Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DESCRIPCION DE UNA UNIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE DOCENTE: LEON HOMERO IMBACHI GRADOS: 3° y 4° ÁREA:CIENCIASNATURALES PERIODO:I TEM...
SABER HACER: Es laparte de la aplicacióndonde el estudianteatravésde la práctica demuestra loaprendidoenel desarrollode la...
- Conocimientosprevios - Trabajocolaborativo - Participaciónenlasactividadesdesarrolladas. - Creatividad ycapacidadpara co...
Matriz de Integración de Tecnología Tabla resumen de descriptores La Matriz de Integración de Tecnología (TIM, por su sigl...
COLABORATIVO Les estudiantes usan las herramientas para colaborar con otros y no sólo trabajar individualmente Recomendaci...
INTEGRACION DE LOS ESTÁNDARES ISTE EN LA UNIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE N° ACTIVIDAD MATRIZ TIM- NIVEL DE INTEGRACIÓN AMBIENTE DE A...
MARCO DE REFERENCIA PARA EL DESARROLLO DE LAS HABILIDADES DEL SIGLO XXI ACTIVIDAD ESTANDAR ISTE DOMINIO DE HABILIDAD SUBCO...
offline como power point y scratch jr. resultados a otros usando métodos orales, escritos, gráficos, pictóricos o multimod...
CURADURÍA DE HERRAMIENTAS DIGITALES ¿En qué consiste la herramienta WHATSAPP? De acuerdo a la definición que da Wikipedia ...
- Whatsapp está presente siempre, aquí algunas de sus ventajas en el área educativa. - Recibir o realizar llamadas o video...
¿Quién está utilizando ya la herramienta WHATSPP en procesos educativos? En el mundo son miles de personas que utilizan es...
Blog Estrella de Panamá https://www.laestrella.com.pa/cafe-estrella/tecnologia/180801/whatsapp- educativa- herramienta#:~:...
Blog EvirtualPlus https://www.evirtualplus.com/whatsapp-como-herramienta-educativa/
Selección de herramientas digitales
Selección de herramientas digitales
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Selección de herramientas digitales

21 views

Published on

Selección de herramientas digitales

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Selección de herramientas digitales

  1. 1. DESCRIPCION DE UNA UNIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE DOCENTE: LEON HOMERO IMBACHI GRADOS: 3° y 4° ÁREA:CIENCIASNATURALES PERIODO:I TEMA: LA CONTAMINACIÓN FECHA: CARACTERIZACION La contaminaciónesunproblemaambiental que afectaalabiósferayque el génerohumanoes el principal agente contaminador. Con el desarrollode estaactividadse buscaenel estudiantelograraprendizajessignificativos donde se apropie del problemaycon ayudadel docente ypadre de familiabusqueposibles soluciones. Es por esoque esta unidadestádiseñadaparatrabajarlosdiferentestiposde contaminacióny ademásidentificarlacontaminaciónque afectadirectamenteestazonaya lavezdeterminar posiblessolucionesenvinculaciónde lospadresde familia. Yenloposible apoyarse enalgunas herramientasTICque se puedentrabajaroffline CONTEXTO Esta unidadde aprendizaje se desarrollará enlaenlaSede El Palmarlacual pertenece ala InstituciónEducativaObandodel Municipiode SanAgustín Huila.Estasede se encuentraal sur del departamentoaunadistanciade 13 km del casco urbanode SanAgustíny a unos2,5 Km.de la sede principal,subase de laeconomíaesel cultivode lacaña de azúcar para la obtenciónde la panelaysus derivadosy estáubicadasobre enun sitioequidistantedel Parque Arqueológico de San Agustíny el Altode los ídolosenel municipiode Isnos. Enestasede se implementala “MetodologíaactivaEscuelaNueva”.En lasede el Palmarno se cuentacon acceso al internet y enlas familiasde losestudiantesnose cuentacon equipostecnológicosalgunospocostienen celularesinteligentesperoocasionalmente pagandatosporloque lacomunicacióneneste tiempode pandemiase hace a travésdel celular. Estaprácticase desarrollarácon28 estudiantesde losgradosterceroycuarto cuyasedadesoscilanentre lasedadesde 8y 10 años, quienessegúnel SISBEN pertenecenun98% al estrato1, y un 2% al estrato2. Los estudiantesde estosgradosenmás de un 80% no convivencon suspadressinócon un familiarque loscuidayaque sus padresviajana otras ciudadesespecialmente aBogotáen busca de alternativasde trabajo(generalmente fabricandozapatos) yenun70% son hijosde madressolterascabezade hogar. Pese a lasanterioresadversidadessonniñosabiertos,conuna buenaactitudpara el aprendizaje yal trabajocolaborativo. SABERES SABER SER: Donde se tendráencuenta la parte emocional comolaactitud,el respeto,la responsabilidad. SABER, SABER: Donde se evidencialaparte cognitivaencargadade losconocimientos del estudiante.
