¿Cuáles son los Derechos Sexuales y Derechos Reproductivos? Los derechos sexuales y los derechos reproductivos tienen un p...
LOS DERECHOS SEXUALES Y REPRODUCTIVOS: POR QUÉ Y PARA QUÉ Este conjunto de derechos forman también parte de los Derechos H...
Cuáles son los derechos sexuales y derechos reproductivos
  1. 1. ¿Cuáles son los Derechos Sexuales y Derechos Reproductivos? Los derechos sexuales y los derechos reproductivos tienen un punto en común: hacen referencia a nuestros cuerpos, respecto a la sexualidad y reproducción. Y tomando en cuenta que nuestro cuerpo es un territorio individual, es muy importante que nuestras decisiones sean autónomas e informadas y estas sean respetadas por el Estado y las demás personas. Aquí encontrarás algunos de nuestros derechos. Es importante conocerlos, comprenderlos y sobre todo ejercerlos. 1. El Derecho a la Libertad Sexual: Es la expresión de la sexualidad de la forma como lo desees, como te haga sentir mejor, sin que nadie se aproveche, o trate de explotarte o abusar de ti. 2. El Derecho a la Autonomía Sexual, Integridad Sexual y Seguridad del Cuerpo Sexual: Es la posibilidad de tomar decisiones autónomas sobre tu vida sexual, en un contexto de tu propia ética personal y social, incluye el control y el placer de nuestros cuerpos libres de tortura, mutilación o de violencia de cualquier tipo. 3. El Derecho a la Privacidad Sexual: Es el derecho a tomar decisiones individuales sobre tus comportamientos sexuales, disfrutando de todo aquello que te haga sentir bien, es importante tener en cuenta que estos comportamientos no deben interferir con los derechos sexuales de otros u otras. 4. El Derecho a la Equidad Sexual: Se refiere a la oposición a todas las formas de discriminación, independientemente del sexo, orientación sexual e identidad de género. 5. El Derecho al Placer Sexual: Es el derecho a disfrutar del ejercicio de tu sexualidad, incluyendo el autoerotismo. 6. El Derecho a la Expresión Sexual Emocional: Es el derecho a expresar nuestra sexualidad a través de la comunicación, el contacto y el amor. La expresión sexual es más que el placer erótico de los actos sexuales. 7. El Derecho a la Libre Asociación Sexual: Significa la posibilidad de casarse, de divorciarse o de convivir y de establecer otros tipos de asociaciones sexuales. 8. El Derecho a planificar en forma libre y responsable: Es el Derecho que toda persona tiene a decidir sobre tener hijos, hijas o no, el número y el espaciamiento entre ellos. En este derecho esta incluido el acceso y a la información veraz de todos los métodos de regulación de la fertilidad. 9. El Derecho a Información Basada en el Conocimiento Científico: Es el derecho a saber todo sobre tu sexualidad y la forma como vivirla a plenitud, disfrutarla con amor y cuidado para tu salud, con información que debe ser generada a través de un proceso científico y ético y difundido en formas apropiadas en todos los niveles sociales. 10. El Derecho a la Educación Sexual Integral-Comprensiva: Es el derecho que todos y todas tenemos a conocer y comprender mejor nuestro cuerpo y sexualidad, a estar informado sobre el funcionamiento y las respuestas que este tiene a estímulos, este proceso dura toda la vida, desde el nacimiento, e involucra la responsabilidad de todos y todas. 11. El Derecho al Cuidado de la Salud Sexual: El cuidado de la salud sexual debe estar disponible para la prevención y el tratamiento de todos los problemas, preocupaciones y desórdenes sexuales. Los Derechos Sexuales y los Derechos Reproductivos son una serie de derechos que se relacionan con tu sexualidad y tu reproducción y por tanto incluye tu derecho a la privacidad, a la salud, a la libertad de pensamiento y expresión, a que vivas libre de violencia y a que tengas educación e información.
