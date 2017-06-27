LABORATORIO 1 DEREDES IP APRENDICES: NARANJO LINA CONSTANZA VALDERRAMA CLAROS JUAN ALBERTO MONTOYA ARTUNDUAGA NAIME FICHA ...
LABORATORIO 1 DEREDES IP APRENDICES: NARANJO LINA CONSTANZA VALDERRAMA CLAROS JUAN ALBERTO MONTOYA ARTUNDUAGA NAIME FICHA ...
INTRODUCCIÓN Información básica/Preparación Cada computadora conectada a Internet tiene un identificador exclusivo llamado...
El comando ipconfig /all muestra la dirección IP de su computadora e información sobre la red. Se necesitan los siguientes...
• Una estación de trabajo conectada a la red local y con una dirección IP ya configurada. • Acceso al comando Ejecutar. En...
d. El comando ipconfig /all muestra una lista de información sobre la configuración IP de su computadora. Un ejemplo de es...
la conexión de un dispositivo, table, portátil, Smartphone que utilice el protocolo ip como internet protocol, que corresp...
Comp utado r IP Máscara de subred Puerta de enlace Servidor DHCP MAC - Dirección Física PC1 192.168.56.1 255.255.255.0 No ...
4. ¿Por qué una computadora puede tener más de una dirección MAC, IP, Máscara de subred, Puerta de enlace y Servidor DHCP?...
Además existen dos tipos de IP: Dinámica y Estática; la dinámica consiste en la asignación de código que le proporciona la...
La opción IPCONFIG/ALL, se solicita a través de la opción en el comando de control: CMD: Adicionalmente se puede, mediante...
Laboratorio 1 deredes ip lina constanza naranjo
Laboratorio 1 deredes ip lina constanza naranjo
Laboratorio 1 deredes ip lina constanza naranjo
Laboratorio 1 deredes ip lina constanza naranjo
Laboratorio 1 deredes ip lina constanza naranjo
Laboratorio 1 deredes ip lina constanza naranjo
Laboratorio 1 deredes ip lina constanza naranjo
Laboratorio 1 deredes ip lina constanza naranjo
Laboratorio 1 deredes ip lina constanza naranjo
Laboratorio 1 deredes ip lina constanza naranjo
Laboratorio 1 deredes ip lina constanza naranjo
Laboratorio 1 deredes ip lina constanza naranjo
Laboratorio 1 deredes ip lina constanza naranjo
Laboratorio 1 deredes ip lina constanza naranjo
Laboratorio 1 deredes ip lina constanza naranjo
Laboratorio 1 deredes ip lina constanza naranjo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Laboratorio 1 deredes ip lina constanza naranjo

63 views

Published on

Laboratorio de redes

Published in: Internet
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
63
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
5
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Laboratorio 1 deredes ip lina constanza naranjo