  2. 2. SABER HACER: Es laparte de la aplicacióndonde el estudianteatravésde la práctica demuestra loaprendidoenel desarrollode laguía. INTERACCIONES La interacciónestádefinidade acuerdoa losroles: Rol del estudiante:Es el centrode laclase toda la actividadyprocesospedagógicosde enseñanza- aprendizajegiranentornoa él.La interacciónconsus compañerosesde respeto colaboración,apoyoconstante,consiente ycapazde sercrítico del entorno. Rol del docente:El papel fundamental deldocenteesunorientador,condisponibilidadpara hacer retroalimentacionesde maneracontinua,esunapoyoparael estudiante loestimula,lo acompaña, lo valora, lomotivay construye conocimientojuntoconel estudiante. La relaciónentre docente yestudianteeshorizontal. Rol del padre de Familia:El padre de familiaesunapoyoconstante tanto para el estudiante como para el docente. ESPACIO -TIEMPO Las actividadesque se realizaránenestaactividadestaprevistas tentativamentede acuerdoa lassiguientesactividadesyfechas: Actividad n° 1: “La contaminación” Marzo 23 lugar: aulade clases Actividad n° 2: “Clasesde contaminación” Abril 05 Lugar: aula de clases Actividad n° 3. “Contaminaciónpresente enel entorno” Abril 13 Lugar: aulade clases Actividad n° 4 “ salidade campo- identificaciónde tiposde contaminaciónpresentesenla zona” abril 20 Lugar: entornoescolar Actividad n° 5 “Evaluaciónde la unidad” abril 27 Lugar: Aulade sistemas Estas cinco sesionesseránde doshorascada una de ellastendrá 3 momentos de acuerdoal Plan de Aula: - INCIO:se realizaráunamotivación, losestudiantesevidenciaranlosconocimientosprevios,se hará una retroalimentación yse organizaránlosdiferentesgruposde trabajo – DESARROLLO: En este momentose generaranconceptos el docente enloposible de una ayudade herramientasTICse consultarantextosse desarrollaráactividadesengrupo relacionadasconel temay se harán prácticas con orientacióndel docenteyse haránconstantes retroalimentaciones – CIERRE: En este momentoel estudiante demostrarálacapacidadde aplicarloaprendido, de argumentary proponer. Ademásconactividad complementariadesarrollarátrabajosencasa con apoyode su acudiente opadre de familia.Ysocializaraestostrabajosenlaclase siguiente. RECURSOS – HERRAMIENTAS TIC Los recursostecnológicosson pocossi se tiene encuentael contextode lasede portantola herramientaque másesutilizadaesel celularinteligente,el Messengeryel whatsApp. Los recursosdisponiblessonlostextosherramientasque se puedentrabajar offline. Computadores,televisor, videobeam.DVD,Cd,memorias. EVALUACION La evaluaciónse desarrollará endosformas,unaal terminarcada sesióny otra al finalizarla unidad.Parala evaluaciónde cadasesión se tendráencuentalossiguientes aspectos.
