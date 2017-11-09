LF_APIStrat17_Open Data vs. the World

O P E N D ATA V S T H E W O R L D Shelby Switzer @switzerly
W H AT I S O P E N D ATA ? Shelby Switzer @switzerly
“Open data and content can be freely used, modified, and shared by anyone for any purpose.” http://opendefinition.org/ She...
Shelby Switzer @switzerly A. Legally open: that is, available under an open (data) license that permits anyone freely to a...
T I M B E R N E R S - L E E ’ S 5 - S TA R O P E N D ATA Available on the web (whatever format) with an open license Avail...
Shelby Switzer @switzerly Is 5-star data good enough?
Shelby Switzer @switzerly The worst thing that can happen to an open data set is that no one uses it.
T H E R E ’ S M O R E T O H E A LT H T H A N H E A LT H C A R E . Shelby Switzer @switzerly
A D D R E S S I N G S O C I A L D E T E R M I N A N T S Surveys ReferralsSearch Patients Shelby Switzer @switzerly
C H A L L E N G E S O F C O N S U M I N G N - S TA R O P E N D ATA : Shelby Switzer @switzerly 1. Poor quality data 2. Inc...
Shelby Switzer @switzerly APIs are hard.
Shelby Switzer @switzerly T R U S T + U S A B I L I T Y
Shelby Switzer @switzerly 1 . T W O - WAY C O M M U N I C AT I O N 2 . O P E N S TA N D A R D S & O P E N S O U R C E T O ...
Shelby Switzer @switzerly Set expectations with metadata 1 . T W O - WAY C O M M U N I C AT I O N Enable feedback loop wit...
Shelby Switzer @switzerly 2 . O P E N S TA N D A R D S & O P E N S O U R C E T O O L I N G Serverless data publishing pipe...
Shelby Switzer @switzerly Real change and better tech will happen by necessity when governments start using their own data...
Shelby Switzer @switzerly 1. Two-way communication 2. Open standards & open source tooling 3. Dogfooding B U I L D I N G T...
Thanks! Shelby Switzer @switzerly
  1. 1. O P E N D ATA V S T H E W O R L D Shelby Switzer @switzerly
  2. 2. A B O U T M E • Head of Integrations, Healthify • Formerly engineering in IoT, civic tech, ed • APIs and open data Shelby Switzer @switzerly
  3. 3. Shelby Switzer @switzerly 1. What is open data? 2. Challenges consuming and providing open data 3. Building trust and improving usability O P E N D ATA V S T H E W O R L D
  4. 4. W H AT I S O P E N D ATA ? Shelby Switzer @switzerly
  5. 5. “Open data and content can be freely used, modified, and shared by anyone for any purpose.” http://opendefinition.org/ Shelby Switzer @switzerly
  6. 6. Shelby Switzer @switzerly A. Legally open: that is, available under an open (data) license that permits anyone freely to access, reuse and redistribute B. Technically open: that is, that the data be available for no more than the cost of reproduction and in machine-readable and bulk form. http://opendatahandbook.org/glossary/en/terms/open-data/
  7. 7. T I M B E R N E R S - L E E ’ S 5 - S TA R O P E N D ATA Available on the web (whatever format) with an open license Available as machine-readable structured data (e.g. Excel instead of image scan of a table) Available as (2) plus non-proprietary format (e.g. CSV instead of Excel) Use open standards from W3C (RDF and SPARQL) to identify things, so that people can point at your stuff Link your data to other people’s data to provide context
  8. 8. Shelby Switzer @switzerly Is 5-star data good enough?
  9. 9. Shelby Switzer @switzerly The worst thing that can happen to an open data set is that no one uses it.
  10. 10. T H E R E ’ S M O R E T O H E A LT H T H A N H E A LT H C A R E . Shelby Switzer @switzerly
  11. 11. A D D R E S S I N G S O C I A L D E T E R M I N A N T S Surveys ReferralsSearch Patients Shelby Switzer @switzerly
  12. 12. Shelby Switzer @switzerly
  13. 13. C H A L L E N G E S O F C O N S U M I N G N - S TA R O P E N D ATA : Shelby Switzer @switzerly 1. Poor quality data 2. Inconsistently structured or formatted data within and across sources 3. Few APIs mean flat file processing rather than a real- time, webby approach
  14. 14. Shelby Switzer @switzerly C H A L L E N G E S O F C O N S U M I N G N - S TA R O P E N D ATA : 1. Poor quality data 2. Inconsistently structured or formatted data within and across sources 3. Few APIs mean flat file processing rather than a real- time, webby approach 1. Fear that data is poor quality 2. Fear of misuse 3. Lack of resources or understanding to improve data, link it, or provide APIs C H A L L E N G E S O F P R O V I D I N G N - S TA R O P E N D ATA :
  15. 15. Shelby Switzer @switzerly The worst thing that can happen to an open data set is that no one uses it.
  16. 16. Shelby Switzer @switzerly The worst thing that can happen to an open data set is that no one uses it. someone uses it for evil.
  17. 17. Shelby Switzer @switzerly APIs are hard.
  18. 18. Shelby Switzer @switzerly T R U S T + U S A B I L I T Y
  19. 19. Shelby Switzer @switzerly 1 . T W O - WAY C O M M U N I C AT I O N 2 . O P E N S TA N D A R D S & O P E N S O U R C E T O O L I N G 3 . D O G F O O D I N G
  20. 20. Shelby Switzer @switzerly Set expectations with metadata 1 . T W O - WAY C O M M U N I C AT I O N Enable feedback loop with contact forms and (where appropriate) write capability Tell stories
  21. 21. Shelby Switzer @switzerly 2 . O P E N S TA N D A R D S & O P E N S O U R C E T O O L I N G Serverless data publishing pipelines Free tools with spreadsheets as the common medium Open data specifications to share semantics
  22. 22. Shelby Switzer @switzerly
  23. 23. Shelby Switzer @switzerly
  24. 24. Shelby Switzer @switzerly
  25. 25. Shelby Switzer @switzerly Real change and better tech will happen by necessity when governments start using their own data portals. 3 . D O G F O O D I N G
  26. 26. Shelby Switzer @switzerly 1. Two-way communication 2. Open standards & open source tooling 3. Dogfooding B U I L D I N G T R U S T A N D I M P R O V I N G U S A B I L I T Y
  27. 27. Thanks! Shelby Switzer @switzerly

