONES ECONÓMICAS, SOCIALES Y AMBIENTALES QUE NOS RODEAN. LA ESTRATEGIA DE SOSTENIBILIDAD EN ACCIONA SE INSTRUMENTALIZA A TRAVÉS DEL PLAN DIRECTOR DE SOSTENIBILIDAD, UNA HOJA DE RUTA QUE INTEGRA TODAS LAS INICIATIVAS DE LA COMPAÑÍA EN ESTE CAMPO.
  18. 18. DEL SECRETARIO GENERAL DE LAS NACIONES UNIDAS , QUE OFRECE INVERSIONES DE DESARROLLO DE EMERGENCIA A LOS MÁS AFECTADOS POR LA PANDEMIA. PROTEGE EL PROGRESO HACIA LOS OBJETIVOS DE DESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE (ODS) Y SU PROMESA DE UN FUTURO MÁS INCLUSIVO, EQUITATIVO Y SOSTENIBLE PARA TODOS.
  19. 19. COMO UNA NUEVA HOJA DE RUTA PARA LOGRAR UN DESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE, NACIONES UNIDAS APROBÓ LA AGENDA 2030 QUE CONTIENE LOS OBJETIVOS DE DESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE, UNA SERIE DE METAS COMUNES PARA PROTEGER EL PLANETA Y GARANTIZAR EL BIENESTAR DE TODAS LAS PERSONAS. ESTAS METAS COMUNES NECESITAN LA IMPLICACIÓN ACTIVA DE LAS PERSONAS, LAS EMPRESAS, LAS ADMINISTRACIONES Y LOS PAÍSES DE TODO EL MUNDO.
  20. 20. CÓMO LA ONU APOYA LOS OBJETIVOS DE DESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE EN HONDURAS EL SISTEMA DE NACIONES UNIDAS EN HONDURAS TIENE COMO OBJETIVO PRINCIPAL LA REDUCCIÓN DE POBREZA, LLEVANDO EL TRABAJO DE LAS ODS A NIVEL TERRITORIAL CON ÉNFASIS EN LO MUNICIPAL Y EN EL ÁMBITO DE LOS GABINETES SECTORIALES Y DE LAS INSTITUCIONES PARA PODER MEDIR EL IMPACTO DE LA INTERVENCIÓN SOBRE LAS PERSONAS EN SITUACIÓN DE MAYOR VULNERABILIDAD.
  21. 21. LOS OBJETIVOS DE DESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE, TAMBIÉN CONOCIDOS COMO LOS OBJETIVOS GLOBALES, SON UNA LLAMADA DE NACIONES UNIDAS A TODOS LOS PAÍSES DEL MUNDO PARA AFRONTAR LOS GRANDES DESAFÍOS A LOS QUE SE ENFRENTA LA HUMANIDAD Y GARANTIZAR QUE TODAS LAS PERSONAS TENGAN LAS MISMAS OPORTUNIDADES Y PUEDAN LLEVAR UNA VIDA MEJOR SIN COMPROMETER NUESTRO PLANETA.
  22. 22. EN ACCIONA QUEREMOS CONTRIBUIR A LOGRAR UN DESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE DANDO RESPUESTA A LOS GRANDES DESAFÍOS A LOS QUE SE ENFRENTA EL PLANETA, PARA QUE GENERACIONES ACTUALES Y FUTURAS DISFRUTEMOS DE UNA VIDA MEJOR.

×