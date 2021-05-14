Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROCESO PARA MANEJAR LOS DESACUERDOS “Manejo de Conflictos”
contenido Concepto, teoría y clasificación del conflicto. Tipos de conflicto y origen Proceso y clases del conflicto Forma...
“LO MALO DE LOS SERES HUMANOS ES QUE CREEN QUE ES MEJOR DAÑAR A LOS DEMÁS QUE BENEFICIARSE A SI MISMOS” MARTIN LUTHER KING
Problema: Conjunto de hechos o circunstancias que dificultan la consecución de algún fin. Comencemos por diferenciar confl...
Comencemos por diferenciar conflicto de problema. Conflicto: Rivalidad entre personas interdependientes, producto de un si...
❖La percepción ❖Necesidades humanas ❖Necesidades fisiológicas ❖Necesidades de seguridad ❖Necesidades de reconocimiento(de ...
CONFLICTO PSICOLOGIA El conflicto esta situado dentro de pensar y el sentir del individuo SOCIOLOGIA El conflicto esta ubi...
Conflictos interpersonales: Se refieren a los conflictos que existen entre dos o más personas porque existen intereses, ne...
Conflictos organizacionales: Son los conflictos que tienen lugar entre las diferentes áreas u objetivos aparentemente cont...
Conflicto organizacional Incompatibilidad de objetivos Sobreposición de autoridad Incompatibilidad de sistemas de evaluaci...
▪ COMUNICACIÓN ATROFIADA ▪ CULPAR A LOS DEMÁS ▪ BUSQUEDA DE APOYO EN OTRAS PERSONAS
❖Competitivos: La victoria de una parte esta condicionada a la derrota de la otra. ❖Perturbadores: se busca dañar al contr...
❖Funcionales: Promueven la solución de problemas, mejoran el trabajo en equipo. ❖Disfuncionales: Tensionan la relación de ...
❖Flexibles: Existe la posibilidad de intervención y alternativas para solución ❖Inflexibles: Las partes están interesadas ...
“A LOS SERES HUMANOS NO LES TURBAN LAS COSAS EN SI, SI NO EN COMO LAS VEN” EPICETO
16
17
18
19
20
21
El conflicto en las organizaciones puede ser una fuerza positiva. La aparición y solución puede conducir a un resultado co...
El conflicto también llega a presentar efectos negativos importantes, con lo que desvía los esfuerzos para el logro de las...
Es el conjunto de acciones que se van a llevar a cabo durante una negociación para alcanzar los objetivos fijados. El que ...
Concepto de solución: La palabra solución proviene del latín “soluto” que se refiere a la acción o efecto para resolver al...
Concepto de decisión: La palabra decisión proviene del latín “decisión” que se refiere a la resolución que se elige para a...
Proceso de solución de problemas y toma de decisiones: el proceso de toma de decisiones puede variar de acuerdo a diversos...
Identificación y selección del problema. Análisis del problema. Generar alternativas de solución. Evaluación de la solució...
Esta etapa hace referencia a encontrar el problema y estar consciente de que en un momento dado se debe tomar una decisión...
▪ ¿Dónde esta ocurriendo? ▪ ¿Qué es lo que ocurre? ▪ ¿En que momento sucede? ▪ ¿A quien involucra? ▪ ¿Por qué ocurre el pr...
▪ Se debe comprender el problema definirlo, estructurarlo y analizar las fallas si el problema resulta muy complejo es rec...
➢Asignar prioridades a los problemas, si son varios los problemas que se presentan se debe fijar prioridad para identifica...
➢Para generar gran cantidad de alternativas en el caso de problemas organizacionales es útil involucrar los demás que se e...
Para la planificación de la solución se debe tomar en cuenta las medidas y/o procesos que deberán modificarse en la organi...
Algunas decisiones en las organizaciones son tomadas de forma grupal pertenecientes dentro de lo mismo o en diferentes dep...
✓De forma grupal se pueden sugerir mas formas de solución. ✓Los grupos tienen mayor aportación de conocimientos y experien...
