Guia de implementacion curricular

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ALUMNA: LIZBETH YOMAIDA JIMÉNEZ TOLEDO TUTORA: MSC. FANY MIRANDA MATERIA: DIDÁCTICA DE LA CULTURA FÍSICA CRÉDITOS: 6 NIVEL...
GUIA DE IMPLEMENTACIÓN CURRICULAR DE EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA ¿EN QUE CONSISTE? Prescripciones Construcción Planificaciones curric...
PLAN CURRICULAR INSTITUCIONAL [ PCI ] ¿Qué contiene? Las intenciones educativas institucionales. ¿Qué busca? Orientar la g...
PLAN CURRICULAR INSTITUCIONAL [ PCI ] ENFOQUE PEDAGÓGICO: refleja cómo la institución educativa contribuirá con una educac...
PLAN CURRICULAR INSTITUCIONAL [ PCI ] PLANIFICACIÓN CURRICULAR: lineamientos para el seguimiento y evaluación de las plani...
PLAN CURRICULAR ANUAL [ PCA ] ¿Qué contiene? Una visión general de lo que se trabajará durante todo el año lectivo. ¿Quién...
¿Qué principios orientadores específicos existen? Las prácticas corporales deben ser variadas y acompañadas de intervencio...
Se continúa dando importancia a la participación y se avanza en la diferenciación, comparación, modificación y elección de...
PLAN CURRICULAR ANUAL [ PCA ] DATOS INFORMATIVOS: identificación de la institución y equipo docente. TIEMPO: distribución ...
FORMATO DEL PLAN CURRICULAR ANUAL [ PCA ] PLANIFICACIÓN CURRICULAR ANUAL Logo Nombre de la Institución Año Lectivo 1.- Dat...
Bibliografía / Web grafía: Observaciones: Elaborado Revisado Aprobado Docentes (s) Nombre Nombre Firma: Firma: Firma: Fech...
PLANIFICACIÓN MICROCURRICULAR ¿Quién lo elabora? Los docentes de cada área, grado o curso. ¿Para qué sirve? Para el desarr...
ELEMENTOS MICROPLANIFICACIÓN Logo Nombre de la Institución Año Lectivo 1.- Datos informativos: Asignatura Docente (s) Grad...
1.- Identificar qué es lo más relevante para cada grupo de estudiantes. 2.- Definir qué se quiere enseñar. 3.- Explicitar ...
¿Qué permite? Recabar información, construir saberes, revisar y tomar decisiones que permitan mejorar. ¿Qué ofrece? Oportu...
Cada docente deberá construir sus propios indicadores de evaluación en función de la complejidad de las destrezas con crit...
Ministerio de Educación. (Agosto de 2016). https://educacion.gob.ec. Obtenido de https://educacion.gob.ec/wp-content/uploa...
Guia de implementacion curricular
Guia de implementacion curricular
Guia de implementacion curricular
Guia de implementacion curricular
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guia de implementacion curricular

0 views

Published on

EDUCACIÓN FISICA

ECUADOR

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Guia de implementacion curricular

