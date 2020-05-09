Successfully reported this slideshow.
Actividad 7 Biología Relación Entre Genética y Comportamiento Estudiante: Leidy Rocío Parra Mosquera Corporación Universit...
�Qu� son los genes?: son las unidades de almacenamiento de informaci�n gen�tica, segmentos de ADN que contienen la informa...
El comportamiento es la manera en la cual se porta o act�a un individuo en la vida o cualquier otro actor social. Es decir...
Los genes juegan un papel importante en la conducta humana. Es sabido que los genes son fragmentos de ADN de longitud vari...
El S�ndrome de Turner es un trastorno cromosom�tico no heredable, determinado por la delecci�n en total o parcial de cromo...
  1. 1. Actividad 7 Biolog�a Relaci�n Entre Gen�tica y Comportamiento Estudiante: Leidy Roc�o Parra Mosquera Corporaci�n Universitaria Iberoamericana Facultad de Ciencias Humanas y Sociales Psicolog�a Docente Oscar Gerardo Rodr�guez Angarita Buenaventura, Mayo 2020
  2. 2. �Qu� son los genes?: son las unidades de almacenamiento de informaci�n gen�tica, segmentos de ADN que contienen la informaci�n sobre c�mo deben funcionar las c�lulas del organismo. �Qu� es La gen�tica? es el estudio de la herencia, el proceso en el cual un padre le transmite ciertos genes a sus hijos. La apariencia de una persona (estatura, color del cabello, de piel y de los ojos) est� determinada por los genes.
  3. 3. El comportamiento es la manera en la cual se porta o act�a un individuo en la vida o cualquier otro actor social. Es decir, el comportamiento es la forma de proceder que tienen las personas u organismos ante los diferentes est�mulos que reciben y en relaci�n al entorno en el cual se desenvuelven. ADN es el nombre qu�mico de la mol�cula que contiene la informaci�n gen�tica en todos los seres vivos. La mol�cula de ADN consiste en dos cadenas que se enrollan entre ellas para formar una estructura de doble h�lice. Cada cadena tiene una parte central formada por az�cares (desoxirribosa) y grupos fosfato. Enganchado a cada az�car hay una de de las siguientes 4 bases: adenina (A), citosina (C), guanina (G), y timina (T).
  4. 4. Los genes juegan un papel importante en la conducta humana. Es sabido que los genes son fragmentos de ADN de longitud variable que intervienen directamente en la producci�n de prote�nas, y a su vez las prote�nas son imprescindibles para la formaci�n de la estructura celular y la producci�n de neurotransmisores, p�ptidos, hormonas etc. La funci�n principal del ADN es codificar y regular la producci�n de prote�nas, podr�amos pensar que las diferencias de ADN de los individuos se traduce en diferencias de prote�nas, actividad hormonal, n�mero de neurotransmisores etc. Algunas podr�an contribuir a diferencias de comportamiento entre individuos. El ADN debe duplicarse as� mismo con total fidelidad para que pueda transmitirse la informaci�n hereditaria, pero en ese proceso, pueden sufrir alteraciones lo que da lugar a diferencias proteicas que da lugar a mutaciones que producen alteraciones en la fisionom�a y/o conducta de las personas. A este respecto podemos mencionar conductas asociadas a algunas variantes gen�ticas, como son: esquizofrenia, depresi�n, retrasos mentales, trastorno maniaco-depresivas, pero vamos a dar un poco mas de atenci�n a una de ellas, el s�ndrome Turner, la cual tiene incidencias tanto en la gen�tica como en la conducta.
  5. 5. El S�ndrome de Turner es un trastorno cromosom�tico no heredable, determinado por la delecci�n en total o parcial de cromosoma x en el sexo femenino. Ciertos rasgos f�sicos presentan un mayor �ndice de prevalencia poblacional tales como: talla baja(100%), infertilidad (99%) ausencia de la maduraci�n puberal (96%) y cardiopat�a cong�nita ( 55%) (Ramos, 2003). Ciertos descubrimientos cient�ficos apoyan la hip�tesis de que la variabilidad en el perfil neuropsicol�gico podr�a deberse a una alteraci�n genes-ambiente. La disfunci�n social como variable susceptible de riesgo ambiental en el S�ndrome de Turner La dificultad de las personas con S�ndrome de Turner para interactuar con sus pares es una caracter�stica ampliamente descripta en la literatura. En general presentan problemas para constituir nuevas relaciones, conformar y mantener relaciones de amistad y establecer pareja. Durante el desarrollo atraviesan diversas situaciones disruptivas, consecuencia de las caracter�sticas f�sicas y psicol�gicas particulares del s�ndrome. Diversas investigaciones (demostraron menor autoestima, inmadurez emocional y ansiedad social en adolescentes con S�ndrome de Turner, en comparaci�n con sus pares de la misma edad.
×