  1. 1. LABORATORIO 1 DEREDES IP APRENDICES: NARANJO LINA CONSTANZA VALDERRAMA CLAROS JUAN ALBERTO MONTOYA ARTUNDUAGA NAIME FICHA Nº 1321974 CENTRO AGROEMPRESARIAL Y DESARROLLO PECUARIO DEL HUILA SERVICIO NACIONAL DE APRENDIZAJE TECNICO EN SISTEMAS 2017
  2. 2. LABORATORIO 1 DEREDES IP APRENDICES: NARANJO LINA CONSTANZA VALDERRAMA CLAROS JUAN ALBERTO MONTOYA ARTUNDUAGA NAIME FICHA Nº 1321974 INSTRUCTOR: POLANÍA DUSSÁN HUGO FERNANDO (ING. SISTEMAS) CENTRO AGROEMPRESARIAL Y DESARROLLO PECUARIO DEL HUILA SERVICIO NACIONAL DE APRENDIZAJE TECNICO EN SISTEMAS 2017
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN Información básica/Preparación Cada computadora conectada a Internet tiene un identificador exclusivo llamado dirección IP. Las direcciones IP se muestran como cuatro números, conocidos como octetos, separados por puntos (por ejemplo: 192.168.1.4). Cada computadora de una red local Ethernet tiene una dirección de control de acceso al medio (MAC, Media Access Control) grabada en la tarjeta de interfaz de red (NIC, Network Interface Card). Por lo general las direcciones MAC de las computadoras aparecen como seis conjuntos de dos números hexadecimales separados por guiones o por dos puntos. (por ejemplo: 15-EF-A3-45-9B-57). El comando ipconfig /all muestra la dirección MAC de la computadora. Podrá trabajar de forma individual o en equipo. Contenido INTRODUCCIÓN .....................................................................................................................3 ACTIVIDAD..............................................................................................................................3 Objetivo..................................................................................................................................3 Objetivo Utilizar el comando ipconfig /all para determinar la dirección Dirección IPv4, Máscara de subred, Puerta de enlace, Servidor DHCP y dirección física MAC de un host Windows en una red Ethernet. Determinar la dirección MAC de una computadora con Windows conectada a una red Ethernet mediante el comando ipconfig /all. ACTIVIDAD
  4. 4. El comando ipconfig /all muestra la dirección IP de su computadora e información sobre la red. Se necesitan los siguientes recursos:
  5. 5. • Una estación de trabajo conectada a la red local y con una dirección IP ya configurada. • Acceso al comando Ejecutar. En este laboratorio ubicará la dirección IP, Máscara de subred, Puerta de enlace, Servidor DHCP y dirección física MAC de 10 computadoras para descubrir su número único. Paso 1: Reconozca la dirección IP, Máscara de subred, Puerta de enlace, Servidor DHCP y dirección física MAC de 10 de la computadora a. En el escritorio de Windows haga clic en Inicio y luego en Ejecutar. b. En el cuadro de diálogo Ejecutar escriba cmd y luego presione el botón Aceptar. c. En la ventana de petición de entrada escriba ipconfig /all y presione Intro.
  6. 6. d. El comando ipconfig /all muestra una lista de información sobre la configuración IP de su computadora. Un ejemplo de esto aparece en la siguiente figura. La información que se muestre sobre su computadora será diferente. Debe anexar los pantallazos cuando consulte la información solicitada de cada Computador Pregunta 1. Ubique la dirección IP, Máscara de subred, Puerta de enlace, Servidor DHCP, MAC y registre el descubrimiento y su importancia 2. Por qué es importante asignar una dirección IP, Máscara de subred, Puerta de enlace, Servidor DHCP y MAC de una computadora RTA: existen dos tipos de dirección IP. Dirección ip estática y dinámica, la direreccion ip es importante porque es un número que identifica de manera lógica a una interfaz en red y en el elemento de comunicación y en
  7. 7. la conexión de un dispositivo, table, portátil, Smartphone que utilice el protocolo ip como internet protocol, que corresponde al nivel de red del modelo tcp/ip. (.wikipedia, s.f.) La máscara de subred ayuda a definir dónde aparecerá un número IP dentro de una red. La relación entre la máscara y el número IP es compleja. Ambos elementos se necesitan el uno al otro para crear una red de números. Asignar puerta de enlace Es importante porque ayuda a utilizar junto con un sistema de correo electrónico porque está diseñado para conectar dos o más sistemas de correo diferentes. (recuperacionalbertogamboa, s.f.) 3. Utilice la siguiente tabla para completar la descripción del adaptador Ethernet y la dirección física (MAC):
  8. 8. Comp utado r IP Máscara de subred Puerta de enlace Servidor DHCP MAC - Dirección Física PC1 192.168.56.1 255.255.255.0 No cuenta con puerta de enlace No cuenta con servidor DHCP 0A-00-27-00-00-00 PC2 10.100.16.225 255.255.255.192 10.100.16 10.100.16.193 EC-A8-6B-35-98-C1 PC3 10.100.16.159 255.255.255.192 10.100.16.129 10.100.16.129 EC-A8-6B-35-97-A1 PC4 10.100.16.210 255.255.255.192 10.100.16.193 10.100.16.193 EC-A8-6B-35-96-18 PC6 10.100.16.29 255.255.255.192 10.100.16.1 10.100.16.1 EC-A8-6B-35-98-53 PC7 10.100.16.239 255.255.255.192 10.100.16.193 10.100.16.193 EC-A8-6B-C1-7B PC8 10.100.16.190 255.255.255.192 10.100.16.129 10.100.16.129 C8-9C-DC-E6-47-1B PC9 10.100.16.255 255.255.255.192 10.100.16.193 10.100.16.193 EC-A8-6B-35-98-C1 PC10 192.168.0.101 255.255.255.0 192.168.0.1 192.168.0.1 0A-00-27-00-00-07
