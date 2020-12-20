Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DEL ALTIPLANO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN UNIDAD DE INVESTIGACIÓN ÁREAS Y TEMAS DE INVESTIGA...
LÍNEAS Y TEMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN Las líneas de Investigación comprenden un conjunto de...
AREAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN TEMAS I. PERSPECTIVAS TEÓRICAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN Investigaciones vinculadas a la reflexión epistemoló...
curriculares. • TICs en educación. • comprensión lectora y razonamiento matemático en la región de Puno. III. GESTIÓN Y AD...
• Programas de desarrollo productivo y de lucha contra la pobreza • Evaluación de planes, programas de educación. • Relaci...
Secundaria se localizan especialidades que tienen perspectivas investigativas como las siguientes: • Historia nacional, re...
• Literatura juvenil y fomento de la lectura. • Interpretación literaria. VIII. INTERDISCIPLINARIDAD EN LA DINÁMICA EDUCAT...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Áreas y temas de investigación

42 views

Published on

FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN
UNIDAD DE SEGUNDA ESPECIALIDAD
Áreas y temas de investigación

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Áreas y temas de investigación

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DEL ALTIPLANO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN UNIDAD DE INVESTIGACIÓN ÁREAS Y TEMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN PUNO – PERÚ
  2. 2. LÍNEAS Y TEMAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN Las líneas de Investigación comprenden un conjunto de temas o problemas de investigación que corresponden a diferentes ejes o dimensiones educativas determinadas que implican procesos y acciones de investigación que deben concretar resultados académicos- tecnológicos y científicos de distinta naturaleza. La finalidad fundamental de las líneas de investigación es definir la ubicación de un problema de investigación, en el marco de una dimensión compleja que implica el proceso de la educación. Entonces, el valor funcional de las líneas de investigación es establecer una clasificación dimensional que pretende establecer divisiones de una circunscripción compleja, para la generación de conocimientos de un determinado aspecto de la realidad educativa. En tal sentido para localizar los estudios educativos, se proponen las siguientes líneas de investigación: I. Perspectivas teóricas de la educación II. Gestión curricular III. Gestión y Administración de la Educación. IV. Gestión social de la educación. V. Responsabilidad Social de la Educación. VI. Psicomotricidad VII. Educación física VIII. Deporte y recreación IX. Ciencias del deporte X. Promoción de la salud XI. INTERDISCIPLINARIDAD EN LA DINÁMICA EDUCATIVA: Ciencias sociales. XII. INTERDISCIPLINARIDAD EN LA DINÁMICA EDUCATIVA: Lengua, literatura, psicología y filosofía XIII. INTERDISCIPLINARIDAD EN LA DINÁMICA EDUCATIVA: Ciencia Tecnología y ambiente XIV. INTERDISCIPLINARIDAD EN LA DINÁMICA EDUCATIVA: Teoría y Métodos de Investigación de la Didáctica de la Matemática
  3. 3. AREAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN TEMAS I. PERSPECTIVAS TEÓRICAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN Investigaciones vinculadas a la reflexión epistemológica, histórica, antropológica, psicológica y política que expliquen la realidad educativa en el contexto local, regional y nacional. Línea que implica temáticas como: • Calidad Educativa. • Educación y pobreza. • Educación Intercultural. • Cultura popular andina • Condiciones y niveles de socialización del niño andino • Problemas epistemológicos y gnoseológicos de educación • Problemas éticos y axiológicos de la educación • Problemas deontológicos de la educación • Problemas teleológicos • Problemas ontológicos. II. GESTIÓN CURRICULAR Investigaciones en el diseño, implementación, desarrollo y evaluación de la gestión pedagógica, que implique la construcción conocimientos teóricos y prácticos que contribuyen a garantizar la calidad de los aprendizajes de los estudiantes de los diferentes niveles educativos. Así como el desarrollo de estudios cualitativos, con énfasis en investigación-acción que permitan validar científicamente experiencias pedagógicas exitosas. En esta línea se consideran aspectos investigativos como: • Procesos de diversificación y construcción curricular local y regional • Estrategias metodológicas en las diversas áreas curriculares. • Medios y materiales • Diseño y evaluación de propuestas