  1. 1. ALUMNA: LIZBETH YOMAIDA JIMÉNEZ TOLEDO TUTORA: MSC. FANY MIRANDA MATERIA: DIDÁCTICA DE LA CULTURA FÍSICA CRÉDITOS: 6 NIVEL: NOVENO PERIODO ACADÉMICO: ABRIL 2018 ~ AGOSTO 2018
  2. 2. GUIA DE IMPLEMENTACIÓN CURRICULAR DE EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA ¿EN QUE CONSISTE? Prescripciones Construcción Planificaciones curriculares ¿CUÁNTOS NIVELES DE CONCRECIÓN HAY? NIVEL DENOMINACIÓN ELABORADO POR: DOCUMENTO 1 Macro MinEduc Currículo Obligatorio Nacional 2 Meso Institución Educativa PCI – PCA 3 Micro Docentes PUD Planificar es disponer de un pensamiento organizado y sistemático sobre lo que podemos, queremos y vale la pena hacer en la clase.
  3. 3. PLAN CURRICULAR INSTITUCIONAL [ PCI ] ¿Qué contiene? Las intenciones educativas institucionales. ¿Qué busca? Orientar la gestión de la enseñanza para favorecer los aprendizajes. ¿Quién lo elabora? De manera conjunta autoridades y docentes. ¿Qué requisitos son necesarios? - Tener lógica. - Tener presente las intenciones que el Diseño Curricular propone. - Qué tipos de preguntas y proyectos se diseñarán adelante. ¿Qué propuestas inclusivas existen para el área? - Encuentros intra o interinstitucionales de diferentes prácticas corporales. - Jornadas de baile. - Ferias de juegos tradicionales. - Casas abiertas donde se muestren las producciones escolares interdisciplinarias y trabajos con la comunidad educativa.
  4. 4. PLAN CURRICULAR INSTITUCIONAL [ PCI ] ENFOQUE PEDAGÓGICO: refleja cómo la institución educativa contribuirá con una educación calidad. CONTENIDOS DE APRENDIZAJE: son aprendizajes básicos, objetivos y contenidos establecidos en el pensum institucional. METODOLOGÍA: procedimiento para que alcanzar exitosamente la enseñanza – aprendizaje. EVALUACIÓN: lineamientos para evaluar y promocionar al alumnado en concordancia con el enfoque y la normativa educativa. ACOMPAÑAMIENTO PEDAGÓGICO: estrategias que permiten fortalecer el desempeño profesional y mejorar la calidad educativa institucional. ACCIÓN TUTORIAL: estrategias de acompañamiento académico, pedagógico y socio- afectivo.
  5. 5. PLAN CURRICULAR INSTITUCIONAL [ PCI ] PLANIFICACIÓN CURRICULAR: lineamientos para el seguimiento y evaluación de las planificaciones institucionales. PROYECTOS ESCOLARES: espacios académicos interdisciplinarios sobre temáticas de interés común. ADAPTACIONES CURRICULARES: lineamientos que surgen de la autoevaluación institucional para asegurar la contextualización del currículo. PLANES DE MEJORA: son específicamente de carácter curricular.
  6. 6. PLAN CURRICULAR ANUAL [ PCA ] ¿Qué contiene? Una visión general de lo que se trabajará durante todo el año lectivo. ¿Quién lo elabora? De manera conjunta autoridades y el quipo de docentes de las diferentes áreas. ¿Qué requisitos son necesarios? - Las particularidades de cada subnivel y nivel. - No perder de vista el horizonte común que es el perfil de salida del bachiller. ¿Qué principios orientadores generales existen? - Todos deben participar en la propuesta de clase. - Nadie debe salir lastimado. - Todos debemos cuidarnos para pasarla bien. - Estamos en el área de EF para aprender.
  7. 7. ¿Qué principios orientadores específicos existen? Las prácticas corporales deben ser variadas y acompañadas de intervenciones docentes que expliciten los aprendizajes esperados. 1° AÑO Cobra gran importancia la exploración, experimentación, reconocimiento y nominación de las prácticas corporales aprendidas. 2° AÑO Se continúa dando importancia a la experimentación y se da paso a la diferenciación, comparación, modificación y elección de las mejores prácticas corporales. 3° AÑO Se solicita la identificación de lo que es propio de las prácticas corporales, la creación y diferentes prácticas corporales. 4° AÑO Se continúan trabajando prácticas corporales en los que se requieren procedimientos individuales y se comienzan mayores oportunidades para trabajar prácticas corporales grupales. Cobran gran importancia la participación activa, comprensión y capacidad para asumir el desafío que implica afrontar nuevas prácticas corporales con otros. 5° AÑO PLAN CURRICULAR ANUAL [ PCA ]
