Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CONCEPTOS GENERALES LINA PAOLA VEGA AVELLA CENTRO INDUSTRIAL DE MATENIMIENTO Y MANUFACTURA SENA REGIONAL BOYACÁ 2020
CONCEPTOS GENERALES ¿QUÉ ES LA COMUNICACIÓN INFORMÁTICA? En informática, la comunicación es el intercambio de datos entre ...
TRABAJO COLABORATIVO Es el trabajo grupal en el cual todos aportan para alcanzar un trabajo u objetivo trazado desde un pr...
RED INFORMÁTICA Una red informática es un conjunto de dispositivos interconectados entre sí a través de un medio, que inte...
¿QUÉ ES UN PORTAL WEB? Es un sitio web que ofrece al usuario, de forma fácil e integrada, el acceso a una serie de recurso...
VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS DE USAR LAS TICS VENTAJAS • Gestionan los medios de comunicación (TV, radio, entre otros) • Coordin...
REDES SOCIALES ¿QUÉ SON LAS REDES SOCIALES? Son estructuras sociales formadas por diferentes individuos y organizaciones q...
DESVENTAJAS DE LAS REDES SOCIALES En ocasiones se podría decir que el mal uso de las redes sociales pueden tener consecuen...
WHATSAPP:WhatsApp es una aplicación de mensajería instantánea de pago para teléfonos inteligentes, para enviar y recibir m...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Conceptos generales