Es considerada una herramienta de planeación ya que de la participación del grupo en la generación puede afectar positivam...
✓ CAPACIDADES: Conjunto de disposiciones de tipo genético de los seres humanos desarrolladas a través de las experiencias....
1. El Ser. Como nuestra esencia, energía, alma, espíritu, con facultades como memoria, conciencia, self, pensamiento, etc....
❖De manera laboral ❖De manera personal ❖De manera social
43 ✓ Satisfacción en el trabajo ✓ Compromiso organización ✓ Involucrarse con el trabajo
44 ✓ Satisfacción en el trabajo ✓ Compromiso organización ✓ Involucrarse con el trabajo
45
❖Verbal: Las palabras que empleamos transmisión del mensaje. ❖Vocal: El tono, intensidad y timbre de voz. ❖Visual: Conjunt...
¿ 47
Negociador profesional que conduce el encuentro entre las partes en conflicto en el proceso de mediación. Su principal fun...
IMPARCIALIDAD Y NEUTRALIDAD
❖FLEXIBILIDAD ❖CREATIVIDAD ❖EMPATIA ❖DOMINIO A SI MISMO ❖ASERTIVIDAD ❖HONESTIDAD ❖IMPARCIALIDAD ❖CONFIDENCIALIDAD
✓Habilidad para escuchar activamente. ✓Habilidad para comunicarse efectivamente ✓Habilidad para usar el lenguaje clarament...
Gracias Gracias
Proceso para manejar los desacuerdos
Proceso para manejar los desacuerdos
Proceso para manejar los desacuerdos

  1. 1. PROCESO PARA MANEJAR LOS DESACUERDOS “Manejo de Conflictos”
  2. 2. contenido Concepto, teoría y clasificación del conflicto. Tipos de conflicto y origen Proceso y clases del conflicto Formas de percibir el "conflicto o desacuerdo" Análisis del problema Cómo afrontar el conflicto o desacuerdo. La actitud laboral ante el "conflicto y el desacuerdo" Habilidades del mediador
  3. 3. “LO MALO DE LOS SERES HUMANOS ES QUE CREEN QUE ES MEJOR DAÑAR A LOS DEMÁS QUE BENEFICIARSE A SI MISMOS” MARTIN LUTHER KING
  4. 4. Problema: Conjunto de hechos o circunstancias que dificultan la consecución de algún fin. Comencemos por diferenciar conflicto de problema.
  5. 5. Comencemos por diferenciar conflicto de problema. Conflicto: Rivalidad entre personas interdependientes, producto de un sistema de creencias opuestas, que dificultan la consecución de algún fin.
  6. 6. ❖La percepción ❖Necesidades humanas ❖Necesidades fisiológicas ❖Necesidades de seguridad ❖Necesidades de reconocimiento(de amor, pertenencia, autoestima) ❖Necesidades sociales
  7. 7. CONFLICTO PSICOLOGIA El conflicto esta situado dentro de pensar y el sentir del individuo SOCIOLOGIA El conflicto esta ubicado en las relaciones entre individuos y grupos POLITICA El poder esta ubicado en el dominio de unos individuos sobre otros
  8. 8. Conflictos interpersonales: Se refieren a los conflictos que existen entre dos o más personas porque existen intereses, necesidades, opiniones, y valores opuestos; o bien aspectos socio emocionales que les generan conflictos.
  9. 9. Conflictos organizacionales: Son los conflictos que tienen lugar entre las diferentes áreas u objetivos aparentemente contrapuestos.
  10. 10. Conflicto organizacional Incompatibilidad de objetivos Sobreposición de autoridad Incompatibilidad de sistemas de evaluación y recompensa Escasez de recursos Insistencias de estatus Resistencia el cambio
  11. 11. ▪ COMUNICACIÓN ATROFIADA ▪ CULPAR A LOS DEMÁS ▪ BUSQUEDA DE APOYO EN OTRAS PERSONAS
  12. 12. ❖Competitivos: La victoria de una parte esta condicionada a la derrota de la otra. ❖Perturbadores: se busca dañar al contrario. ❖Real: comunicación errónea, una percepción equivocada,un malentendido.
