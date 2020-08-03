Successfully reported this slideshow.
PLANIFICACIÓN DE SESIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE TÍTULO DE LA SESIÓN ANALIZANDO INFOGRAFÍAS APRENDIZAJES ESPERADOS COMPETENCIAS CAPA...
 ¿Quiénes son los destinatarios?  ¿Cuál es el tipo de texto?  ¿Consideran que la información que se presenta en relació...
 El docente y los estudiantes elaboran la silueta de la infografía sabiendo que sus elementos se pueden disponer de diver...
 Se muestra otro ejemplo de diseño de infografía. Ver la página 113 del libro de Comunicación 2.  A partir de la informa...
CIERRE (20 minutos)  El docente plantea la elaboración de una infografía sobre un tema de interés de los adolescentes vin...
ANEXO 1
ANEXO 2
ANEXO 3 “La salud sexual y reproductiva están íntimamente ligadas y son interdependientes. Con esta perspectiva la salud r...
ANEXO 4 Escala para evaluar infografía: Criterios Nivel 4 Nivel 3 Nivel 2 Nivel 1 Observaciones 1. Considera los elementos...
OTROS ANEXOS (Historia de la radio para traducción)
Analizando infografías
  1. 1. PLANIFICACIÓN DE SESIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE TÍTULO DE LA SESIÓN ANALIZANDO INFOGRAFÍAS APRENDIZAJES ESPERADOS COMPETENCIAS CAPACIDADES INDICADORES Comprende textos escritos Recupera información de diversos textos escritos. Localiza información relevante en infografías de estructura compleja. Reconoce la estructura externa y las características de las infografías. Reflexiona sobre la forma, contenido y contexto de los textos escritos. Opina sobre el tema, las ideas, el propósito y la postura del autor de textos con estructura compleja. Explica la intención del autor en el uso de los recursos textuales, a partir de su conocimiento y experiencia. SECUENCIA DIDÁCTICA INICIO (20 minutos) (Explicitar lo que se trabajará en la sesión y generar conflicto cognitivo e interés).  El docente da la bienvenida a los estudiantes y afirma los acuerdos de convivencia para el propósito de la sesión.  Se escribe en la pizarra el título La realidad de los adolescentes de hoy. Los estudiantes leen y expresan oralmente las ideas que les sugiere el texto. El docente anota las ideas.  Luego, se entrega a los estudiantes la copia de una infografía (anexo 1) y se les solicita que observen y examinen el tipo de información que se ofrece, así como el modo de organizar el texto en el espacio. Se lee el título y se asocia a las imágenes.  Los estudiantes, organizados en grupos mixtos de cuatro integrantes, dialogan sobres las preguntas que se presentan a continuación:  ¿Cuál es el tema que se desarrolla?  ¿Qué propósito tiene el texto? UNIDAD 6 NÚMERO DE SESIÓN 8/10 (3 horas)
  2. 2.  ¿Quiénes son los destinatarios?  ¿Cuál es el tipo de texto?  ¿Consideran que la información que se presenta en relación con el tema responde al propósito?  ¿Qué función cumplen las ilustraciones en el texto?  ¿Por qué se habrán utilizado diferentes tipos y tamaños de letras?  Presentan sus respuestas en hojas bond. El docente organiza la información y anuncia la sesión denominada Infografías con el respectivo aprendizaje esperado. DESARROLLO (50 minutos) (Actividades de diverso tipo que lleven a desarrollar los desempeños esperados; debe especificar lo que deben hacer los docentes y los estudiantes).  El docente presenta información sobre la infografía y las contrasta con las respuestas de los estudiantes.  Se explica la relación entre los elementos de la infografía analizados y la información presentada. Infografía Es un diseño gráfico que incluye información visual esquemática acompañada de textos o gráficas para representar contenidos complejos relacionados con fenómenos, conceptos, ideas o hechos sobre variadas temáticas: científicas, deportivas, culturales, literarias, etc. Características  Presenta elementos visuales, la información de manera ágil y entretenida.  Incorpora textos breves que permiten entender aquello que la imagen no muestra.  Al igual que la noticia, responde a las preguntas qué, quién, cuándo, dónde y cómo.  Da a conocer la información sobre el tema siguiendo un orden secuencial. Elementos a. Titular: resume la información visual y textual que se presenta en la infografía. Puede acompañarse de una bajada que indique el tema a tratar. b. Imagen: constituye la información principal y puede presentarse como dibujo, ilustración, fotografía u otro tipo de representación gráfica: mapas, cuadros estadísticos, imágenes, tablas, etc. c. Texto escrito: complementan la información gráfica con explicaciones que brindan detalles y precisiones necesarios para la comprensión. d. Signos, símbolos e iconos: facilitan la comprensión de la información gráfica y lingüística con marcas gráficas que complementan los contenidos anteriores y representan las relaciones entre estos. e. Fuente: indica de dónde se ha obtenido la información. f. Crédito: señala el nombre del autor de la infografía, el diseño y la investigación.