22 views

Published on

By: Lina Paola Vega Avella
ADSI 2185819
CIMM
Sena Regional Sogamoso

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Conceptos generales

  1. 1. CONCEPTOS GENERALES LINA PAOLA VEGA AVELLA CENTRO INDUSTRIAL DE MATENIMIENTO Y MANUFACTURA SENA REGIONAL BOYACÁ 2020
  2. 2. CONCEPTOS GENERALES ¿QUÉ ES LA COMUNICACIÓN INFORMÁTICA? En informática, la comunicación es el intercambio de datos entre computadoras a través de una conexión entre ellas. Para que las computadoras puedan entenderse debe haber un "lenguaje" común llamados protocolos. MEDIO DE COMUNICACIÓN Se hace una gran referencia al instrumento o forma de contenido por el cual se realiza la comunicación. Los medios de comunicación son instrumentos en constante evolución. Muy probablemente la primera forma de comunicarse entre humanos fue la de los signos y señales empleados en la prehistoria, cuyo reflejo en la cultura material son las distintas manifestaciones del arte prehistórico.
  3. 3. TRABAJO COLABORATIVO Es el trabajo grupal en el cual todos aportan para alcanzar un trabajo u objetivo trazado desde un principio PLATAFORMA INFORMÁTICA Es una potente herramienta de gestión empresarial conformada por un conjunto de hardware (servidores de bases de datos, servidores de aplicaciones, maquinas de respaldo, equipos de conectividad, etc..), software (framework, aplicaciones empresariales, módulos especializados, servicios, etc…)
  4. 4. RED INFORMÁTICA Una red informática es un conjunto de dispositivos interconectados entre sí a través de un medio, que intercambian información y comparten recursos. PÁGINA WEB Es un documento o información electrónica capaz de contener texto, sonido, vídeo, programas, enlaces, imágenes, y muchas otras cosas, adaptada para la llamada World Wide Web (WWW) y que puede ser accedida mediante un navegador. FACEBOOK WIKIPEDIA YOUTUBE
  5. 5. ¿QUÉ ES UN PORTAL WEB? Es un sitio web que ofrece al usuario, de forma fácil e integrada, el acceso a una serie de recursos y de servicios relacionados a un mismo tema. Incluye: enlaces webs, buscadores, foros, documentos, aplicaciones, compra electrónica, etc. TICS: TECNOLOGÍAS DE LA INFORMACIÓN Y COMUNICACIÓN Elaboran propuestas para la organización y gestión de los medios y recursos tecnológicos del centro, así como velar por su cumplimiento; Supervisan de la instalación, configuración y desinstalación del software de finalidad curricular. GOOGLE MERCADO LIBRE OLX
  6. 6. VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS DE USAR LAS TICS VENTAJAS • Gestionan los medios de comunicación (TV, radio, entre otros) • Coordinan las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación • Supervisan la instalación y desinstalación de software de finalidad curricular DESVENTAJAS • Los equipos que manejan crean dependencia • Sus empleados podrían afectarse por usar muy a menudo los equipos IMPORTANCIA DE LAS TICS EN LA EDUCACIÓN • Brindan mayores posibilidades de aprendizaje de manera más dinámica. • Permite que los estudiantes guarden información y la recuperen en caso de pérdida. • Mayor interactividad. • Fácil acceso a la información. RAZONES PARA UTILIZAR LAS TICS EN LA EDUCACIÓN • Porque éstas brindan aprendizaje de forma dinámica • Porque los estudiantes puede guardar y recuperar su información • Porque los estudiantes automatizan las tareas • Porque los estudiantes poseen un fácil acceso a la información
  7. 7. REDES SOCIALES ¿QUÉ SON LAS REDES SOCIALES? Son estructuras sociales formadas por diferentes individuos y organizaciones que se relacionan entre sí formando comunidades. En las redes sociales como Facebook, Twitter o Linkedin, entre otras, ofrecen servicios que permiten formar grupos, compartir información, imágenes o vídeos según los intereses de los usuarios. CARACTERISTICAS DE LAS REDES SOCIALES Vínculos y conectividad: Las redes sociales se tratan de establecer lazos con otras personas, conexiones de diversa índole, que estos sitios ayudan a crear y mantener vivos Interacción: Es una de las principales características de las redes sociales. Es lo que mueve a las redes sociales, lo que mejor plasma su carácter social. Ya sea que se comparta un mismo interés en alguna afición. Otras características de las redes sociales que están presentes en mayor medida: -Personalización -Tiempo Real -Inteligencia colectiva -Lenguaje multimedia e hipertextual VENTAJAS DE LAS REDES SOCIALES Las redes sociales e internet si se utilizan bien tienen muchas ventajas tanto a nivel personal como empresarial como por ejemplo:  -Comunicación instantánea  -Oportunidades Laborales  -Información y entrenamiento  -Compartir conocimiento e información Ventajas de las redes sociales
  8. 8. DESVENTAJAS DE LAS REDES SOCIALES En ocasiones se podría decir que el mal uso de las redes sociales pueden tener consecuencias negativas si no se utilizan con responsabilidad los contras de las redes sociales pueden ser muy perjudiciales tanto a nivel personal como empresarial.  Estafas en redes sociales  Suplantación de identidad  Ciberbullying  Adicción a las redes sociales COMPONENTES O PARTES DE UNA RED SOCIAL Los componentes o partes de una red social son: 1. Página de inicio 2. Gestión documental 3. Perfil FACEBOOK: Facebook es una red social creada por Mark Zuckerberg mientras estudiaba en la universidad de Harvard. Su objetivo era diseñar un espacio en el que los alumnos de dicha universidad pudieran intercambiar una comunicación fluida y compartir contenido de forma sencilla a través de Internet. Fue tan innovador su proyecto que con el tiempo se extendió hasta estar disponible para cualquier usuario de la red. TWITTER: Twitter, un término inglés que puede traducirse como “gorjear” o “trinar”, es el nombre de una red de microblogging que permite escribir y leer mensajes en Internet que no superen los 140 caracteres. Estas entradas son conocidas como tweets. En twitter se miran demasiadas tendencias que son las frases o numerales el día solo las mejores tendencias pueden durar semanas de lo contrario las eliminan. INSTAGRAM:La revolución tecnológica que estamos viviendo desde hace ya unos años a esta parte ha hecho que en nuestro lenguaje se incorporen nuevos términos, conceptos, que justamente designan o refieren a muchas de las novedades que surgen a cada momento en este aspecto. En tanto, Instagram, es uno de esos tantos conceptos que surgieron asociados a la revolución de las redes sociales.
  9. 9. WHATSAPP:WhatsApp es una aplicación de mensajería instantánea de pago para teléfonos inteligentes, para enviar y recibir mensajes mediante Internet, complementando servicios de correo electrónico, mensajería instantánea, servicio de mensajes cortos o sistema de mensajería multimedia. WhatsApp permite el intercambio de mensajes escritos, iconos, fotografías, vídeos y mensajes de voz a través de internet. Está desarrollado por la empresa WhatsApp Inc., creada en el año 2009 y pertenece a la empresa Facebook Inc. desde Febrero de 2014. SNAPCHAT: Snapchat funciona de forma similar a una aplicación de mensajería instantánea permitiendo añadir contactos y enviarles mensajes en forma de fotos o vídeos. La principal diferencia es que el emisor selecciona el tiempo en el que el receptor podrá ver ese mensaje (de 1 a 10 segundos), antes de que este desaparezca. SKYPE: Skype es un software propietario distribuido por Microsoft, tras haber comprado la compañía homónima y que permite comunicaciones de texto, voz y vídeo sobre Internet. Skype tiene varias funciones y características como:  Llamadas de audio y videollamadas de alta definición.  Mensajes inteligentes.  Pantalla compartida.  Grabación de llamadas y subtítulos en directo.  Llamadas a teléfonos.  Conversaciones privadas.

×