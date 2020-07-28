Successfully reported this slideshow.
Materi IPA Kelas X SMK Memahami Gejala Alam Biotik dan Abiotik Di Susun Oleh: Muhammad Labib Ridlo, S.Pd.
Gejala Alam Biotik dan Abiotik Serta Contohnya: • Dalam kehidupan sehari-hari, alam yang kita tinggali menunjukan beberapa...
Gejala Alam Biotik dan Abiotik • Gejala alam adalah gejala-gejala atau peristiwa yang terjadi di alam sebagai akibat inter...
Gejala Alam Biotik • Gejala alam biotik adalah gejala alam berupa peristiwa yang timbul akibat interaksi antar komponen bi...
• 1. Hama Tanaman yang Merajalela • Hama tanaman yang merajalela di sekitar lingkungan budidaya seperti pada ekosistem saw...
2. Penyebaran Virus Flu Burung • Virus flu burung atau H5N1 muncul akibat terjadinya mutasi genetik pada berbagai jenis un...
Virus HIV Aids yang hingga kini belum ditemukan vaksinnya juga merupakan salah satu masalah timbulnya gejala alam biotik. ...
• Di ekosistem rawa, populasi eceng gondok sering kali membeludak dengan begitu cepat. Keadaan ini juga merupakan contoh g...
5. Kepunahan Spesies Langka Berbagai spesies tanaman dan hewan langka yang terancam mengalami kepunahan merupakan contoh g...
Gejala Alam Abiotik Gejala alam abiotik adalah gejala alam berupa peristiwa yang timbul akibat interaksi antar komponen ab...
1. Terjadinya Gunung Meletus Contoh gejala alam abiotik yang pertama adalah terjadinya gunung meletus. Gunung meletus meru...
2. Terjadinya Tsunami Tsunami terjadi akibat pergeseran lempeng batuan bumi di dasar laut. Pergeseran lempengan bumi yang ...
3. Terjadinya Hujan Hujan juga merupakan contoh gejala alam abiotik. Hujan terjadi akibat serangkaian siklus hidrologiyang...
4. Terjadinya Gempa Sama seperti tsunami,gempa juga merupakan contoh gejala alam abiotik. Gejala alam ini ditimbulkan kare...
5. Terjadinya Angin Angin terjadi karena interaksi komponen abiotik di alam. Komponen utama yang menyebabkan terjadinya an...
  1. 1. Materi IPA Kelas X SMK Memahami Gejala Alam Biotik dan Abiotik Di Susun Oleh: Muhammad Labib Ridlo, S.Pd.
  2. 2. Gejala Alam Biotik dan Abiotik Serta Contohnya: • Dalam kehidupan sehari-hari, alam yang kita tinggali menunjukan beberapa gejala akibat adanya interaksi antar Komponen biotik dan abiotik. Gejala-gejala alam tersebut berdasarkan penyebabnya dibedakan menjadi 2 yaitu gejala alam biotik dan gejala alam biotik. Apa itu gejala alam biotik dan abiotik? Apa saja contoh gejala alam biotik dan abiotik yang dapat kita amati di sekitar lingkungan kita? Berikut pembahasannya lengkap untuk Anda pahami
  3. 3. Gejala Alam Biotik dan Abiotik • Gejala alam adalah gejala-gejala atau peristiwa yang terjadi di alam sebagai akibat interaksi antar komponen penyusun ekosistem. Berdasarkan penyebabnya, gejala alam dibedakan menjadi 2 yakni gejala alam biotik dan abiotik.
  4. 4. Gejala Alam Biotik • Gejala alam biotik adalah gejala alam berupa peristiwa yang timbul akibat interaksi antar komponen biotik (mahluk hidup) dalam ekosistem. Kita dapat menemukan contoh gejala alam biotik di lingkungan sekitar kita. Beberapa di antaranya antara lain timbulnya hama tanaman yang meraja lela, penyebaran virus HIV dan Flu Burung, membeludaknya populasi eceng gondok di ekosistem perairan, serta kepunahan berbagai spesies hewan dan tumbuhan langka.
  5. 5. • 1. Hama Tanaman yang Merajalela • Hama tanaman yang merajalela di sekitar lingkungan budidaya seperti pada ekosistem sawah dan kebun merupakan salah satu contoh gejala alam biotik. Keadaan ini timbul akibat beberapa faktor. Adapun faktor utama yang menyebabkan masalah ini adalah karena terbunuhnya musuh alami hama tersebut, baik karena penggunaan pestisida yang berlebihan atau karena hadirnya predator musuh alami.
