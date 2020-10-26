Como sanar relaciones heridas martin h. padovani 151

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Martin H. Padovani
Martin H. Padovani Cómo sanar relaciones heridas
Editorial Verbo Divino Avenida de Pamplona, 41 31200 Estella (Navarra), España Teléfono: 948 55 65 11 Fax: 948 55 45 06 In...
Reconocimientos on muchos los que han leído mi primer libro, Cómo sanar sentimientos heridos. Numerosos lee- tores me enca...
Finalmente, estoy en una profunda deuda de gratitud con cientos de personas que, durante los últimos treinta y cuatro años...
vivir y crecer en el mundo de hoy. Solamente con este tipo de información pueden evitarse malenten- didos e informaciones ...
14 1. Comunicación ómo sanar relaciones heridas debe empezar con la comunicación. En todas las relaciones pro- blemáticas,...
expresiones faciales y movimientos corporales para poder expresar lo que pensamos y sentimos. Hemos sido creados para la r...
desarrollado relaciones basadas en la confianza, que deben construirse sobre una comunicación abierta y honesta. Este tipo...
estoy interiormente quemado, necesito esperar, enfriar y diluir mi enfado antes de poder exponer apropiadamente mi causa. ...
podemos llegar a comprendernos mutuamente, a aprender a comprometernos, colaborar, cooperar; a ser tolerantes y a vivir ju...
cación pobre, deshonesta, carente de sentimientos, o, sencillamente, aparece una falta total de comu- nicación. Algunos mo...
ce como modelo de persona madura y emocional- mente sana. Él habla clara y directamente, abierta y honestamente. Ser un cr...
¿Cuántos adultos son incapaces de hablar abier- ta, honesta y directamente con sus padres? Siguen relacionándose con ellos...
comunicarse con otra verbalmente, ¿cómo podrá comunicarse sexualmente con eficacia? No es posible. La comunicación sexual ...
añadir los sentimientos apropiados a una afirma- ción como ésta: "Estoy francamente herido por lo que has dicho", probable...
manera eficaz y puedes tener cierto impacto sobre los otros. Frecuentemente dejamos de comunicar- nos aduciendo que nuestr...
nos. Esto ocurre cuando descartamos las formas de la infancia, esas formas de comunicación viejas, ineficaces e incluso de...
Incluso las madres son animadas para que hablen a sus bebés lo más posible. La madre puede estar ocupada con la colada o p...
Dentro de cada uno de nosotros existe lo que yo llamo discos negativos, que reproducen afirmaciones distorsionadas y retor...
bres son unos comunicadores pobres en sus relacio- nes personales. Con frecuencia, no permanecen en contacto con su mundo ...
2. Escuchar i la comunicación nos sirve como instrumento para revelarnos a los demás, la escucha es un arte mediante el cu...
incluso, bloqueándoles? La escucha o la falta de ella puede construir o destruir una relación. Si quere- mos realmente dis...
puede mostrar que estamos allí presentes y al servi- cio del otro. Nuestros ojos se concentran en esa persona. Semejante e...
da". Nosotros pensamos que no hemos hecho más que escuchar. Sin embargo, ¡qué gran don es éste! Es esa forma de escucha, a...
den resolverse hablando sobre ellos abierta y hones- tamente con un interlocutor en cuya escucha se confía. Al decidirse a...
escuchar desembocan en la intimidad. Algunas per- sonas se comprometen en una relación sexual sin intimidad. Este comporta...
"cuando nos perdemos a nosotros mismos, nos encontramos". Cuando escuchamos de buen grado los proble- mas de los demás -su...
3. Conflicto El conflicto, además de formar parte de la vida, es también algo necesario. Uno de los mayores desenfoques en...
dialidad ni existe fricción. La relación se derrumba. El único elemento importante y necesario para mantener un mecanismo ...
sión, el silencio gélido, la distancia sexual y la con- ducta pasiva-agresiva, por mencionar sólo unos pocos. La relación ...
No todos los conflictos aportan solución a los problemas. De hecho, los asuntos pueden, incluso, empeorar en determinadas ...
viven juntas y en toda relación cercana o íntima. El conflicto aporta nueva información y pone de ma- nifiesto que algo ne...
Si nos comportamos de esta forma en todas nuestras relaciones, podemos también clarificar nuestro propio pensamiento, nues...
perderá el verdadero mensaje que se le pretendía transmitir. Jesús, que muchas veces hiere los sentimientos de la gente si...
nos ponemos a la defensiva, no somos sensibles a lo que la otra persona dice o siente. Nuestra situación anímica es la del...
puede significar la necesidad de programar un tiem- po para conversar sobre asuntos de importancia. Éstas, y muchas otras ...
mos revivir el pasado repitiéndolo, revelándonos contra él o reconstruyéndolo. Podemos reconstruir el pasado aprendiendo d...
tenemos. Si pensamos y sentimos negativamente sobre nosotros, quedaremos colapsados cuando nos encontremos en conflicto co...