  3. 3.  El docente y los estudiantes elaboran la silueta de la infografía sabiendo que sus elementos se pueden disponer de diversas maneras. (Ejemplo de silueta de la infografía propuesta). Texto Titular Texto Imagen central Texto Imagen secundaria Texto Texto Imagen secundaria Imagen secundaria Gráfico Créditos Texto Gráfico Fuente
  4. 4.  Se muestra otro ejemplo de diseño de infografía. Ver la página 113 del libro de Comunicación 2.  A partir de la información brindada, los estudiantes responden a las siguientes preguntas: - En relación con la forma, ¿qué características posee una infografía en cuanto a su estructura y elementos? - ¿En qué medida influyen los destinatarios de una infografía en el registro lingüístico elegido por el autor? - ¿Por qué el autor de una infografía debe hacer un trabajo de síntesis? - ¿Qué opinas sobre la problemática que viven los adolescentes de nuestro país en relación con su salud sexual y reproductiva? - Considerando los principales problemas que se plantean en la infografía, ¿qué acciones preventivas se deben realizar para que los adolescentes tomen decisiones a favor de su salud sexual y reproductiva? En este punto será importante considerar la definición de salud sexual y reproductiva. (Ver anexo 3)  Los estudiantes, organizados en los mismos grupos, responden a las siguientes preguntas: ¿Qué opinas sobre la problemática que viven los adolescentes de nuestro país en relación con su salud sexual y reproductiva? ¿Qué acciones preventivas se deben realizar para que los adolescentes tomen decisiones a favor de su salud sexual y reproductiva?  Establecen relaciones entre los bloques de información ofrecidos en la infografía, infieren y llegan a conclusiones. Responden en su cuaderno de trabajo. Titular Imagen central Texto Texto Imagen secundaria Fuente: Créditos; Imagen secundaria Bajada Texto
  5. 5. CIERRE (20 minutos)  El docente plantea la elaboración de una infografía sobre un tema de interés de los adolescentes vinculada a la situación significativa.  Elaboran el diseño base de la infografía a trabajar.  Recopilan y seleccionan información sobre el tema de interés.  Registren la información más importante en fichas de trabajo.  Se solicita a los equipos que sinteticen la información recabada en las fichas y elaboren con ella una infografía siguiendo los procedimientos trabajados en el aula. TAREA PARA TRABAJAR EN CASA  Investigan y recopilan información e imágenes sobre su tema de interés. Mejoran el diseño de su infografía y la reelaboran.  Presentan su infografía en la siguiente sesión. MATERIALES O RECURSOS A UTILIZAR Cuaderno Lapiceros Copias de infografías seleccionadas
  6. 6. ANEXO 1
  7. 7. ANEXO 2
  8. 8. ANEXO 3 “La salud sexual y reproductiva están íntimamente ligadas y son interdependientes. Con esta perspectiva la salud reproductiva se define como el estado general de bienestar físico, mental y social de las personas y no la mera ausencia de enfermedades o dolencias, en la esfera sexual y reproductiva. La Salud Reproductiva incluye la capacidad de las personas para tener una vida sexual segura y satisfactoria y para reproducirse, y la libertad para decidir cuándo y cómo y con qué frecuencia hacerlo. Este concepto implica el ejercicio de una sexualidad responsable, basada en relaciones de igualdad y equidad entre los sexos, el pleno respeto de la integridad física del cuerpo humano y la voluntad de asumir la responsabilidad por las consecuencias de la conducta sexual. La salud sexual y reproductiva tiene un enfoque integral, que abarca todo el ciclo de vida de las personas (niño, adolescente, adulto y adulto mayor). Para alcanzarla y conservarla se requiere de acciones de promoción, prevención, recuperación y rehabilitación específicas y diferenciadas durante cada una de las etapas del ciclo de vida de las personas, debido a que las necesidades en el área sexual y reproductiva son cambiantes durante todo el ciclo de vida. El concepto lleva implícito el derecho que tienen todas las personas de adoptar decisiones informadas sobre su salud sexual y reproductiva y a que sus decisiones sean respetadas sin discriminación alguna”. Ministerio de Salud. (2004).Guías Nacionales de Atención Integral de la Salud Sexual y Reproductiva. Lima https://www.unfpa.org/sites/default/files/pub-pdf/UNFPA_ASRHtoolkit_espanol.pdf
  9. 9. ANEXO 4 Escala para evaluar infografía: Criterios Nivel 4 Nivel 3 Nivel 2 Nivel 1 Observaciones 1. Considera los elementos propios de la infografía:  Titular  Texto  Imagen central, imágenes secundarias  Fuente  Crédito 4 3 2 1 2. Organiza la información en aspectos específicos. 4 3 2 1 3. Integra imágenes y textos relacionados, pero se aprecia predominio de la imagen central. 4 3 2 1 4. Presenta claridad en las ideas, orden y limpieza. 4 3 2 1 5. Hace uso adecuado de la ortografía acentual, puntual y literal. 4 3 2 1
  10. 10. OTROS ANEXOS (Historia de la radio para traducción)

