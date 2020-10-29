Successfully reported this slideshow.
Contenido Resumen Problemática Objetivo Metodología Cuello de botella Resultados Conclusión
Resumen La presente practica fue desarrollada en el área de producción de un carrito de juguete modelo autobús. El objetiv...
Problemática Disminuir el tiempo de elaboración. Tiempo perdido ¿Qué influye? Aprovechar tiempo muerto Capacitación a oper...
Objetivo Eliminar o reducir lo más posible los movimientos ineficientes dentro del proceso de producción del carrito de ju...
Metodología
Ensamble de un carrito de juguete modelo autobús. Diagrama de operaciones Diagrama de análisis de procesos Herramientas To...
Diagrama de Operaciones
Diagrama de análisis de procesos
Diagrama de proceso Bimanual
Cuello de botella Un cuello de botella es la operación del proceso que lleva mas tiempo. Durante el proceso de ensamblaje ...
Resultados El levantamiento y diseño de los diagramas de flujo de proceso para ensamblaje y empaquetado se muestran el sig...
Conclusión El estudio de tiempos y movimientos es una herramienta muy útil para poder disminuir el desperdicio de tiempos ...
Análisis de operaciones utilizando el estudio de movimientos en el ensamble de un carrito de juguete(Autobús)

  1. 1. Instituto Tecnológico Superior de Huichapan Análisis de operaciones utilizando el estudio de movimientos en el ensamble de un carrito de juguete(Autobús) Presentan Cruz Barrón Tania Lizbeth Godoy Mendoza Wendy Alejandra León Cruz Martin Martínez Trejo Carlos Antonio Parra Contador María Guadalupe Rufino García Francisco Uribe Badillo Azucena Octubre 2020
  2. 2. Contenido Resumen Problemática Objetivo Metodología Cuello de botella Resultados Conclusión
  3. 3. Resumen La presente practica fue desarrollada en el área de producción de un carrito de juguete modelo autobús. El objetivo de la práctica fue eliminar y reducir en lo más posible los movimientos ineficientes dentro del proceso de producción del carrito de juguete, para así facilitar y acelerar los movimientos eficientes. Se utilizó la metodología de estudio del trabajo del estudio de los movimientos con los therbligs efectivos y no efectivos, para así obtener el diagrama de proceso bimanual, el cual dio como tiempo de ciclo 45 minutos, de los cuales 12 segundos de la mano izquierda y 28 de la mano derecha fueron efectivos, además se encontraron 5 segundos de la mano derecha como inefectivos.
  4. 4. Problemática Disminuir el tiempo de elaboración. Tiempo perdido ¿Qué influye? Aprovechar tiempo muerto Capacitación a operarios Proceso de ensamble Producción del producto
  5. 5. Objetivo Eliminar o reducir lo más posible los movimientos ineficientes dentro del proceso de producción del carrito de juguete, para facilitar y acelerar los movimientos eficientes, lograr rediseñar el trabajo para incrementar su eficacia y generar un elevado índice de producción.
  6. 6. Metodología
  7. 7. Ensamble de un carrito de juguete modelo autobús. Diagrama de operaciones Diagrama de análisis de procesos Herramientas Todas las inspecciones Holguras Materiales utilizados Secuencia cronológica Costos no productivos Distancias recorridas Retrasos Almacenamientos temporales Diagrama de Proceso bimanual Todos los movimientos y retrasos por las manos Logros Operación con detalle Analizar y Mejorar la operación
  8. 8. Diagrama de Operaciones
  9. 9. Diagrama de análisis de procesos
  10. 10. Diagrama de proceso Bimanual
  11. 11. Cuello de botella Un cuello de botella es la operación del proceso que lleva mas tiempo. Durante el proceso de ensamblaje nos percatamos que existe un cuello de botella en la operación no. 4. Ya que dicha operación tiene un tiempo de 13 segundos, el cual se puede disminuir a 10 segundos. Creando así un tiempo estándar de 33 segundos, disminuyendo 3 segundos en la operación.
  12. 12. Resultados El levantamiento y diseño de los diagramas de flujo de proceso para ensamblaje y empaquetado se muestran el siguiente cuadro de resumen: Cuadro 1 Resumen de actividades del proceso de ensamblaje: Resumen: Método actual Actividad Cantida d Tiempo (min.) Distancia (metros) Operación 6 0.31 Inspección 1 0.05 Demora 1 3 Almacenaje 1 5 Transporte 1 30 Total 10 11.36 El cuadro anterior establece los siguientes tiempos estándar estimados para cada proceso, estos sin incluir los suplementos necesarios por norma, los cuales sirven como referencia para analizar más detalladamente el proceso y poder realizar mejoras
  13. 13. Conclusión El estudio de tiempos y movimientos es una herramienta muy útil para poder disminuir el desperdicio de tiempos muertos dentro del proceso de elaboración del carrito de juguete. Los tiempos en nuestra practica no son nada provechosos y son excesivamente altos los cuales podemos reducir para obtener mayor eficiencia, de igual manera tenemos un tiempo desperdiciado que se encuentra dentro de la inspección, el cual también se puede disminuir. El diagrama bimanual fue de gran ayuda porque nos ha permitido observar de manera más detallada los tiempos muertos que existen dentro de nuestro proceso y con ello optar por otras medidas para obtener una mayor producción.