  3. 3. - Conocimientosprevios - Trabajocolaborativo - Participaciónenlasactividadesdesarrolladas. - Creatividad ycapacidadpara compartirloaprendido - Uso de herramientastecnológicasexistentesenlasede Para la evaluaciónde launidadlos estudiantessocializaránloaprendidoenel tiempodel desarrollode lamismamediante composicionesliterariascomocoplas,retahílas,adivinanzas, poemas,dramatizaciones,cantosetc.Ademásdebencompartirconloscompañeros de otros grados y padresde familiasloaprendidoutilizandounaherramientaTICque seráfacilitadapor el docente ademásde exposicionesde cartelesenel aulayconayuda del docente una infografíareferentealacontaminación RÚBRICA DE EVALUACIÓN INDICADOR EXCELENTE BUENO INSUFICIENTE Conocimientos previos Tiene suficientes conocimientospreviosy siempre comparte sus experienciasconlos demás(1.0) Tiene algunos conocimientospreviosy ocasionalmentecomparte sus experienciasconlos demás. (0.5) No tiene suficientes conocimientospreviosy nunca comparte sus experienciasconlos demás.(0.2) Trabajo Colaborativo Es muy responsable, aporta buenasideasal grupopara conseguirel objetivo. (1.0) Es responsable,aporta algunasideasal grupopara conseguirel objetivo. (0.5) No esresponsable,ni aporta ideas al grupo para conseguirel objetivo. (0.2) Participación en actividades Participacon una excelente actituden todaslas actividades. (1.0) Participacon unabuena actitudenalgunas actividades. (0.5) Participacon unamala actitudentodas las actividades. (0.2) Uso de equiposy herramientasTIC Hace buenusode los equipos ytiene habilidadesparamanejo de herramientasTIC (1.0) Hace uso de losequipos y tiene algunashabilidades para manejode herramientas TIC(0.5) No hace buenusode los equipos yno tiene habilidadesparamanejo de herramientasTIC (0.2) Habilidady creatividad para compartir Es muy hábil ycreativoal momentode compartir. (1.0) Es hábil y unpoco creativo al momentode compartir. (0.5) No tiene habilidad ni creatividad al momento de compartir. (0.2)
  4. 4. Matriz de Integración de Tecnología Tabla resumen de descriptores La Matriz de Integración de Tecnología (TIM, por su sigla en inglés) proporciona un marco de trabajo para describir y enfocarse en el uso de la tecnología para mejorar aprendizajes. La Matriz incorpora cinco características interdependientes de los ambientes de aprendizaje significativos: activos, colaborativos, constructivos, auténticos y dirigidos a metas. Estas características están asociadas con cinco niveles de integración de tecnología: entrada, adopción, adaptación, infusión y transformación. Juntas, las cinco características de los entornos de aprendizaje significativos y los cinco niveles de integración tecnológica crean una matriz de 25 celdas, como se ilustra a continuación. ENTRADA ADOPCIÓN ADAPTACIÓN INFUSIÓN TRANSFORMACIÓ N El maestro comienza a usar tecnologías para presentar contenidos a los estudiantes El maestro dirige a los alumnos en el uso convencional y de procedimiento de las herramientas El maestro facilita a los alumnos la exploración y uso independiente de las herramientas El maestro provee el contexto de aprendizaje y los estudiantes escogen las herramientas para lograr el resultado El maestro alienta el uso innovador de las herramientas, que se usan para facilitar actividades de aprendizaje de alto nivel que no serían posibles sin la tecnología ACTIVO Los estudiantes se involucran activamente en el uso de la tecnología en vez de sólo recibir información pasivamente de ella Explicación de contenidos a través de videos haciendo uso de la aplicación del whatsApp Resaltar la importancia que tiene el celular como herramienta de trabajo Orientación para que los estudiantes hagan uso del celular con la aplicación de Whatsapp como apoyo para facilitar el aprendizaje
  5. 5. COLABORATIVO Les estudiantes usan las herramientas para colaborar con otros y no sólo trabajar individualmente Recomendación a los estudiantes para que compartan o se colaboren a través del mesenger o whatsapp con los compañeros docente. Uso de las herramienta disponibles para que se desarrollen trabajis colaborativos CONSTRUCTIVO Los estudiantes usan la tecnología para conectar nueva información con conocimientos previos y no sólo recibirlos pasivamente Exploración de herramientas para desarrollar sus trabajos Uso de herramientas disponibles para Adquirir nuevos conocimientos y reforzar los que ya tienen AUTÉNTICO Los estudiantes usan la tecnología para ligar actividades educativas al mundo exterior y no sólo en tareas des- contextualizadas Uso de herramientas para trabajar