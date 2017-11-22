Hasil Diskusi Group Elang
Elang group
Pre-Course Assignment @ Kila Senggigi Beach & Pool Villa Club, 20 & 21 November 2017

Elang group

  1. 1. Hasil Diskusi Group Elang
  2. 2. Filosofi Elang : Kenapa kami memilih Elang nama group kami. Tentunya ini tak terlepas dari kandungan Filosofi keren dari ketangguhan si burung Elang. Elang itu: - Berani terbang kemana saja, keluar dari sarangnya. Seorang supervisor harus berani keluar dari zona nyaman, dan terus mengasah ilmunya. - Tangguh. Tahan dan siap pada situasi apapun - Dapat terbang tinggi. Kami ingin seperti elang yang dapat terbang tinggi, menggapai cita-cita kami. - Induk elang memiliki rasa tanggung jawab yang tinggi kepada anak-anaknya. Kami ingin menjadi supervisor yang bisa mengayomi dan mendidik bawahan kami dengan baik.
  3. 3. Fungsi Supervisor Terhadap Tamu : 1. Memberikan kepuasan dan kenyamanan kepada tamu 2. Memberikan pelayanan yang excellent kepada tamu 3. Memonitor staff untuk memberikan pelayanan excellent 4. Mengatur staff yang incharge 5. Menampung semua keluhan tamu yang di sampaikan oleh untuk staff untuk di sampaikan ke manager
  4. 4. Fungsi Supervisor Terhadap Hotel : 1. Sebagai penghubung dari staff ke manager 2. Membantu tugas bawahan 3. Mengontrol situasi linkungan kerja 4. Mengawasi dan mengontrol supaya operational berjalan dengan lancer 5.Menyelesaikan masalah sebisanya tanpa harus di tangani oleh atasan
  5. 5. Fungsi supervisor terhadap team : 1. Membuat suasana kondusip / aman 2. Sebagai role model 3. Sebagai juru bicara bagi bawahan 4. Sebagai decision maker bagi team 5. Bertanngung jawab dalam hasil kerja staff
  6. 6. Kendala atau tantangan yang di hadapi supervisor saat menjalankan tugas dan tanggung jawabnya : 1. Bawahan tidak megerjakan yang di minta 2. Bawahan tidak sesuai S O P 3. Minimnya knowledge bawahan 4. Bawahan sulit di atur 5. Bawahan lebih senior dari kita
  7. 7. Rekomendasi atau Solusi Supervisor Terhadap Tantangan : 1. Bemberikan Trening kepada bawahan 2. Memberikan arahan kepada bawahan untuk menjalan pekerjaan sesuai SOP 3. Cari tau mengapa bawahan tidak mengerjakan 4. Membina hubungan baik dengan bawahan 5. Melakukan pendekatan dan hargai pendapat mereka

