LA MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA. DONDE LA MEDICINA ALOPÁTICA, CONVENCIONAL U OCCIDENTAL, SE DA LA MANO CON LAS MEDICINAS TRADICIONALES Y LAS TERAPIAS COMPLEMENTARIAS.

LA MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA

  1. 1. MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA Donde la Medicina Alopática se da la mano con las Terapias Complementarias Autor: Prof. Dr. Luis del Rio Diez Médico. Matrícula 7.969 Profesor en Medicina – Formado en Sintergética Profesional Homologado por la A.I.S. http://www.sintergetica.org/luis-del-rio-diez/ Cualquiera que mire algunas de las “Ruedas de la Medicina Integrativa” o mejor definida como Salud Integrativa, se podrá dar cuenta rápidamente que es el sitio en donde la Medicina convencional, Alopática u Occidental, aquella que los médicos aprendemos en las facultades de medicina de todo el país, se une, se complementa y se integra a todo el Universo de Terapias Complementarias y Medicinas Tradicionales. Se muestran a manera de ejemplo, algunas de las tantas ruedas de la Medicina Integrativa que se han diseñado.
  2. 2. MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE Y esto es lo maravilloso que sentimos quienes practicamos la Medicina Integrativa, pues es “Sumar” a los saberes médicos convencionales, todo ese menú exquisito de terapias que pueden complementar a la Alopatía, cuando esta per se, no alcanza a dar respuesta a los problemas de un ser humano. Y si nos detenemos a analizar la rueda de la Medicina Integrativa veremos que allí aparecen terapias como las que contemplan el Estilo de vida del paciente, su Medio Ambiente, su Nutrición, las terapias hierbales, las terapias de cuerpo mente, como pueden ser el Yoga, la Meditación o el Mindfulness. Pero también están las terapias manipulativas como la Osteopatía, la Quiropraxia, la reflexoterapia sea podal u otra de sus variantes. Y desde luego aparece el enorme capítulo de la MEDICINA ENERGÉTICA, dentro de la cual está la Medicina Manual Etérica, cuando es realizada por un profesional Médico.
  3. 3. MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE Hay muchas otras terapias que se suman a la Cirugía y a la Farmacología, características y estandartes de la medicina Alopática, pero lo importante es que nos demos cuenta que este Modelo de Medicina, este PARADIGMA EN SALUD, es lo que en todo el mundo se está imponiendo y es hora que comencemos a aceptarlo en nuestro medio, que los médicos comiencen a ver la necesidad que muchos pacientes tienen de complementar un tratamiento con algunas de las terapias mencionadas, siempre sin apartarse de la medicina convencional y del médico tratante, sea este un médico generalista, de familia, un clínico u otro, que ya sea por que practica otras terapias o por que se desenvuelve en un centro holístico, puede derivar a otros terapeutas para complementar su tratamiento alopático e integrarlo en beneficio de la salud de ese ser humano. Las estadísticas demuestran que las personas con enfermedades, cada vez más buscan el COMPLEMENTO A LA MEDICINA QUE APRENDIMOS EN LAS FACULTADES. Esta Medicina, La Medicina Alopática, si bien debe estar SIEMPRE, en muchos casos no alcanza, y es allí en donde entran a jugar como “complemento” e integración, todas las otras terapias, que sin dejar de lado a lo convencional, suman diferentes saberes que pueden en muchos casos conducir a la curación o a la sanación de ese ser humano sufriente.
  4. 4. MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE Las Terapias Bioenergéticas y dentro de ellas La Medicina Manual Etérica, es un claro ejemplo de complemento de la Medicina Convencional. Hecha por un médico, sin apartarse del rigor científico de la Alopatía, pero dándole cabida a lo complementario. Esperemos que pronto podamos todos los médicos implementar la MEDICINA O SALUD INTEGRATIVA EL NUEVO PARADIGMA EN LOS SISTEMAS DE SALUD DE TODO EL MUNDO. Autor: Prof. Dr. Luis del Rio Diez Médico Mat- 7.969 – Profesor en Medicina MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE http://www.sintergetica.org/luis-del-rio-diez/
