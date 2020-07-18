Propuesta del informe mensual docente primaria (3) elizabeht

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DIRECCIÓNREGIONALDE EDUCACIÓN JUNÍN U.E. N° 311 EDUCACIÓN PANGOA “Año de la Universalización de la Salud” I. DATOS GENERAL...
DIRECCIÓNREGIONALDE EDUCACIÓN JUNÍN U.E. N° 311 EDUCACIÓN PANGOA TOTAL 2 1 0 3 6 SEGUNDO GRADO 1 …. Pedro X (Experiencia d...
DIRECCIÓNREGIONALDE EDUCACIÓN JUNÍN U.E. N° 311 EDUCACIÓN PANGOA 3 4 TOTAL TOTAL INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA 2 2 1 5 2 III. DESC...
DIRECCIÓNREGIONALDE EDUCACIÓN JUNÍN U.E. N° 311 EDUCACIÓN PANGOA 6° Única Semana 5: Del 29 al 30 1° Única 12 2 1 0 3 6 2° ...
DIRECCIÓNREGIONALDE EDUCACIÓN JUNÍN U.E. N° 311 EDUCACIÓN PANGOA ACTIVIDAD SEMANAS 3. Recojo de evidencias y retroalimenta...
DIRECCIÓNREGIONALDE EDUCACIÓN JUNÍN U.E. N° 311 EDUCACIÓN PANGOA ACTIVIDAD SEMANAS 4. Trabajo colegiado y coordinación con...
DIRECCIÓNREGIONALDE EDUCACIÓN JUNÍN U.E. N° 311 EDUCACIÓN PANGOA Del 22 al 26 LOGROS DEL DOCENTE EN ESTA ACTIVIDAD DIFICUL...
  1. 1. DIRECCIÓNREGIONALDE EDUCACIÓN JUNÍN U.E. N° 311 EDUCACIÓN PANGOA “Año de la Universalización de la Salud” I. DATOS GENERALES: PERIODO MES /AÑO : JUNIO/2020 NIVEL / MODALIDAD: Primaria DRE : JUNÍN. UGEL : PANGOA. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA LUGAR: DOCENTE : N° DE ESTUDIANTES A CARGO: GRADO : 1° AL 6° DE PRIMARIA SECCIÓN : ÚNICA II. DATOS Y ACCESO DE LOS ESTUDIANTES: Marcar con una “X” el canal o canales por los cuales accedieron los y las estudiantes a las experiencias de aprendizaje de “Aprendoen casa” durante la semana correspondiente. N° APELLIDOS Y NOMBRES DEL (LA) ESTUDIANTE N° DE TELÉFONO DEL PADRE, MADRE O APODERADO MEDIO DE COMUNICACIÓN DE ACCESO A APRENDO EN CASA SIN ATENCIÓN Tv Radio Internet Otro medio (especifique) PRIMER GRADO 1 BERRIOS HERRERA Juan X 2 MARTINEZ GOMEZ Carlos Alberto X 3 ROMERO MARTINEZ María X 4 ZEGARRA CARDENAS Luis X 5 ZUÑIGA ORTIZ Rebeca X 6 …… Carina X (WhatsApp) 7 …….. Marco Antonio X (Videos y fichas con orientaciones) 8 … Pablo X 9 …. Juana X 10 …. Ana María X 11 …. Flor X 12 …. Raúl X (Cuadernode trabajo)
  2. 2. DIRECCIÓNREGIONALDE EDUCACIÓN JUNÍN U.E. N° 311 EDUCACIÓN PANGOA TOTAL 2 1 0 3 6 SEGUNDO GRADO 1 …. Pedro X (Experiencia de aprendizaje) 2 …… Juan X (Cuadernode trabajo) 3 ….. Marleni X 4 …… Iris X (WhatsApp) 5 ….. Lisbeth X 6 … Elsa X 7 … Rhut X TOTAL 0 2 0 3 2 TERCER GRADO 1 2 3 4 TOTAL CUARTOGRADO 1 2 3 4 TOTAL QUINTO GRADO 1 2 3 4 SEXTO GRADO 1 2
  3. 3. DIRECCIÓNREGIONALDE EDUCACIÓN JUNÍN U.E. N° 311 EDUCACIÓN PANGOA 3 4 TOTAL TOTAL INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA 2 2 1 5 2 III. DESCRIPCIÓN DE LAS ACTIVIDADES REALIZADAS Considerando los medios de comunicación marcados en la sección II, detallar la cantidad de estudiantes por cada caso y describir los principales logros y dificultades identificados durante el mes. Asimismo, de ser pertinente, incluir sugerencias de mejora. ACTIVIDAD SEMANAS Grado Sección N° de estudiantes Tv Radio Internet Otro medio Sin atención 1. Acompañar a los estudiantes en sus experiencias de aprendizaje por web, televisión y/o radio: Indicar, del total de estudiantes a su cargo, el número de estudiantes a quienes has podido acompañar en su aprendizaje y nombrar los medios a través del cual acceden a la estrategia “Aprendo en casa”. Semana 1: Del 1 al 5 1° Única 12 2 1 0 3 6 2° Única 7 0 2 0 3 2 3° Única 4° Única 5° Única 6° Única Semana 2: Del 8 al 12 1° Única 2° Única 3° Única 4° Única 5° Única 6° Única Semana 3: Del 15 al 19 1° Única 2° Única 3° Única 4° Única 5° Única 6° Única Semana 4: Del 22 al 26 1° Única 2° Única 3° Única 4° Única 5° Única
