LCR Announcements

15 views

Published on

Lutheran Church of the Resurrection Announcements
3/25/2020

Published in: Spiritual
LCR Announcements

  1. 1. Welcometo OnlineWorship
  2. 2. Photo by Patrick Fore on Unsplash Pastor Nate’s Weekly Prayer for LCR A Prayer For Times of Worry and Concern Lord, you created a beautiful yet unpredictable world. We give you praise for the glory of creation creation and we ask for your continued strength to strength to face the uncertainties of life with courage and good faith. Give us clear hearts and and minds to live our lives without fear knowing knowing that despite the uncertainty of daily life life we rest secure in the certainty of your love. “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” ~ 2 Timothy 1:7
  3. 3. Did You Hear the News? Subscribe to our weekly ENewsletter to be “in the know.” Sign up at the bottom of our website or send a message to office@lcrmarion.org
  4. 4. Lent Calendar Wednesdays During Lent Streaming Worship Online tinyurl.com/LCRYouTube or on Facebook Live
  5. 5. Time and Talent We are so grateful for the gifts of time and talent in our congregation! If you haven’t already, please return your Time and Talent response sheet. Available Online lcrmarion.org/downloads
  6. 6. . First Communion First Communion Classes Will Resume When We Are Able to Gather Photo by James Coleman on Unsplash
  7. 7. Ask us about our Care ministry. Need someone to talk to? Photo by Ben White on Unsplash
  8. 8. March/April Mission Envelopes Matthew 25 Mission Matthew 25 empowers people to transform neighborhoods. Vision Matthew 25 envisions a thriving, connected community where people are valued and talents are multiplied; where neighborhood families have access to safe, affordable housing and healthy food; and where youth are empowered through reading and the creative arts.
  9. 9. Food Pantry Needs This Week! Ramen Noodles Drop off at the Churches of Marion Food Pantry at 9 am Tuesdays/Thursdays 864 12th St, Marion Next to the Presbyterian Church
  10. 10. Did You Know? LCR Accepts GivePlus Donations Download from Google Play Store or Iphone App Store
  11. 11. Our Sermons Are Online! Search YouTube for “Lutheran Church of the Resurrection Marion”

