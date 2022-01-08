Rules of trustees in real estate

Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
One of the most difficult aspects of creating a trust is determining what rights the Trustee’s Sales has and does not have in relation to the assets you’ve placed in trust. If the settlor (the trust’s originator) does not stipulate otherwise, a trustee is presumed to have a duty to benefit the trust, and many states have regulations governing what a trustee can and cannot do.