  4. 4. curriculares. • TICs en educación. • comprensión lectora y razonamiento matemático en la región de Puno. III. GESTIÓN Y ADMINISTRACIÓN DE LA EDUCACIÓN. Investigaciones que permitan conocer la situación de la aplicación de políticas de gestión, administración en las diversas instancias y de los procesos educativos. Así como la validación objetiva de experiencias alternativas a la solución de situaciones problemáticas en procesos de búsqueda de calidad del servicio educativo. Es decir aspectos vinculados a: • Infraestructura, servicios y condiciones de salubridad. • Características del diseño y ejecución de políticas educativas • Estrategias de articulación entre niveles educativos • Políticas magisteriales. • Experiencias de auto evaluación y acreditación educativa. • Programas de apoyo y acompañamiento pedagógico. • Resultados de la capacitación docente que implementa el estado • Formación docente en los Institutos y las universidades. IV. GESTIÓN SOCIAL DE LA EDUCACIÓN. Investigaciones que permitan explicar el impacto de los niveles de incidencia y de prospectiva del desarrollo humano sostenible de los procesos participativos de la sociedad civil en la gestión institucional y pedagógica de las instancias educativas. En esta línea incorporan potencial investigativo referido a: • Promoción de la articulación planes concertados con proyectos educativos • Políticas de equidad educativa.
  5. 5. • Programas de desarrollo productivo y de lucha contra la pobreza • Evaluación de planes, programas de educación. • Relación MYPES y EBR • Participación ciudadana en sistema educativo. • Articulación de acciones intersectoriales en la promoción del desarrollo educativo. V. RESPONSABILIDAD SOCIAL DE LA EDUCACIÓN Investigaciones que tienen como fuente las experiencias exógenas a la educación formal, como los procesos de educación continua promovidos por universidades, municipalidades, ONG, Medios de comunicación, etc. Que de la realidad educativa no formal se consideran situaciones a investigar como: • Capacitación y actualización docente. • Vacaciones útiles. • Formación Técnica y ocupacional de sectores sociales. • Formación en Valores en iglesias. • Desarrollo de la formación artística en agrupaciones culturales. • Socialización del conocimiento ancestral en comunidades campesinas. • Impacto de los medios de comunicación. • Salud y nutrición escolar VI. INTERDISCIPLINARIDAD EN LA DINÁMICA EDUCATIVA: Ciencias sociales. Investigaciones que contribuyen a la producción de conocimientos desde las diversidades especialidades científico-tecnológicas contribuyen con el marco referido a la interdisciplinariedad, que flexibiliza y amplía la indagación de la realidad educativa. Por ello en la Escuela Profesional de Educación
  6. 6. Secundaria se localizan especialidades que tienen perspectivas investigativas como las siguientes: • Historia nacional, regional y local • Patrimonio Histórico-Cultural. • Geografía Física • Geo economía y Demografía • Ecología ambiental y Patrimonio natural. • Geografía regional y local. • Derechos Humanos y conflictos sociales • Valores ético-morales • Participación ciudadana. • La familia y la educación VII. INTERDISCIPLINARIDAD EN LA DINÁMICA EDUCATIVA: Ciencia Tecnología y ambiente • Género y sexualidad. • Educación en salud. • Desarrollo sustentable y comunidad • Salud Reproductiva. • Cambio Climático. • Biodiversidad en regiones. • Neuro pedagogía y aprendizaje de las ciencias. • Desarrollo de tecnologías químicas. • Desarrollo de tecnologías de la física. • Laboratorios de aprendizaje científico. VIII. INTERDISCIPLINARIDAD EN LA DINÁMICA EDUCATIVA: Lengua, literatura, psicología y filosofía Investigaciones que posibilitan la identificación, planteamiento y resolución de problemas. Así como, investigaciones que implican el diseño y operacionalización de metodologías de interpretación de textos. • Problemas de la enseñanza del castellano • Aprendizaje de lenguas en contextos plurilingües. • Análisis del discurso y enseñanza • Educación literaria e interculturalidad
  7. 7. • Literatura juvenil y fomento de la lectura. • Interpretación literaria. VIII. INTERDISCIPLINARIDAD EN LA DINÁMICA EDUCATIVA: Teoría y Métodos de Investigación de la Didáctica de la Matemática Desarrollo y aplicación del enfoque ontológico y semiótico de la cognición e instrucción matemática en distintas áreas de contenido matemático en diferentes niveles educativos. En particular se desarrollan investigaciones centradas en: a) la caracterización de significados institucionales y personales de los objetos matemáticos b) estudio de la interacción entre significados institucionales c) desarrollo y aplicación de criterios de idoneidad didáctica de procesos de estudio matemático. Aplicación al campo de la formación de profesores de matemáticas.

×