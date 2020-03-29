Successfully reported this slideshow.
Process Paragraph

Vegetarian Recipe

  1. 1. SUBJECT :LENGUAINGLESA 5 ASSIGNSMENT NO. 3 A PROCESSPARAGRAPH NAME : LILIAN YAMILETH AMAYA LIC: GREYsi FLORES PLACE: ROATAN,BAYISLANDOF HONDURAS DATE: MARCH 29,2019 UniversidadAdventistadeNicaragua
  2. 2. Lentil cream with spices onion and garlic have antiviral properties, while their fiber stimulates immunity through its effect on the intestinal microbiota. Spices and aromatic herbs have essential oils and antioxidants with antibiotic properties. Ingredients for 2 people: ⅓ cup lentils 1 clove garlic ¼ onion ½ celery stalk 1 carrot ¼ cup chopped coriander ¼ cup chopped coriander ¼ teaspoon curry 1 tablespoon of rosemary leaves 1 cup vegetable broth Bay leaves Elaboration: Wash the lentils and rinse them well under running water. Put them in a pot with half a liter of boiling water and the bay leaf. Cook them for 35 to 40 minutes. If you buy the already boiled legume, you can reduce the preparation of this dish to 5 minutes. After this time, grind the cooked lentils along with the other ingredients until they reach the texture of a cream. Before serving, heat it in a pot.