  9. 9. 4. ¿Por qué una computadora puede tener más de una dirección MAC, IP, Máscara de subred, Puerta de enlace y Servidor DHCP? 5. Ejecutar un ping a 5 sitios web y 5 Computadores conectados a la red del Centro de formación desde la consola CMD y evidencie en la siguiente tabla la cantidad de paquetes enviados, recibidos y perdidos. Dirección IP de Inicio Sitio WEB o PC destino Paquete s enviado s Paquetes Recibidos Paquetes Perdidos 216_58_222_1 96 www.google.com 4 4 0 208.80.154.224 www.wikipedia.com 4 4 0 172.29.28.25 www.sena.com 4 4 0 104.20.81.195 www.mintig.gov.co 4 4 0 34.103.169.49 www.inci.go.co 4 0 4 Si en la práctica se perdió algún paquete deduzca el por qué la perdida de los paquetes Considerando que el ping se ejecutó en un ordenador con conexión a internet, y se ha perdido un paquete o varios, se puede deducir, que la transferencia de datos fue interrumpida por una mala conexión de IP, errores en la estructuras o incluso interrupciones físicas. 6. De manera individual exponga los conocimientos apropiados en 500 palabras. La protección de la transferencia de los datos es lo principal, lo más importante; Para ello se asigna una dirección IP, una puerta de enlace y todos los elementos que contiene la configuración de los comandos controladores del sistema y con la característica de interacción lógica y segura en la interfaz. La dirección IP es el código asignado con fines de identificación de destino para el intercambio de datos, es como de cada persona el número de cédula, la dirección de la casa o incluso el ADN; éste permite a su vez que la transferencia de datos sea segura impidiendo la desviación de la información. Los códigos IP de cada ordenador son únicos, es decir, cada computador o dispositivo, tiene un código irrepetible. Son formados por 32 bits y agrupados por octetos, es decir, cuatro grupos de 8 bits. Las IPv4 van desde 0.0.0.0 hasta 255.255.255.255.
  10. 10. Además existen dos tipos de IP: Dinámica y Estática; la dinámica consiste en la asignación de código que le proporciona la red con conexión al servidor DHCP y tiene una duración máxima determinada. Lo cual de manera que cada vez que se cumpla el plazo máximo, la IP se modifica, resolviendo así la dirección de datos. Las IP estáticas consisten en la asignación de código fijo. Éste se puede realizar de manera manual, lo que hace que la red no lo reconozca; o por el servidor de la red (bien sea internet, o en caso de ser LAN, router o switch) con base de la dirección MAC del cliente, también del sistema operativo que utilice el cliente. La información de identificación con la que cuenta un ordenador o dispositivo contiene las siguientes características: Nombre del host que refiere al nombre técnico del enlace. Up: marca de la interfaz. Inacceso a la marca de interfaz. Máscara de red. Dirección IP Dirección de difusión y destino. IRQ: Referente a la tarjeta. Número de red. MTU: El cual define la cantidad máxima de transferencia de datos. ARP: Identificación de la Ethernet. La asignación promiscua del código de la interfaz, éste tiene como función principal la protección de la información; eso significa que impide a los atacantes realizar hurto, modificaciones o cualquier tipo de movimiento indebido con los datos que se transfieren y alteraciones durante el proceso de la misma. Muestra el estado de los medios de comunicación y errores, (en caso de que existan) de los mismos. Descripciones. DHCP. Puerta de enlace: Hace referencia al destino determinado de los datos. La interfaz tiene varias propiedades que determinan la información, el tipo de información, los recursos de transferencia, velocidad curso y manifestación de la misma.
  11. 11. La opción IPCONFIG/ALL, se solicita a través de la opción en el comando de control: CMD: Adicionalmente se puede, mediante este, configurar los controladores y la información del equipo para el protocolo TCP/IP. Entre las opciones que permite renovar esta acción, se encuentra el código IP, que como ya anteriormente se había mencionado, se puede realizar con diferentes modalidades. La información es la propiedad más importante y por igual motivo requiere de protección y conservación. Bibliografía .wikipedia. (s.f.). es.wikipedia.org. Obtenido de https://es.wikipedia.org: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Direcci%C3%B3n_IP recuperacionalbertogamboa. (s.f.). recuperacionalbertogamboa.wordpress.com. Obtenido de https://recuperacionalbertogamboa.wordpress.com: https://recuperacionalbertogamboa.wordpress.com/2011/09/01/diferencia-y-uso-de- direccion-ip-mascara-puerta-de-enlace-predeterminada/

×