de manera offline como power point y scrthac jr. DIRIGIDOA METAS Los estudiantes usan la tecnología para fijar metas, planear actividades, medir su progreso y evaluar resultados y no sólo para completar actividades sin reflexión uso de equipos tecnológicos existentes en la sede para socializar y compartir el trabajo realizado Realización de infografía con orientación y ayuda del docente “The Technology Integration Matrix” fue desarrollada por el Centro de Tecnología Educativa de Florida en la Facultad de Educación de la Universidad de South Florida. Para obtener más información,videosde ejemplos yrecursosde desarrolloprofesional relacionados,visite http://mytechmatrix.org.Esta página puede ser reproducida por las escuelasy los distritos parael desarrollo profesional y la instrucción previaal servicio.Todo otro uso requiere permiso por escrito del FCIT. © 2005-2017 University ofSouth Florida. Traducción al español (no oficial): http://www.eduteka.org/articulos/tim
  6. 6. INTEGRACION DE LOS ESTÁNDARES ISTE EN LA UNIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE N° ACTIVIDAD MATRIZ TIM- NIVEL DE INTEGRACIÓN AMBIENTE DE APZ ESTANDAR ISTE 1 Explicación decontenidos y retroalimentación a través de videos,haciendo uso de la aplicación del whatsApp ENTRADA ACTIVO APRENDIZ EMPODERADO - Usan la tecnología para buscar retroalimentación que informe y mejore su práctica y para demostrar su aprendizajeen una variedad de formas 2 Resaltar la importanciaquetiene el celular como herramienta de trabajo ADOPCION ACTIVO PENSADOR COMPUTACIONAL - los estudiantes desarrollan y emplean estrategias para entender y resolver problemas de manera que aprovechan el poder de los métodos tecnológicos para desarrollar y probar soluciones 3 Orientación para quelos estudiantes hagan uso del celular con la aplicación del whatsApp TRANSFORMACION ACTIVO COMUNICADOR CREATIVO a. Eligen las plataformasy herramientas adecuadas para alcanzar losobjetivos desu creación o comunicación. 4 Recomendación a los estudiantes para que compartan o se colaboren a través del mesenger o whatsApp con los compañeros o docente. ENTRADA COLABORATIVO COMUNICADOR CREATIVO d. Publican o presentan contenido que personaliza el mensaje y el medio para sus audiencias 5 Uso de las herramientas disponibles para quese desarrollen trabajos colaborativos ADOPCIÓN COLABORATIVO COLABORADOR GLOBAL b. Ellos usan tecnologías colaborativas para trabajar con otros, incluyendo compañeros expertos o miembros de la comunidad para examinar problemas y situaciones desde múltiples puntos de vista 6 Uso de herramientas para trabajar demanera offline como power point y scratch jr. INFUSIÓN AUTENTICO DISEÑADOR INNOVADOR c. Desarrollan,prueban y refinan prototipos como parte de un proceso iterativo de .diseño cíclico 7 Uso de equipos tecnológicos existentes en la sede para socializar y compartir el trabajo realizado ENTRADA DIRIGIDO A METAS COMUNICADOR CREATIVO a. Eligen las plataformasy herramientas adecuadas para alcanzar losobjetivos desu creación o comunicación 8 Realización deinfografía con orientación y ayuda del docente TRANSFORMACIÓN DIRIGIDO A METAS DISEÑADOR INNOVADOR b. Seleccionan y utilizan herramientas digitales para planificary administrar un proceso de diseño que considera laslimitaciones dediseño y los riesgos calculados.
  7. 7. MARCO DE REFERENCIA PARA EL DESARROLLO DE LAS HABILIDADES DEL SIGLO XXI ACTIVIDAD ESTANDAR ISTE DOMINIO DE HABILIDAD SUBCOMPONEN TE FOCO DEFINICIÓN Explicación de contenidos y retroalimentación a través de videos, haciendo uso de la aplicación del whatsApp APRENDIZ EMPODERADO Alfabetismo En TIC Alfabetismo en información y medios Alfabetismo general para la era digital del siglo XXI Alfabetismo en Información La habilidad para evaluar información de manera trasversal en una variedad de medios; reconocer cuándo se necesita información; localizar, sintetizar y usar información de manera efectiva y, realizar estas funciones utilizando las TIC (Tecnología), las redes de comunicación y los recursos electrónicos. Resaltar la importancia que tiene el celular como herramienta de trabajo PENSADOR COMPUTACIONAL Alfabetismo en TIC Alfabetismo en información y en medios Preparación para el trabajo Usar computadores para procesar información Emplea los computadores para obtener, organizar, analizar y comunicar información. Orientación para que los estudiantes hagan uso del celular con la aplicación del whatsApp COMUNICADOR CREATIVO Alfabetismo en TIC Alfabetismo Tecnológico (en TIC) Alfabetismo general para la era digital del siglo XXI Alfabetismo Tecnológico Conocimiento de lo qué es la tecnología (TIC), cómo funciona, qué propósitos sirve y cómo puede usarse de manera eficiente u efectiva para lograr metas específicas Recomendación a los estudiantes para que compartan o se colaboren a través del mesenger o whatsApp con los compañeros o docente. COMUNICADOR CREATIVO Habilidades Cognitivas Habilidades de Pensamiento Creativo. 