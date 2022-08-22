Patrones gráficos.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 22, 2022
Aug. 22, 2022
patrones grafico y los tipos de patrones

  1. 1. PATRONES GRÁFICOS
  2. 2. PATRONES GRÁFICOS • Es una figura o grupos de figuras que siguen una regla de formación, que se repite de acuerdo a su forma , tamaño o color. Por su Color Por su Tamaño Por su Forma
  3. 3. TIPOS DE PATRONES GRÁFICOS Patrones gráficos con traslaciones Patrones gráficos con rotaciones Patrones gráficos con ampliaciones
  4. 4. PATRONES GRÁFICOS CON TRASLACIONES Es cuando una figura se transforma en traslación, esta no cambia ni su forma ni su tamaño, la figura se desliza en el plano solo cambio de posición
  5. 5. PATRONES GRÁFICOS CON ROTACIONES • En una rotación cada uno de los puntos se mueven alrededor de un punto dado
  6. 6. PATRONES GRÁFICOS CON AMPLIACIONES
  7. 7. BIBLIOGRAFIA https://es.khanacademy.org/math/2-secundaria- pe/xf4e5558599a475b6:geometria- transformaciones-y-figuras- congruentes/xf4e5558599a475b6:patrones- graficos-con-traslaciones-rotaciones-o- ampliaciones/a/81111-artculo-patrones-grficos