  4. 4. DIRECCIÓNREGIONALDE EDUCACIÓN JUNÍN U.E. N° 311 EDUCACIÓN PANGOA 6° Única Semana 5: Del 29 al 30 1° Única 12 2 1 0 3 6 2° Única 7 0 2 0 3 2 3° Única LOGROS DEL DOCENTE EN ESTA ACTIVIDAD DIFICULTADES DEL DOCENTE EN ESTA ACTIVIDAD SUGERENCIAS PARA MEJORAR SU TRABAJO EN ESTA ACTIVIDAD ● El 70% de estudiantes, ya está participando de la estrategia Aprendo en casa A través de la radio. ● Los padres de familia están adquiriendo medios tecnológicos como radio y celulares para participar de la estrategia Aprendo en Casa. ● Estudiantes que se encuentran en sus chacras donde nose tiene conectividad ni acceso a medios de comunicación. ● Desinterés de los padres de familia a la estrategia aprendo en casa. Dando mayor atención al trabajo agrícola. ● Sensibilizar a los padres de familia y estudiantes a prestar la debida importancia al programa “Aprendo en casa” brindando mayor disponibilidad de tiempo para las actividades de las tareas a distancia. ACTIVIDAD SEMANAS 2. Adecuación o adaptación de actividades y/o generación de materiales complementarios Nombrar las actividades que hayas adaptado y, de ser el caso, los materiales complementarios que hayas generado o las páginas en los Cuadernos de Trabajo Semana 1: Del 1 al 5 Actividades adaptadas: Se adaptó laactividad animales en peligro de extinción (pava aliblanca, suri o ñandú, etc.) al contexto local (gallito de la roca,otorongo,guacamayo, tucán,etc.) Materiales generados: Audios, Videos, fotografías siluetas de animales, fichas informativas. (Lo que ha hecho el docente) Páginas de los cuadernos de trabajo: Ciencia y tecnología pág. 25. …Matemática pág. 72 Semana 2: Del 8 al 12 Semana 3: Del 15 al 19 Semana 4: Del 22 al 26 Semana 5: Del 29 al 30 LOGROS DEL DOCENTE EN ESTA ACTIVIDAD DIFICULTADES DEL DOCENTEEN ESTA ACTIVIDAD SUGERENCIAS PARA MEJORAR SU TRABAJO EN ESTA ACTIVIDAD ● Los estudiantes han logrado argumentar sobre las causas y consecuencias de los animales en peligro de extinción. ● Algunos estudiantes nologran la entrega de sus trabajos en el tiempo requerido, a falta de conectividad y recursos didácticos. ● La falta de coincidencia en la temática en TV, Radio y Plataforma web. ● Mayor compromiso y apoyo del padre de familia, para que el estudiante cumpla con las actividades propuestas.
  5. 5. DIRECCIÓNREGIONALDE EDUCACIÓN JUNÍN U.E. N° 311 EDUCACIÓN PANGOA ACTIVIDAD SEMANAS 3. Recojo de evidencias y retroalimentación a estudiantes Indicar las principales evidencias que has recibido de tus estudiantes y los aspectos más comunes en que has brindado la retroalimentación. Semana 1: Del 1 al 5 Evidencias: Fotografías del avance de su álbum de animales en peligro de extinción, trabajos a través del WhatsApp; capturas de imágenes de la resolución de los cuadernos de trabajo vía WhatsApp. Videos, mensajes... … …. Aspectos retroalimentados: Diálogo por celular sobre el producto enviado por el estudiante (El álbum sobre los animales en peligro de extinción), a través de preguntas y ante las respuestas incompletas realizar repreguntas de análisis y explicaciones del por qué …(Envío de información de retroalimentación sobre la actividad realizada..). Semana 2: Del 8 al 12 Semana 3: Del 15 al 19 Semana 4: Del 22 al 26 LOGROS DEL DOCENTE EN ESTA ACTIVIDAD DIFICULTADES DEL DOCENTE EN ESTA ACTIVIDAD SUGERENCIAS PARA MEJORAR SU TRABAJO EN ESTA ACTIVIDAD ● Se logró brindar retroalimentación al 51% de estudiantes. ● Aprendizajes alcanzados en relación al desempeñopropuesto a la competencia Explica el mundo físico basándose en conocimientos sobre los seres vivos, materia y energía, biodiversidad, Tierra y universo. ● Que los estudiantes organicen sus portafolios por áreas curriculares. ● No se logró brindar retroalimentación a 05 estudiantes por dificultades de comunicación. ● Estudiantes que no reportan oportunamente sus evidencias no permitiendo la retroalimentación. ● Estudiantes que en horas de estudio apoyan en las actividades agrícolas a sus padres.  Compromiso de los padres de familia en la entrega oportuna de las evidencias y en base a esas evidencias se pueda dar la retroalimentación.
