TUGAS PRE COURSE ASSIGNMENT BY : NUSANTARA GROUP
* Fungsi supervisor terhadap tamu : 1. Memastikan bahwa tamu dapat pelayanan sesuai dengan Standar Operasional Prosedur da...
•Fungsi Supervisor terhadap hotel : 1. Memastikan bahwa semua bawahan memahami pengetahuan ( Produck Knowledge) hotel 2. M...
Fungsi Supervisor terhadap team : 1. Memastikan bahwa semua team dapat bekerja sama dengan team dan departement lain 2. Me...
Kendala atau tantangan yang di hadapi supervisor saat menjalankan tugas : 1. Memenuhi keinginan/permintaan tamu, diluar pa...
Recomendasi atau solusi 1. Mengusulkan harus adanya person incharge( Greater ) dalam rangka menangani tamu yang ada, sehin...
TERIMA KASIH