  13. 13. ❖Funcionales: Promueven la solución de problemas, mejoran el trabajo en equipo. ❖Disfuncionales: Tensionan la relación de las partes. ❖Agresivos: Cuando hay intención de daño entre las partes. ❖No agresivos: El daño no es efectivo y no están en la intención de las partes.
  14. 14. ❖Flexibles: Existe la posibilidad de intervención y alternativas para solución ❖Inflexibles: Las partes están interesadas en ellas mismas, hay poco lugar para alternativas.
  15. 15. “A LOS SERES HUMANOS NO LES TURBAN LAS COSAS EN SI, SI NO EN COMO LAS VEN” EPICETO
  16. 16. 16
  17. 17. 17
  18. 18. 18
  19. 19. 19
  20. 20. 20
  21. 21. 21
  22. 22. El conflicto en las organizaciones puede ser una fuerza positiva. La aparición y solución puede conducir a un resultado constructivo del problema. La necesidad de solucionar el conflicto lleva a que la gente busque formas de cambiar cómo hace las cosas. El proceso de solución de conflictos es un estímulo para el cambio positivo dentro de la organización.
  23. 23. El conflicto también llega a presentar efectos negativos importantes, con lo que desvía los esfuerzos para el logro de las metas y agota los recursos, en particular el tiempo y el dinero. Si son graves las opiniones, ideas y creencias enfrentadas, afectan también, el bienestar psicológico de las personas ocasionando altos niveles de resentimiento angustia, bronca, tensión y ansiedad y estrés.
  24. 24. Es el conjunto de acciones que se van a llevar a cabo durante una negociación para alcanzar los objetivos fijados. El que se hará, es decir, un plan acción donde se va a utilizar un conjunto de técnicas. 1. COMPETITIVO: GANAR/PEDER 2. COLABORATIVO: GANAR/GANAR 3. ACOMODATIVO: PERDER/ GANAR 4. EVITATIVO: PEDER/PERDER 5. DISTRIBUTIVO: RÁPIDO, JUSTO Y EQUILIBRADO.
  25. 25. Concepto de solución: La palabra solución proviene del latín “soluto” que se refiere a la acción o efecto para resolver alguna dificultad o duda.
  26. 26. Concepto de decisión: La palabra decisión proviene del latín “decisión” que se refiere a la resolución que se elige para alguna cosa.
  27. 27. Proceso de solución de problemas y toma de decisiones: el proceso de toma de decisiones puede variar de acuerdo a diversos criterios y este puede ser corto o tan extenso como se desee a continuación en la figura se muestra las principales etapas de este proceso.
  28. 28. Identificación y selección del problema. Análisis del problema. Generar alternativas de solución. Evaluación de la solución. Selección y planificación de la solución. Ejecución y control.
  29. 29. Esta etapa hace referencia a encontrar el problema y estar consciente de que en un momento dado se debe tomar una decisión para encontrar la solución al problema. Este problema puede tener la característica de ser actual o ser la causa de muchos conflictos en la organización. Se pueden realizar las siguientes preguntas como ayuda para la selección del problema:
  30. 30. ▪ ¿Dónde esta ocurriendo? ▪ ¿Qué es lo que ocurre? ▪ ¿En que momento sucede? ▪ ¿A quien involucra? ▪ ¿Por qué ocurre el problema?
  31. 31. ▪ Se debe comprender el problema definirlo, estructurarlo y analizar las fallas si el problema resulta muy complejo es recomendable dividirlo en segmentos y realizar una breve descripción de cada una de las partes. ▪ Se debe verificar la comprensión del problema esto resulta ser mas fácil si se comparte con otras personas para asegurar de que la comprensión sea adecuada.
