Nuevo presentación de microsoft power point

Vamos a comenzar con un pequeño ejercicio, típico de charlas y webinars: ¿Cuantas veces al día revisas tu correo? Es casi ...
Optimiza los correos para que se vean bien en los móviles Actualmente una gran mayoría de personas revisan el correo direc...
Título llamativo  Con la cantidad de nuevos correos entrantes que recibimos cada día es importante pensar un título que d...
No escribas la biblia  Nos gusta consumir contenido multimedia: hoy en día leerte un artículo muy largo que contenga únic...
cómo realizar un MAILING

  1. 1. Vamos a comenzar con un pequeño ejercicio, típico de charlas y webinars: ¿Cuantas veces al día revisas tu correo? Es casi seguro que más de una. Y cuándo revisas tu correo. ¿Cuantos emails útiles te encuentras? Seguramente poquitos o ninguno. Así que la mentalidad que tenemos a la hora de revisar nuestro correo es algo como: voy a ver si limpio la bandeja. Email marketing vs email masivo Cuando hacemos email marketing buscamos aportar valor a nuestros suscriptores, más allá de la venta. CÓMO REALIZAR UN MAILING
  2. 2. Optimiza los correos para que se vean bien en los móviles Actualmente una gran mayoría de personas revisan el correo directamente desde sus smartphones, principalmente porque es más cómodo tenerlo sincronizado y enterarte rápidamente cuando te llega un nuevo correo. Por esta razón debemos mandar los mails totalmente optimizados, para que se vean correctamente en los teléfonos móviles o tablet Ten siempre presente la segmentación Tanto a la hora de captar leads como a la hora de realizar el envío masivo. Ten en cuenta que cuanto más afín sea nuestra campaña a los intereses de los receptores, ¡más acertaremos!
  3. 3. Título llamativo  Con la cantidad de nuevos correos entrantes que recibimos cada día es importante pensar un título que destaque sobre los demás. ¿Qué correos sueles abrir tú? ¡Fíjate en sus títulos para sacar ideas!  También puedes utilizar algún emoticono: ahora se han puesto bastante de moda ahora y sirven para atraer bastante la atención. ¿Por qué no?
  4. 4. No escribas la biblia  Nos gusta consumir contenido multimedia: hoy en día leerte un artículo muy largo que contenga únicamente texto se hace muy pesado. Preferimos textos con imágenes, contenido en vídeo, infografías… Pero todo eso... ¡ni se te ocurra ponerlo en un email!  ¿Cuál es la solución? Escribir emails cortos, que no tengan una extensión demasiado larga. Unos pocos párrafos explicando rápidamente lo que deseas, ¡y listo!  Si necesitas explicar algo con detenimiento y ves que necesitas escribir un texto largo, la mejor opción es dejar el enlace hacia una landing específica, que sí que podrá tener una extensión razonable y todo tipo de elementos gráficos.

