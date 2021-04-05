Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. LAS INSTITUCIONES FINANCIERAS ENFRENTAN UN MERCADO CRECIENTEMENTE COMPETITIVO Y CON REGULACIONES MÁS COMPLEJAS, LO CUAL CONSTITUYE UN GRAN DESAFÍO PARA LA GESTIÓN DE SU NEGOCIO.
  2. 2. LAS ÁREAS ADMINISTRATIVAS Y DE GESTIÓN INCLUYEN GESTIÓN DE RIESGOS, GOBIERNO CORPORATIVO, SISTEMAS DE INFORMACIÓN, EVALUACIÓN DE CAPITAL, NORMAS CONTABLES Y AUDITORÍAS, RELACIÓN CON SUPERVISORES Y ADAPTACIÓN A LOS ESTÁNDARES.
  3. 3. UNA INSTITUCIÓN FINANCIERA ES UNA INSTITUCIÓN QUE FACILITA SERVICIOS FINANCIEROS A SUS CLIENTES O MIEMBROS. LA MAYOR PARTE DE LAS INSTITUCIONES FINANCIERAS ESTÁN REGULADOS POR EL GOBIERNO.
  4. 4. LAS INSTITUCIONES FINANCIERAS FACILITAN EL FLUJO DE DINERO A TRAVÉS DE LA ECONOMÍA.
  5. 5. SISTEMA BANCARIO COMERCIAL SBC EN HONDURAS LA HISTORIA DE LA BANCA PRIVADA EN HONDURAS COMENZÓ EN EL AÑO 1889, CUANDO SE OTORGÓ LA AUTORIZACIÓN PARA FUNDAR DOS BANCOS QUE SE DENOMINARON BANCO CENTROAMERICANO Y BANCO NACIONAL HONDUREÑO,
  6. 6. AMBOS CON LA FACULTAD DE EMITIR BILLETES. ESTOS DOS BANCOS SE FUSIONARON EN ESTE AÑO PARA FORMAR LO QUE HOY SE CONOCE TODAVÍA COMO EL BANCO DE HONDURAS.
  7. 7. LAS INVERSIONES LAS INVERSIONES EN LAS INSTITUCIONES BANCARIAS SON REGULARMENTE DE DOS TIPOS Y CON CARACTERÍSTICAS MUY PARTICULARES QUE LAS HACE COMPLETAMENTE DIFERENTES UNA DE LA OTRA.
  8. 8. RESEÑA HISTÓRICA DEL BANCO CENTRAL DE HONDURAS (BCH) EN LA SERIE DE ACONTECIMIENTOS DE ÍNDOLE POLÍTICA, ECONÓMICA Y SOCIAL, TRES HECHOS IMPORTANTES MARCARON EN SU TIEMPO EL INICIO DE UNA NUEVA ETAPA EN EL PROCESO DE DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO DEL PAÍS.
  9. 9. LA INSTAURACIÓN DE LA REFORMA LIBERAL, LA CREACIÓN DE NUESTRA UNIDAD MONETARIA, EL LEMPIRA, EL 3 DE ABRIL DE 1926 Y PUESTA EN CIRCULACIÓN EN LA DÉCADA DE 1930 Y LA FUNDACIÓN DEL BANCO CENTRAL DE HONDURAS EL PRIMERO DE JULIO DE 1950 QUE DIO ORIGEN A LA NACIONALIZACIÓN DE LOS MEDIOS DE PAGO Y A LA REORIENTACIÓN DE LA POLÍTICA MONETARIA, CAMBIARIA Y CREDITICIA DE LA REPÚBLICA.
  10. 10. EL BANCO CENTRAL DE HONDURAS SE CREÓ EL 3 DE FEBRERO DE 1950, MEDIANTE DECRETO LEGISLATIVO NO. 53, E INICIÓ OPERACIONES EL PRIMERO DE JULIO DE ESE MISMO AÑO, BAJO LA TITULARIDAD DEL ABOGADO ROBERTO RAMÍREZ, EN UN ACTO DE INAUGURACIÓN PRESIDIDO POR EL DOCTOR JUAN MANUEL GÀLVEZ, PRESIDENTE DE LA REPÚBLICA.
  11. 11. PARA EL CUMPLIMIENTO DE SUS TAREAS, EL BCH CUENTA CON UN EQUIPO DE PROFESIONALES ALTAMENTE CAPACITADOS, FORMADOS Y ENTRENADOS A TRAVÉS DE SUS AÑOS DE VIDA INSTITUCIONAL, CON CUYO ESFUERZO HAN CONTRIBUIDO A LA SOLIDEZ, PRESTIGIO Y CREDIBILIDAD DE LA ENTIDAD, TANTO A NIVEL NACIONAL COMO INTERNACIONAL.