  6. 6. DIRECCIÓNREGIONALDE EDUCACIÓN JUNÍN U.E. N° 311 EDUCACIÓN PANGOA ACTIVIDAD SEMANAS 4. Trabajo colegiado y coordinación con el Director. Nombrar las acciones de coordinación y los temas en torno a los cuales giró el trabajo colegiado. Semana 1: Del 1 al 5 ACCIONES DE COORDINACIÓN CON EL DIRECTOR: Llamada telefónica con el director sobre las sesiones de la semana. TEMAS DEL TRABAJO COLEGIADO: Reunión colegiada por la plataforma ZOOM el día jueves 4, hora 05:00 p.m. sobre el análisis de la RVM ° 097-2020-MINEDU Semana 2: Del 8 al 12 Semana 3: Del 15 al 19 Semana 4: Del 22 al 26 LOGROS DEL DOCENTE EN ESTA ACTIVIDAD DIFICULTADES DEL DOCENTE EN ESTA ACTIVIDAD SUGERENCIAS PARA MEJORAR SU TRABAJO EN ESTA ACTIVIDAD ● Organización de un horario para coordinar y toma de decisiones oportuna en la implementación de la estrategia Aprendo en casa. ● Establecer acuerdos y compromisos en la mejora de la implementación Aprendo en casa. ● Falta de compromiso de algunos docentes aduciendo la falta de conectividad para las reuniones colegiadas. ● Falta de dominio de TIC y plataformas virtuales para acceder a las reuniones colegiadas. ● Mejorar la comunicación entre director y docente teniendo en cuenta la práctica de las habilidades sociales. ● Capacitación docente en uso de recursos tecnológicos y aplicativos virtuales en un trabajo remoto ACTIVIDAD SEMANAS 5. Comunicación con las familias Indicar el N° de familias con el que pudo comunicarse y nombrar los temas recurrentes en torno a los cuales giró la comunicación Semana 1: Del 1 al 5 Me comunique con 04 padres de familia para coordinar sobre la entrega de actividades y para brindar retroalimentación. ….. Semana 2: Del 8 al 12 Semana 3: Del 15 al 19 Semana 4:
  7. 7. DIRECCIÓNREGIONALDE EDUCACIÓN JUNÍN U.E. N° 311 EDUCACIÓN PANGOA Del 22 al 26 LOGROS DEL DOCENTE EN ESTA ACTIVIDAD DIFICULTADES DEL DOCENTE EN ESTA ACTIVIDAD SUGERENCIAS PARA MEJORAR SU TRABAJO EN ESTA ACTIVIDAD Hay comunicación permanente con 07 padres de familia.  Aún falta establecer comunicación con03 padres de familia.  Padres que llevan a sus hijos a realizar labores agrícolas, perjudicando al aprendizaje de sus hijos.  Seguir sensibilizando a los padres de familia para el apoyo continuo a sus hijos en las clases a distancia a través de la Estrategia Aprendo en casa. ACTIVIDAD SEMANAS 6. Otras actividades realizadas Nombrar otras actividades que considera importante relevar Semana 1: Del 1 al 5 Actividades: Trabajo de tutoría y asesoría, sensibilizando a los alumnos y padres a integrarse a la estrategia de aprendizaje remoto. Desarrollar con la participación de padres y estudiantes la actividad de “Las Tertulias literarias”. Participación en el curso “Tutorial para el diseño y gestión de proyectos de aprendizaje” a través de PERUEDUCA …. Semana 2: Del 8 al 12 Semana 3: Del 15 al 19 Semana 4: Del 22 al 26 LOGROS DEL DOCENTE EN ESTA ACTIVIDAD DIFICULTADES DEL DOCENTE EN ESTA ACTIVIDAD SUGERENCIAS PARA MEJORAR SU TRABAJO EN ESTA ACTIVIDAD  Trabajo con 07 padres de familia sobre Tutoría y Asesoría de la estrategia aprendo en casa.  Falta de trabajo de Tutoría y asesoría a 03 padres de familia.  Conectividad para poder seguir cursos virtuales, considerando que las empresas de telecomunicación no brindaban servicios de conexión de internet.  Seguir Implementando como responsabilidad docente el trabajo de tutoría familiar. _____________________________________________ …………………………...................................…. DOCENTE DE AULA