1 Alfabetismo general para la era digital del siglo XXI Habilidades para la Creatividad y al Innovación Demostrar originalidad e inventiva en el trabajo; desarrollar, implementar y comunicar nuevas ideas a otros; ser abierto y responder a nuevas y diversas perspectivas; acometer acciones con nuevas ideas para hacer contribuciones útiles y tangibles al dominio en el que ocurre la innovación. Uso de las herramientas disponibles para que se desarrollen trabajos colaborativos COLABORADOR GLOBAL Habilidades Interpersonale s Habilidades de Colaboración 1 Alfabetismo general para la era digital del siglo XXI Colaboración Habilidad para trabajar efectivamente con diversos grupos: ayudar y cumplir con los compromisos que le corresponden para alcanzar un objetivo común; aceptar responsabilidad compartida en el trabajo colaborativo (Nota: Comunicación y Colaboración están agrupadas en el Marco de Referencia, pero acá se separan, buscando mayor precisión). Uso de herramientas para trabajar de manera DISEÑADOR INNOVADOR Alfabetismo en TIC Alfabetismo en Información y en Medios Preparación para el trabajo Interpretar y comunicar información Seleccionar y analizar información y comunicar los
  8. 8. offline como power point y scratch jr. resultados a otros usando métodos orales, escritos, gráficos, pictóricos o multimodales. Uso de equipos tecnológicos existentes en la sede para socializar y compartir el trabajo realizado COMUNICADOR CREATIVO Alfabetismo en TIC Alfabetismo en Información y en Medios Preparación para el trabajo Interpretar y comunicar información Seleccionar y analizar información y comunicar los resultados a otros usando métodos orales, escritos, gráficos, pictóricos o multimodales. Realización de infografía con orientación y ayuda del docente DISEÑADOR INNOVADOR Alfabetismo en TIC Alfabetismo Tecnológico (en TIC) Alfabetización de Adultos Utiliza las tecnologías de la Información y la comunicación (TIC) Usa computadores y otras herramientas digitales para obtener, procesar y manejar información; usa herramientas electrónicas para aprender y practicar habilidades; usa Internet para explorar temas, colectar información y comunicar.
  9. 9. CURADURÍA DE HERRAMIENTAS DIGITALES ¿En qué consiste la herramienta WHATSAPP? De acuerdo a la definición que da Wikipedia “ WhatsApp es una aplicación de mensajería instantánea para teléfonos inteligentes, en la que se envían y reciben mensajes mediante Internet, así como imágenes, vídeos, audios, grabaciones de audio (notas de voz), documentos, ubicaciones, contactos, gifs, así como llamadas y videollamadas con varios participantes a la vez, entre otras funciones. WhatsApp se integra automáticamente a la libreta de contactos, lo que lo diferencia de otras aplicaciones, ya que no es necesario ingresar alguna contraseña o PIN para acceder al servicio. Esta aplicación la usan todas las personas en todas las edades por su fácil manejo e instalación. En mi caso en la unidad de aprendizaje seleccionada se trabajará la contaminación e identificación de los principales tipos de contaminación. La aplicación del whatsapp me permitirá que los estudiantes hagan registros fotográficos, videos, y compartan información con los compañeros, padres de familia y docente ¿Por qué la herramienta WHATSAPP es útil para determinado aprendizaje? Whatsapp es una aplicación gratis sencillafácil de manejar y en entorno educativo la mayoría de personas que tienen celular inteligente tienen esta aplicación de esta manera whatsapp se convierte en una herramienta útil para desarrollar el aprendizaje ya que a través de él nos comunicamos con los estudiantes y padres de familia, se envían textos y videos cortos, asimismo se realizan video llamadas. En mi actividad seleccionadaesta herramienta les será útil ya que al realizar un a salida de campo el celular con la aplicación de whatsapp es ideal para tomar registros de imágenes, videos y audios Según el blog de Alises en una publicación de la agencia Efe el sociólogo Francisco Núñez y director del programa de Humanidades de la Universidad Oberta de Cataluña (España), el whatsapp tiene ventajas: como.