  12. 12. ADICIONALMENTE, EL BCH A LO LARGO DE SUS CINCO DÉCADAS HA APOYADO LA CONFORMACIÓN FÍSICA Y ARTÍSTICA DE VARIOS RECINTOS CULTURALES DEL PAÍS, COMO EN LA DONACIÓN DE MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO A CENTROS PÚBLICOS DE ENSEÑANZA, EMISIÓN DE MONEDAS CONMEMORATIVAS Y DE UNA SERIE DE OBRAS Y EVENTOS, QUE SIN LUGAR A DUDAS HAN REFORZADO EL PATRIMONIO CULTURAL DE LA FAMILIA HONDUREÑA.
  13. 13. GESTION BANCARIA CARACTERISTICAS DE UNA EFICIENTE GESTION BANCARIA OBJETIVOS DE LA GESTION BANCARIA FUNCIONES DE LA GESTION BANCARIA PRINCIPIOS DE LA GESTION BANCARIA ES EL SISTEMA ENCARGADO DE OCUPARSE DE LA CAPTACION, MEDICION Y VALORACION DE LOS MOVIMIENTOS INTERNOS DE UN BANCO. SU NACIONALIZACION Y CONTROL QUE RESULTA FUNDAMENTAL PARA PODER SUMINISTRAR A LOS DISTINTOS DIRECTIVOS DE LA EMPRESA BANCARIA  CONOCIMIENTO DE LOS COSTOS.  CONOCIMIENTO DE LA ACTUALIDAD DE LA ECONOMIA DEL PAIS.  CONTROL DE RIESGOS.  LA SOLVENCIA.  LA LIQUIDEZ.  RENTABILIDAD, EFICIENCIA Y PRODUCTIVIDAD.  CONTROLAR LOS MARGENES BANCARIOS.  DETERMINAR LA CALIDAD DE LOS ACTIVOS.  ENFRENTAR TODOS AQUELLOS RIESGOS INERTES.  ADAPTAR LA CALIDAD DE LOS SERVICIOS.  NUEVOS PRODUCTOS Y SERVICIOS FINANCIEROS.  USO DE MEJORES OPCIONES DE TECNOLOGIA.  USO DE PROGRAMAS DE MERCADEO Y PUBLICIDAD.  SERVICIOS ONLINE.  COMPROMISO CON LA RESPONSABILIDAD SOCIAL EMPRESARIAL.  ESTADO DE SITUACION PATRIMONIAL
  14. 14. ACTIVO PASIVO PATRIMONIO NETO INGRESOS GASTOS ES UN RECURSO CONTROLADO POR LA ENTIDAD COMO RESULTADO DE SUCESOS PASADOS DEL QUE LA ENTIDAD ESPERA OBTENER EN EL FUTURO Y BENEFICIOS ECONOMICOS. ES UNA OBLIGACION PRESENTE DE LA EMPRESA, SURGIDA A RAIZ DE SUCESOS PASADOS, AL VENCIMIENTO DE LA CUAL Y PARA CANCELARLA, LA ENTIDAD ESPERA DESPRENDERSE DE RECURSOS QUE INCORPORAN BENEFICIOS ECONOMICOS. ES LA PARTE RESIDUAL DE LOS ACTIVOS MENOS LOS PASIVOS. INCLUYE LAS APORTACIONES DE LOS PROPIEATARIOS, SALVO QUE SE CUMPLA CON LA DEFINICION DE PASIVO. SON LOS INCREMENTOS EN LOS BENEFICIOS ECONOMICOS PRODUCIDOS A LO LARGO DEL PERIODO CONTABLE EN FORMA DE ENTRADAS O INCREMENTOS DE VALOR DE LOS ACTIVOS O BIEN. SON LOS DECREMENTOS EN LOS BENEFICIOS ECONOMICOS, PRODUCIDOS A LO LARGO DEL PERIODO CONTABLE EN FORMA DE SALIDAS O DISMINUCIONES DEL VALOR DE LOS ACTIVOS O BIEN DE NACIMIENTO O AUMENTO DE LOS PASIVOS.
  15. 15. CADA CLIENTE ABRE UNA CUENTA CON UN SALDO QUE PROMEDIA EN L 5,000.00 Y UNA CARTERA DE VALORES POR L 10,000.00.
