Escáner bioanalizador 3 d y los métodos alternativos

“ESCÁNER BIOANALIZADOR 3D Y LOS MÉTODOS ALTERNATIVOS EN LA PREVENCIÓN DE ENFERMEDADES" MEDINA SORIANO LEONILO MATERIA: DHT...
INTRODUCIÓN • Una de las ramas de la medicina alternativa es la energía. PRINCIPIO: “todos somos energía.”
BIOANALIZADOR • Evalúa la información de las estructuras biológicas del cuerpo humano.
FUNDAMENTOS DEL BIOANALIZADOR • Diagnóstico. • Terapéutico. • Preventivo.
OBJETIVOS • Anticiparse a la aparición de enfermedades. • Visualizar el funcionamiento corporal. • Tratamiento integral
• En la década de 1960, el físico francés Thomasset propuso lo siguiente: si al introducir una corriente alterna de baja f...
FUNCIONAMIENTO DEL ESCANER BIOANALIZADOR • principios a emplear (hardware y software) • bioanalizador 3D-NLS
ASPECTOS A ANALIZAR CON EL BIOESCÁNER Valorar un órgano o sistema!
USO DEL BIOANALIZADOR COMO MEDIO PARA PREVENIR ENFERMEDADES SISTEMICAS Metabolismo y fisiología!
CONCLUSIÓN Podemos concluir que el escáner bioanalizador es una tecnología versátil, cómoda, económica y segura, para la d...
Bibliografía • 1.- Bioanalizador.com productos para el cuidado de la salud (2007-2009) www.bioanalizador.com | All Rights ...