  10. 10. - Whatsapp está presente siempre, aquí algunas de sus ventajas en el área educativa. - Recibir o realizar llamadas o videollamadas de forma gratuita. En este sentido, comunicarse con estudiantes, centros o docentes de otros países. - Comunicarse con/entre alumnos, docentes o centros en zonas rurales o poco accesibles. - Adjuntar grabaciones sonoras, vídeos, enlaces, fotos, imágenes y otros archivos. Formar grupos y trabajar con ellos. - Motivar a los alumnos, al usar un recurso que les atrae. Hacer exámenes orales o similares. Según el sociólogo, lamayoría de los padres quieren estar tan involucrados e informados como sea posible y por eso se unen a un grupo de whatsapp de la escuela. ¿Cuándo utilizar la herramienta WHATSAPP? Whatsapp al igual que otras aplicaciones son indispensables en el campo educativo si se les da un buen uso, ya que así como es una excelente herramienta donde el acceso a la conectividad es limitada y favorece en gran parte como lo expresa el componente REDIMIR en el modelo SAMR “Las TIC permiten crear nuevas actividades de aprendizaje, antes inconcebibles y la colaboración entre estudiantes se hace indispensable y las TIC facilitan la comunicación entre ellos. Así también se puede convertir en un distractor cuando se da mal uso a esta aplicación en solo es utilizada para chatear o compartir contenidos sin ninguna relación con el aspecto educativo”. De esta manera se debe utilizar la herramienta en cualquier momento siempre y cuando se haga buen uso respetando además los parámetros de la ciudadanía digital.”
  11. 11. ¿Quién está utilizando ya la herramienta WHATSPP en procesos educativos? En el mundo son miles de personas que utilizan esta herramienta con fines educativos. En el contexto internacional son muchas las universidades y colegios que están usando el whatsapp para desarrollar actividades relacionadas con los procesos educativos: Según el blog Alisis El colegio Madrigal de Fuenlabrada (Madrid, España) ha puesto en marcha un proyecto para integrar Whatsapp en las aulas. La biblioteca Campus Bahía de Algeciras de la Universidad de Cádiz ha puesto en marcha un nuevo servicio de whatsapp como herramienta de comunicación con los usuarios. La Biblioteca de la Universidad de Burgos que atiende consultas sobre sus servicios e instalaciones horarios actividades y recurso también lo hace a través de este medio. En Colombia en estos tiempos de pandemia el Whatsapp es una de las herramientas más usadas en el sectoreducativo especialmenteen las zonas rurales donde la conectividad es deficiente o nula. En el caso en la institución donde laboro es la única herramienta TIC que se usa en todas las sedes (a excepción de secundaria), para realizar todos los procesos educativos. ¿Cómo iniciar el uso de la herramienta WHATSAPP? Para iniciar el uso de esta herramienta en primer lugar se debe contar con un dispositivo inteligente, luego descargar la aplicación que es totalmente gratis y crear los grupos de contactos. El uso de WHATSAPP en Colombia no tiene ninguna restricción de límite de edad para iniciar su uso; y su manejo es tan fácil que los niños desde temprana edad comienzan a usar esta aplicación sin ninguna dificultad, en general todas las personas de todas las esferas sociales,nivel educativo con un teléfono inteligente tienen acceso y la usan por su fácil manejo. ¿Dónde puedo encontrar más información sobre la herramienta WHATSAPP? Existen muchas páginas donde se encuentra información sobre la aplicación WHATSAPP pero se destacan los siguientes: Wikipedia : https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/WhatsApp
  12. 12. Blog Estrella de Panamá https://www.laestrella.com.pa/cafe-estrella/tecnologia/180801/whatsapp- educativa- herramienta#:~:text=Whatsapp%20est%C3%A1%20presente%20siempre %2C%20aqu%C3%AD,zonas%20rurales%20o%20poco%20accesibles. En el Blog Alisis https://www.alisys.net/es/blog/claves-beneficios-del-uso-de-whatsapp-en- educacion Blog EvirtualPlus https://www.evirtualplus.com/whatsapp-como-herramienta-educativa/ REFERENCIAS: SAMR, modeloparaintegrarlasTIC en procesoseducativos http://eduteka.icesi.edu.co/articulos/samr Cómoseleccionarherramientasdigitalesconpropósitoseducativos http://eduteka.icesi.edu.co/articulos/curaduria-herramientas-digitales Wikipedia : https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/WhatsApp En el Blog Alisis https://www.alisys.net/es/blog/claves-beneficios-del-uso-de-whatsapp-en-educacion
  13. 13. Blog EvirtualPlus https://www.evirtualplus.com/whatsapp-como-herramienta-educativa/

×