LINUX  A continuación, seleccionamos el idioma Español o en su defecto, el que prefiramos para el sistema operativo y pul...
Como hemos instalado Windows antes de instalar Linux, deberiamos tener un espacio sin particionar, por lo que elegiremos l...
Aquí lo normal es que el sistema te reconozca Windows y nos aparezca la opción de instalar junto a Windows 7. Pero también...
Creando las particiones Empezaremos creando la partición de raíz, a la que no hace falta que le pongáis demasiados gigas a...
A continuación crearemos otra partición lógica que también esté montada al principio del espacio, Esta partición será la q...
En esta ventana escribimos el lugar donde nos encontremos Aquí pondremos la disposición del teclado en español latinoameri...
Aquí ya está instalándose Ubuntu esperamos a que cargue
Y listo ya se completo la instalacion
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Linux lina constanza naranjo-1321974

66 views

Published on

Linux

Published in: Internet
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
66
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
6
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Linux lina constanza naranjo-1321974

  1. 1. LINUX  A continuación, seleccionamos el idioma Español o en su defecto, el que prefiramos para el sistema operativo y pulsamos sobre “Instalar”.
  2. 2. Como hemos instalado Windows antes de instalar Linux, deberiamos tener un espacio sin particionar, por lo que elegiremos la opción de “Instalar Ubuntu junto a Microsoft Windows, Una vez seleccionada la opción deseada, pulsamos sobre “Continuar”.
  3. 3. Aquí lo normal es que el sistema te reconozca Windows y nos aparezca la opción de instalar junto a Windows 7. Pero también si no es así la cosa se complicará un pelín, y tendremos que elegir la opción Más opciones y hacer click en Instalar ahora.
  4. 4. Creando las particiones Empezaremos creando la partición de raíz, a la que no hace falta que le pongáis demasiados gigas al encargarse sólo de los archivos básicos. Para configurarla tendremos que hacer click sobre /dev/sda
  5. 5. A continuación crearemos otra partición lógica que también esté montada al principio del espacio, Esta partición será la que tenga el peso de nuestros documentos, fotografías y música, por lo que es recomendable que le pongáis el máximo espacio posible.
  6. 6. En esta ventana escribimos el lugar donde nos encontremos Aquí pondremos la disposición del teclado en español latinoamericano y damos continuar
  7. 7. Aquí ya está instalándose Ubuntu esperamos a que cargue
  8. 8. Y listo ya se completo la instalacion

×