Garduda group
Pre-Course Assignment @ Kila Senggigi Beach & Pool Villa Club, 20 & 21 November 2017

  1. 1. REGUGARUDA KETUA REGU : YUDA ASMARA (HOUSE KEEPING) ANGGOTA : DEWA SUARTIKA (F&B) MUHAMMAD HUSNI (F&B) NASRULLAH (F&B KITCHEN) GUSTI AGUNG AGRA KUMARA (ACCOUNTING) LALU AHMAD (SECURITY) MUHAMMAD DANIAL (FO PVC) APRIALI (RECRETION) NYOMAN RESMI (SPA) NENGAH SUKARATA (HOUSE KEEPING)
  2. 2. Filosofi : Burung garuda melambangkan kekuatan, warna emasnya melambangkan kemegahan atau kejayaan, dan memegang pita yang bertuliskan ‘’BHINEKA TUNGGAL IKA’’ yang berarti meskipun kami dari berbeda department tetapi memiliki satu tujuan untuk membuat perusahaan kita yang tercinta ini tetap jaya dan berkilau.
  3. 3. 1. Tamu 1. Memberikan kepuasan yang lebih 2. Mengarahkan kepada staff untuk memastikan kebutuhan tamu terpenuhi 3. Menampung keluhan tamu dan di sampaikan kepada atasan agar di tindaklanjuti 4. Menjaga keamanan dan kenyamanan tamu 5. Memastikan fasilitas tamu dalam keadaan baik Apakah fungsi SUPERVISOR terhadap : 2. Hotel 1. Menjalankan tugas sesuai dengan SOP masing-masing department 2. Memimpin jalannya operasional 3. Loyalitas terhadap perusahaan 4. Penghubung antara Management dan bawahan 5. Menjaga dan memelihara asett perusahaan
  4. 4. 3. Team 1. Membuat Job Description untuk staff dan bawahan 2. Bertanggung jawab atas hasil kerja staff bawahan 3. Memberikan breafing Bersama staff 4. Memberikan motivasi kerja untuk bawahan 5. Membuat planning pekerjaan harian, mingguan , bulanan dan tahunan
  5. 5. Apakah kendala atau tantangan yang di hadapi SUPERVISOR saat menjalankan tugas dan tanggung jawabnya … • Peralatan pendukung pada saat bekerja yang kurang memadai Contoh : Trolley rusak • Pendelagasian tugas pada staff Contoh : Karyawan yang susah di atur • Kurang harmonisnya komunikasi antara staff Contoh : Lambatnya respon pada saat komunikasi • Sulitnya menjembatani antara bawahan dan atasan Contoh : Menerima tugas dari atasan dengan merevisi schedule pada saat itu • Sulitnya untuk menjadi pembuat keputusan Contoh : Harus berdiskusi terlebih dahulu dengan atasan pada saat pengambilan keputusan
  6. 6. Apakah rekomendasi atau solusi SUPERVISOR terhadap poin 2.2 tersebut : 1. Melakukan pendekatan dengan bawahan maupun atasan 2. Mencari akar perasalahan yang timbul 3. Melaporkan ke atasan terhadap keluhan pendukung kerja agar di tindaklanjuti ke department terkait 4. Breafing secara rutin terhadap bawahan untuk pendelegasian tugas 5. Sulitnya untuk mengatur pertemuan antara bawahan dan atasan