  2. 2. LOS DERECHOS SEXUALES Y REPRODUCTIVOS: POR QUÉ Y PARA QUÉ Este conjunto de derechos forman también parte de los Derechos Humanos y están muy relacionados con la salud. Según la OMS, los derechos sexuales yreproductivos implican que toda persona (sin ningún tipo de discriminación) pueda lograr el más alto nivel de salud en relación con la sexualidad. El ejercer estos derechos te ayuda a responsabilizarte de tu vida y de tus actos, siempre y cuando reconozcas que así como tienes el derecho de vivir tu sexualidad de manera sana y responsable, también tienes deberes y responsabilidades hacia los demás. ¿Qué es la sexualidad? Cuando hablamos de sexualidad, nos referimos a la capacidad que toda persona posee para sentir placer (tanto con su cuerpo como con su mente) e involucrar el ámbito físico,sentimental y emocional. Esto significa que la sexualidad está estrechamente vinculada con tu personalidad,tu forma de ser,de pensar,de sentir,de comprender la vida, de actuar y de relacionarte con otras personas y contigo mismo(a). Los derechos sexuales Estos son algunos de los derechos sexuales:  Decidir si ser o no sexualmente activo o activa; decidir cómo, cuándo y con quien tener relaciones afectivas y sexuales en el marco del mutuo respeto y consentimiento.  Decidir si tener o no pareja; consentir o no el matrimonio.  Poder expresar nuestras emociones y sexualidad.  Buscar una vida sexual placentera, segura y satisfactoria.  Disfrutar de nuestro cuerpo, recibir respeto por su integridad y a no ser sometidos a ningún tipo de violencia física, psicológica o sexual.  Derecho a la privacidad sexual y decidir lo que queremos hacer con nuestro cuerpo,sin hacernos daño ni afectando los derechos sexuales de otras personas.  No ser discriminado por nuestro sexo, género, orientación sexual o cualquier otra causa.  Poder acceder a servicios de salud de calidad en los que se garantice la privacidad y la confidencialidad.Estos servicios deben incluir asesoramiento en aspectos biológicos, psicológicos y sociales de la sexualidad.  Poder buscar, recibir e impartir información en relación con la sexualidad.  Recibir educación sexual. Los derechos reproductivos Comprende tu libertad y autonomía de decidir con responsabilidad si quieres tener hijos o no, cuántos, en qué momento y con quién. Estos son algunos de los derechos reproductivos principales:  Decidir si deseamos o no tener hijos e hijas , cuándo, su número y el tiempo transcurrido entre ellos y ellas.  No ser discriminada o recibir tratos desiguales por razón de quedar embarazada o ser madre (en la escuela, el trabajo, dentro de la familia, etc.). Las adolescentes embarazadas tienen derecho a seguir asistiendo a la escuela donde estudiaban antes del embarazo.  Acceder a servicios de salud y atención médica que garanticen una maternidad segura, libre de riesgo durante la gestión,el parto y la lactancia,y que aseguren el bienestar madre-hijo o hija. Recibir atención oportunidad y de calidad cuando la vida de la mujer está en peligro debido al embarazo.  Recibir información y educación para garantizar la autonomía reproductiva y la planificación familiar, garantizando confidencialidad y privacidad, especialmente a las y los adolescentes.  Acceder a métodos anticonceptivos seguros, aceptables y eficaces.  Disfrutar del nivel más elevado posible de salud reproductiva, libre de enfermedades y discapacidades por causas como: atención deficiente, desnutrición, exposición a elementos químicos o formas de violencia.  Acceder a métodos o procedimientos de fertilización en caso de requerir ayuda para lograr el embarazo deseado.  Estar protegidas de embarazos forzados,esterilización o aborto por imposición,obligación,presión o coacción; o contra cualquier tratamiento degradante y de violencia en relación con la reproducción. En conclusión Los derechos sexuales ylos derechos reproductivos son parte de los derechos humanos,esto quiere decir que toda persona,sin importar su edad, su sexo, su origen, su condición social, tiene el derecho a alcanzar un estado de completo bienestar físico, mental y social, y mantenerlo durante toda su vida.