  16. 16. PARA EFECTOS DE CALCULO DE AL RENTABILIDAD TENEMOS: COSTO MEDIO DEL DINERO 2.5%. INTERESES MEDIOS PERCIBIDOS 6.0%. COBRO DE PAPELERIA L 2.00 POR CLIENTE (100 RECIBOS/CLIENTE). COMISION MEDIA POR CUENTA L 65.00. COMISION TARJETAS DE CREDITO L 56.00. COMISIONES MANTENIMIENTO CARTERA DE VALORES 0.03%.
  17. 17. OTROS COSTOS VARIABLES POR CADA CUENTA: IMPRESOS Y MATERIAL L 28.00 SERVICIOS DE INFORMATICA L 40.00 COMISIONES PAGADAS L 18.00
  18. 18. COSTOS FIJOS ANUALES EN LA AGENCIA BANCARIA: GASTOS DE PERSONAL L 250,000.00. ALQUILER L 10,000.00. SERVICIOS PUBLICOS L 12,500.00 OTROS SERVICIOS L 5,800.00 AMORTIZACIONES L 9,500.00
  19. 19. SOLUCION INGRESOS POR CUENTA COMISION MEDIA L 65.00. INTERESES PERCIBIDOS L 300.00 VALOR DE LOS RECIBOS (100X2) L 200.00 DEPOSITO DE VALORES L 3.00. COMISIONES TARJETAS DE CREDITO L 56.00 TOTAL DE INGRESOS POR CUENTA L 624.00
  20. 20. COSTOS VARIABLES POR CUENTA INTERESES PAGADOS L 125.00 IMPRESOS Y MATERIAL L 28.00 SERVICIOS DE INFORMATICA L 40.00 COMISIONES PAGADAS L 18.00 TOTAL COSTOS VARIABLES L 211.00
  21. 21. TOTAL INGRESOS POR CUENTA L 624.00 TOTAL COSTOS VARIABLES L 211.00 MARGEN BRUTO UNITARIO L 413.00
  22. 22. COSTOS FIJOS GASTOS DE PERSONAL L 250,000.00 ALQUILER L 10,000.00 SERVICIOS PUBLICOS L 12,500.00 OTROS SERVICIOS L5,800.00 AMORTIZACIONES L 9,500.00 TOTAL COSTOS FIJOS L 287,800.00
  23. 23. RENTABILIDAD DE LA AGENCIA L 287,800 / 413.00 = 696.85 O SEA 697 CLIENTES
  24. 24. ANALISIS CON 697 CLIENTES LA AGENCIA ES RENTABLE YA QUE RECUPERA SUS COSTOS Y CUMPLE CON LOS SERVICIOS FINANCIEROS A SUS CLIENTES
  25. 25. INVERSION FINANCIERA, PRODUCTOS FINANCIEROS, RENDIMIENTO Y RENTABILIDAD EN UNA INSTITUCION BANCARIA.
  26. 26. COLOCAMOS UN PRODUCTO DE ACTIVO FINANCIERO DE L 1,500,000.00. 5 MESES AL 6% 4 MESES AL 3% 3 MESES AL 1.5% COSTO 4% ANUAL COBRO DE COMISION POR COLOCACION DE L 25,000.00
  27. 27. INVERSION FINANCIERA L 1,500,000.00
  28. 28. PRODUCTO FINANCIERO 5 MESES: 1,500,000.00 X 6%= 90,000.00 4 MESES: 1,500,000.00 X 3%= 45,000.00 3 MESES: 1,500,000.00 X 1.5/%= 22,500.00
  29. 29. INGRESOS POR INTERESES L 157,500.00 INGRESOS POR COMISIONES L 25,000.00 PRODUCTO FINANCIERO L 182,500.00 COSTO FINANCIERO 1,500,000.00 X 4%= L 60,000.00 MARGEN FINANCIERO L 122,500.00
  30. 30. RENDIMIENTO: PRODUCTO FINANCIERO / INVERSION FINANCIERA 182,500/ 1,500,000.00 = 12.17%
  31. 31. RENTABILIDAD: MARGEN FINANCIERO / INVERSION FINANCIERA 122,500/ 1,500,000.00 = 8.17%
  32. 32. CONSTITUCIÓN DE UNA INSTITUCIÓN FINANCIERA LAS INSTITUCIONES PRIVADAS DEL SISTEMA FINANCIERO A QUE SE REFIERE AL ARTICULO 3, PRECEDENTE, DEBERÁN CONSTITUIRSE COMO SOCIEDADES ANÓNIMAS DE CAPITAL FIJO, EL CUAL ESTARÁ DIVIDIDO EN ACCIONES ANÓNIMAS DE CAPITAL FIJO, EL CUAL ESTARÁ DIVIDIDO EN ACCIONES NOMINATIVAS ORDINARIAS.