  8. 8. Se continúa dando importancia a la participación y se avanza en la diferenciación, comparación, modificación y elección de los mejores y diversos modos de resolver la práctica corporal con otros. 6° AÑO Cerrando el subnivel se les solicitará la identificación, análisis, modificación o producción de propuestas afines a las prácticas corporales aprendidas. 7° AÑO - Construcción de autonomía en la participación de las prácticas corporales ofrecidas. - Participación y construcción de modos propios de resolver los desafíos. - Identificar, ajustar y mejorar las habilidades específicas requeridas en cada una de las prácticas corporales. - Reconocer la relación entre resolución táctica, habilidad motriz y condición física. - Cerrando el subnivel los estudiantes deberán analizar y evaluar los modos de resolver las prácticas corporales. 8°; 9° y 10° AÑO PLAN CURRICULAR ANUAL [ PCA ] ¿Qué principios orientadores específicos existen?
  9. 9. PLAN CURRICULAR ANUAL [ PCA ] DATOS INFORMATIVOS: identificación de la institución y equipo docente. TIEMPO: distribución de la carga horaria según el currículo y lo establecido en la I.E OBJETIVOS: son desglosados de los objetivos del área por subnivel propuestos en el currículo nacional. EJES TRANSVERSALES: son determinados por la institución educativa. DESARROLLO DE UNIDADES DE PLANIFICACIÓN: visión general de las unidades a trabajar. RECURSOS: material bibliográfico y digital usado en las unidades de planificación. OBSERVACIONES: novedades que se presentan en el desarrollo de cada unidad. Sugerencias para mejorar el trabajo.
  10. 10. FORMATO DEL PLAN CURRICULAR ANUAL [ PCA ] PLANIFICACIÓN CURRICULAR ANUAL Logo Nombre de la Institución Año Lectivo 1.- Datos informativos: Área Asignatura Docente Grado / curso Nivel educativo 2.- Tiempo: Carga horaria semanal N° de semanas de trabajo Evaluación del aprendizaje e imprevistos Total de semanas clases Total de períodos 3.- Objetivos Generales: Objetivos del área Objetivos del grado / curso 4.- Ejes Transversales: 5.- Desarrollo de Unidades de Planificación: N° Título de la unidad de planificación Objetivos específicos de la unidad de planificación Contenidos Orientaciones metodológicas Evaluación Duración en semanas
  11. 11. Bibliografía / Web grafía: Observaciones: Elaborado Revisado Aprobado Docentes (s) Nombre Nombre Firma: Firma: Firma: Fecha: Fecha: Fecha: Los elementos del PCA son los mismos para los 4 subniveles de Educación Básica FORMATO DEL PLAN CURRICULAR ANUAL [ PCA ]
  12. 12. PLANIFICACIÓN MICROCURRICULAR ¿Quién lo elabora? Los docentes de cada área, grado o curso. ¿Para qué sirve? Para el desarrollo de los aprendizajes a nivel de aula. ¿A qué responde? A las necesidades e intereses de los estudiantes de cada grupo o curso.
  13. 13. ELEMENTOS MICROPLANIFICACIÓN Logo Nombre de la Institución Año Lectivo 1.- Datos informativos: Asignatura Docente (s) Grado / curso Nivel educativo 2.- Logros esperados ( objetivos) Clase Foco de la clase Situaciones de trabajo propuestas para facilitar la apropiación de los contenidos (metodología) Material necesario (recursos) Introducción: Justificar por qué vale la pena enseñar estos saberes a sus estudiantes, agregando una breve conceptualización de la práctica corporal que se espera trabajar. Evaluación: Se hará mucho hincapié en las preguntas que devuelven la información que se va descubriendo sobre esta manera de expresar y comunicar historias o mensajes. PLANIFICACIÓN MICROCURRICULAR
  14. 14. 1.- Identificar qué es lo más relevante para cada grupo de estudiantes. 2.- Definir qué se quiere enseñar. 3.- Explicitar por qué quiere enseñar esa práctica corporal. 4.- Determinar para qué quiere enseñar eso y no otra cosa a ese grupo de estudiantes. 5.- Construir un cómo, es decir el medio por el cual se brindaría mayores posibilidades de aprendizaje. PLANIFICACIÓN MICROCURRICULAR PROCESO PARA LA ENSEÑANZA – APRENDIZAJE
  15. 15. ¿Qué permite? Recabar información, construir saberes, revisar y tomar decisiones que permitan mejorar. ¿Qué ofrece? Oportunidad que el docente revise, conozca y reelabore su propuesta de enseñanza – aprendizaje. Y por el otro que tomen conciencia del momento en que se encuentran. ¿Qué debe contener? ¿PARA QUÉ? ¿QUÉ ? ¿CÓMO? Se evalúa son las partes fundamentales a la hora de evaluar los aprendizajes y destrezas adquiridas. PLANIFICACIÓN MICROCURRICULAR EVALUAR EN EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA
  16. 16. Cada docente deberá construir sus propios indicadores de evaluación en función de la complejidad de las destrezas con criterio de desempeño abordadas en ese año. Procurando además que guarden íntima relación con los indicadores y el criterio propuesto en el Currículo. IMPORTANTE
  17. 17. Ministerio de Educación. (Agosto de 2016). https://educacion.gob.ec. Obtenido de https://educacion.gob.ec/wp-content/uploads/downloads/2016/08/EF-completo.pdf

×