  6. 6. 2. Penyebaran Virus Flu Burung • Virus flu burung atau H5N1 muncul akibat terjadinya mutasi genetik pada berbagai jenis unggas. Dengan perpindahan yang tidak bisa dikendalikan, unggas-unggas yang terinveksi akan menularkan virus ini pada unggas lain di tempat barunya. Penyebaran virus ini selanjutnya bahkan bisa menjangkiti manusia.
  7. 7. Virus HIV Aids yang hingga kini belum ditemukan vaksinnya juga merupakan salah satu masalah timbulnya gejala alam biotik. Virus ini awalnya hanya ditemukan pada hewan sebangsa simpane di Benua Afrika. Akan tetapi karena kesamaan jumlah kromosom, virus ini akhirnya dapat menjangkiti manusia. Penyebarannya sangat sulit dikendalikan karena metode penularannya yang sangat bervariasi 3. Penyebaran Virus HIV
  8. 8. • Di ekosistem rawa, populasi eceng gondok sering kali membeludak dengan begitu cepat. Keadaan ini juga merupakan contoh gejala alami biotik yang patut diperhatikan. Eceng gondok yang dapat berkembang biak dengan mudah terutama pada ekosistem air tawar yang kaya kandungan nitrogen berpengaruh besar terhadap laju pendangkalan rawa. 4. Populasi Eceng Gondok yang Membeludak
  9. 9. 5. Kepunahan Spesies Langka Berbagai spesies tanaman dan hewan langka yang terancam mengalami kepunahan merupakan contoh gejala alam biotik. Kejadian ini timbul akibat dari lambatnya laju perkembangbiakan spesies-spesies tersebut. Selain itu, faktor perburuan liar semakin meningkatkan dampak dari keadaan ini. Beberapa spesies langka dunia yang terancam mengalami kepunahan antara lain badak bercula satu, trenggiling, macan sumatera, panda, gajah, burung cendrawasih, dan lain sebagainya.
  10. 10. Gejala Alam Abiotik Gejala alam abiotik adalah gejala alam berupa peristiwa yang timbul akibat interaksi antar komponen abiotik dalam ekosistem. Peranan lingkungan biotik dalam mempengaruhi timbulnya gejala alam abiotik bisa dikatakan hampir tidak ada. Kita dapat menemukan banyak contoh gejala alam abiotik di sekitar lingkungan kita. Beberapa di antaranya antara lain terjadinya gunung meletus, tsunami, hujan, kemarau, dan terjadinya angin.
  11. 11. 1. Terjadinya Gunung Meletus Contoh gejala alam abiotik yang pertama adalah terjadinya gunung meletus. Gunung meletus merupakan fenomena yang timbul akibat terdorongnya endapan magma perut bumi oleh gas bertekanan tinggi di dalam gunung berapi. Terjadinya gunung meletus dapat menimbulkan kerugian secara material dan korban jiwa. Akan tetapi, selain memberikan kerugian, ia juga dapat memberikan keuntungan bagi para petani di sekitarnya. Tanah-tanah di sekitar letusan gunung berapi umumnya akan menjadi lebih subur dan cocok bagi kegiatan budidaya tanaman mereka.
  12. 12. 2. Terjadinya Tsunami Tsunami terjadi akibat pergeseran lempeng batuan bumi di dasar laut. Pergeseran lempengan bumi yang kemudian membuka cekungan besar di dasar lautan membuat air laut surut. Volume air laut mengisi cekungan tersebut secara cepat hingga penuh dan menghasilkan sebuah gelombang berkecepatan tinggi. Gelombang ini akan menuju daratan dan pada akhirnya menyebabkan tsunami. Karena penyebabnya ini, tsunami kemudian digolongkan menjadi contoh gejala alam abiotik.
  13. 13. 3. Terjadinya Hujan Hujan juga merupakan contoh gejala alam abiotik. Hujan terjadi akibat serangkaian siklus hidrologiyang berulang-ulang. Hujan merupakan presipitasi awan yang dihasilkan dari kondensasi uap air. Hujan membuat kehidupan organisme bumi dapat berlangsung secara seimbang.
  14. 14. 4. Terjadinya Gempa Sama seperti tsunami,gempa juga merupakan contoh gejala alam abiotik. Gejala alam ini ditimbulkan karena beberapa penyebab, di antaranya karena pergeseran lempeng bumi (tektonik), letusan gunung berapi (vulkanik), dan beberapa penyebab lainnya.
  15. 15. 5. Terjadinya Angin Angin terjadi karena interaksi komponen abiotik di alam. Komponen utama yang menyebabkan terjadinya angin adalah perbedaan suhu udara dan tekanan udara. Angin merupakan contoh gejala alam abiotik yang menunjang proses penyerbukan tanaman (anemogami). Selain itu, angin juga berguna bagi kehidupan organisme lainnya.