  32. 32. ➢Asignar prioridades a los problemas, si son varios los problemas que se presentan se debe fijar prioridad para identificar a cual se le dará solución primero y a cuales sucesivamente. ➢Se debe diferenciar los aspectos que son “importantes” y cuales son “urgentes”, ya que los que resultan ser importante se les debe prestar mayor atención.
  33. 33. ➢Para generar gran cantidad de alternativas en el caso de problemas organizacionales es útil involucrar los demás que se encuentren involucrados en el tema y con la ayuda de técnicas tales como la lluvia de ideas para recabar información de los demás.
  34. 34. Para la planificación de la solución se debe tomar en cuenta las medidas y/o procesos que deberán modificarse en la organización, así como los recursos humanos, financieros e infraestructura que se necesitaran, el tiempo en el que se llevara a cabo y quienes serán los responsables.
  35. 35. Algunas decisiones en las organizaciones son tomadas de forma grupal pertenecientes dentro de lo mismo o en diferentes departamentos dependiendo de la situacion,esta forma de decisión es considerada un factor importante de las organizaciones.
  36. 36. ✓De forma grupal se pueden sugerir mas formas de solución. ✓Los grupos tienen mayor aportación de conocimientos y experiencias distintas ✓Se promueve un mayor involucramiento de todos los integrantes en la búsqueda y aplicación de la solución. ✓Las consecuencias se asumen mejor en grupo. ✓La estrategia de solución esta mas completa.
  37. 37. Es considerada una herramienta de planeación ya que de la participación del grupo en la generación puede afectar positivamente la organización.
  38. 38. ✓ CAPACIDADES: Conjunto de disposiciones de tipo genético de los seres humanos desarrolladas a través de las experiencias. ✓ HABILIDADES: Experiencias proporcionadas por el contexto, las interacciones con los demás que se expresa por medio de conductas. ✓ ACTITUDES: Es la manera en como comunica su estado emocional y refleja el grado de autoestima que tiene.
  39. 39. 1. El Ser. Como nuestra esencia, energía, alma, espíritu, con facultades como memoria, conciencia, self, pensamiento, etc. 2. El Hacer. Como la actividad, la labor o el trabajo esenciales para poder hacer nuestro trabajo y lograr así la plenitud de nuestro Ser. 3. El Tener. Como la posesión de todo lo necesario para poder hacer nuestro trabajo y lograr así la plenitud de nuestro Ser.
  40. 40. ❖De manera laboral ❖De manera personal ❖De manera social
  41. 41. 43 ✓ Satisfacción en el trabajo ✓ Compromiso organización ✓ Involucrarse con el trabajo
  42. 42. 44 ✓ Satisfacción en el trabajo ✓ Compromiso organización ✓ Involucrarse con el trabajo
  43. 43. 45
  44. 44. ❖Verbal: Las palabras que empleamos transmisión del mensaje. ❖Vocal: El tono, intensidad y timbre de voz. ❖Visual: Conjunto de signos corporales inconscientes que acompañan el mensaje verbal.
  45. 45. ¿ 47
  46. 46. Negociador profesional que conduce el encuentro entre las partes en conflicto en el proceso de mediación. Su principal función es reunir a los participantes para orientarlos y asistirlos en la búsqueda de alternativas para dirimir su conflicto, estructura la comunicación entre las partes para que lleguen a un acuerdo, debe saber ganarse la confianza, saber escuchar, ser flexible e imaginativo.
  47. 47. IMPARCIALIDAD Y NEUTRALIDAD
  48. 48. ❖FLEXIBILIDAD ❖CREATIVIDAD ❖EMPATIA ❖DOMINIO A SI MISMO ❖ASERTIVIDAD ❖HONESTIDAD ❖IMPARCIALIDAD ❖CONFIDENCIALIDAD
  49. 49. ✓Habilidad para escuchar activamente. ✓Habilidad para comunicarse efectivamente ✓Habilidad para usar el lenguaje claramente. ✓Habilidad para permanecer neutral. ✓Habilidad para desactivar estados emocionales. extremos(anclajes) ✓Habilidad para ayudar a las partes en la creación de opciones.
  50. 50. Gracias Gracias

