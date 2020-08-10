Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE LA MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA La necesidad de cambiar la forma de ver y afrontar las nuevas enferm...
MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE y por tal motivo este dinero se “escapa” del circuito formal de la medicina convencional, en...
MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE la prevención y el tratamiento de patologías de manera integral e integrada, a partir de una...
MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE en especialista, sin encontrar la respuesta a su problema, el cual no está donde se lo está ...
MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE Dejo para el final una de las mejores definiciones de lo que es la MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA, par...
MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

LA MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA ORIGEN

46 views

Published on

LA NECESIDAD DE CAMBIAR LA FORMA DE VER Y DE AFRONTAR LAS NUEVAS ENFERMEDADES Y PROBLEMATICAS DE LA SALUD

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

LA MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA ORIGEN

  1. 1. MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE LA MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA La necesidad de cambiar la forma de ver y afrontar las nuevas enfermedades y problemáticas de la salud Autor: Prof. Dr. Luis del Rio Diez. Se podría pensar que la Salud o Medicina Integrativa es algo nuevo y si bien en parte esto es así, no obstante ello, hay que reconocer que lo que la Medicina Integrativa busca, es dar respuesta a PROBLEMAS NUEVOS, pero mediante el uso y la complementación con TERAPIAS MUY ANTIGUAS, algunas de ellas ancestrales. Para empezar digamos que el término de MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA nace en la Universidad de Arizona de la mano del Dr. Andrew Weil allá por el año 1994, quien la definió, como una "medicina" orientada a la salud que tenía en cuenta a toda la persona, incluidos todos los aspectos de su estilo de vida. http://revistamedicinaintegrativa.com/estado-da-arte-da-medicina-integrativa-no-mundo/. Han pasado 25 años y se retoma con mucha fuerza sobre todo en los EE.UU. y en Europa, este concepto y esta forma de hacer medicina y de integrar conocimientos y saberes en favor del ser humano sufriente. Y si bien en los EE.UU. de Norte América, las razones de su implementación son evidentemente “económicas”, pues es multimillonaria la cifra de dinero que los pacientes invierten en su salud, buscando terapias y medicinas complementarias a la medicina alopática que no alcanza a darles respuestas a sus problemas,
  2. 2. MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE y por tal motivo este dinero se “escapa” del circuito formal de la medicina convencional, en Europa, los motivos si bien también tienen en su fondo una cuestión económica, hay allí una comprensión mayor de que la sociedad moderna afronta nuevos problemas de salud, a los cuales la medicina occidental “sola” y “encerrada” en si misma, no logrará resolver. Entre estos problemas aparecen algunos que fueron plasmados en la Declaración de Stuttgart en el año 2016, y entre los cuales podemos citar:  Un cambio en la pirámide poblacional con aumento en la expectativa de vida  Un aumento de las enfermedades crónicas  La aparición de enfermedades relacionadas con los estilos de vida  Los cambios climáticos y contaminación, que afectan a la salud humana  El no acceso universal a los servicios de salud  Aparición de nuevas patologías a las que no se le encuentra respuestas, como por ejemplo la FIBROMIALGIA.  El aumento de los costes de salud (Nuevos fármacos, más tecnología, etc.) https://www.change.org/p/stuttgart-integrative-health-medicine- declaration?recruiter=45668362&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=share_twitter_responsive La respuesta a estas problemáticas las intenta dar la medicina “Integrativa”, tal como la definiera una de las mayores referentes en el mundo, la Dra. Ana Moreira, médica Portuguesa, quien escribió: La medicina integrativa es un área de conocimiento complementario a la medicina convencional, que trata
  3. 3. MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE la prevención y el tratamiento de patologías de manera integral e integrada, a partir de una visión holística de la vida humana, teniendo en cuenta sus diversas dimensiones y equilibrio, entre la mente, las emociones, el cuerpo físico y el entorno que nos rodea y dando mayor énfasis, de manera global, a la salud del individuo en su totalidad que a la enfermedad orgánica. http://revistamedicinaintegrativa.com/estado-da-arte-da-medicina-integrativa-no-mundo/ Surge entonces la pregunta: ¿Hasta cuando seguiremos negando la necesidad de concebir al ser humano no solo como un CUERPO DENSO O FÍSICO, sino de comprender que somos mucho más que eso?. Que existen cuerpos sutiles, Etérico, Emocional o Astral y Mental, y que la génesis de los problemas que en occidente llamamos “ENFERMEDADES” o patologías, suelen tener su origen en algún disbalance, desajuste o fricción de estos cuerpos. ¿Cuando comprenderemos que CURAR solamente, no alcanza, y que debemos avanzar hacia el proceso de SANACIÓN, que es mucho más profundo que el primero?. De no verlo de esa manera, seguiremos prescribiendo medicamentos cada vez más costosos, con mayores efectos indeseables, solicitando estudios complementarios cuyos costes son día a día más elevados, y los pacientes continuarán deambulando de especialista
  4. 4. MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE en especialista, sin encontrar la respuesta a su problema, el cual no está donde se lo está tratando. La Medicina Integrativa NO RECHAZA, NO DEJA DE LADO Y NO INVALIDA a la medicina Alopática, Convencional, Occidental u “Oficial”, como suele denominársela, muy por el contrario, PARTE DESDE ELLA Y CON ELLA y le suma, complementa y busca la SINERGIA con otras terapias (Terapias Bioenergéticas, de Mente-Cuerpo, Manipulativas, Nutricionales y muchas otras). Se trata de una medicina que centra su trabajo en una estrecha RELACIÓN TERAPEUTA-CONSULTANTE, el cual debe ser EMPODERADO y al cual se le deben dar herramientas para que pase de ser un mero PACIENTE, a ser un IMPACIENTE, un verdadero HACIENTE, el cual tiene en su interior todas las herramientas y el PODER para lograr su SANACIÓN. Pero el problema es que la medicina convencional, muchas veces no sabe, no puede o no quiere, darle este empoderamiento para que sea el propio ser humano el que logre su SANACIÓN y hasta su propia CURACIÓN. Disponible en: https://es.slideshare.net/LDRD/el-rol-del-consultante-en-la-medicinaintegrativa
  5. 5. MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE Dejo para el final una de las mejores definiciones de lo que es la MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA, para que cada uno saque sus propias conclusiones: LA MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA COMBINA LO MEJOR DE LA MEDICINA CONVENCIONAL CON LO MEJOR DE LAS MEDICINAS Y TERAPIAS COMPLEMENTARIAS, TENIENDO MUY PRESENTE LA RELACIÓN MENTE-CUERPO-ESPÍRITU Y SU IMPACTO DIRECTO EN NUESTRO ORGANISMO. https://we-doctor.com/medicina-integrativa Autor: Prof. Dr. Luis del Rio Diez Médico Mat- 7.969 – Profesor en Medicina MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE
  6. 6. MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE

×