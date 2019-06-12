2019 Global Project Control Survey Report - Launch Event Presentation

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Welcome everybody – we really appreciate you taking the time out of your busy schedules to join us here today.
Bit of housekeeping – no planned fire alarms this morning, so if the alarm does sound please follow our team out of the building……..
I’m Tom Kent – Managing Director at LogiKal – overseeing our European business.
I’m delighted to be here today to share with you the results from our 4th annual project controls survey.
I will draw out some of the highlights from the 2019 survey, along with some insight into what we can do to accelerate the effectiveness of project controls in the future.
We will have some time at the end of the session where I am keen to hear some of your thoughts on the subjects discussed.
This year was our biggest yet with nearly 700 respondents from 6 continents
As you can see the majority of those were from Europe, so many thanks for your input.
Highlights:
We had representation from 12 different sectors – you can see that a large proportion of these were from Infrastructure and Rail.
We have a good mix of input from Clients, Contractors and Consultants.
In report we consider some comparisons between Clients and Contractors – so a balanced number of responses is useful.
Some Key Statistics from this years survey.
We asked you the respondents what percentage of your projects achieved all or most of their TIME, COST and QUALITY objectives.
Let’s start close to home with Europe at 42%: This is down from last year – bearing in mind this is the opinion / perception of the respondents, could this be related to the issues on Crossrail / the collapse of Carillion / delays to HS2? Is it just a change in perception or are we actually getting worse? There are many other sources of statistics on project success, some of which show the success rate as even lower – we discussed this at a recent client event
North America, the originator or much of Project Controls theory and development remains at the top with 59%. However, this year it is joined by Asia - having made rapid improvements in the last 3 years.
The Middle East (at 45%) is also improving year on year – there has been a strong push over the last few years to implement project controls on major projects, prompted by the GFC and oil prices driving need for efficiency. Also the introduction of new forms of contract, such as NEC3 is also contributing.
Australia typically follows the UK and its industry is adopting some innovative contracting models and approaches to outsourced project controls.
We also looked at the results by Sector.
As you can see Aviation is a new entry at Number 1 – will be interesting to see if it can maintain top slot over the coming years.
Rail/Underground – sunk to the bottom this year having been in third place last year.
What conclusions can we draw from this? Why are rail projects unsuccessful? Perhaps one to discuss over a coffee later on…..
So overall…..
Top end and bottom end have remained largely unchanged – still only 6 percent achieving all objectives (same for last 4 years)
But encouragingly there is a small improvement in projects meeting most of their objectives…..
And a corresponding minor decrease in underperforming projects.
What can we do in the future to accelerate this change? And how can Project Controls help?
We looked at the perception and benefits of project controls as a function.
94% of respondents who reported success in their projects also saw project controls as critical, very important or important
Projects 3.5 times more likely to succeed when a high importance is place on project controls.
Project Controls has always been a fundamental part of Project Management Just think of a simple domestic building project like a loft conversion……
But with Increasing complexity in major projects and a thirst for data, it has grown into its own function on projects
We asked where does Project Controls sit in your organisation? ……and where is it most effective?
Respondents said: PMO/Project Mgmt 52%, Its own function 19%, Operations 12%, Commercial 8%, Finance 5%, Other 4% Contractor orgs – strong correlation between controls in PMO and project success Some variability between the results and I guess we all have our preference as to where it should sit
In my opinion, it’s not overly important where it sits as long as it is central to project delivery and not isolated Greater risk of separation into silos Culture / executive support / integration more important now than ever
There is an overwhelmingly clear correlation between the importance placed on Project Controls and project success
If there is a clear correlation, it should be easy to measure the benefits – right?
We asked our survey to estimate the ROI based on project value –
Benefit (ROI) = 3-12% of project value This ties in nicely with Deloitte study in 2018 which placed it at 5-10% of project value
How do we measure the benefits?
Efficiencies through digital integration Reduction in duplicated effort % increase in approved change % reduction in disallowed costs Improved accuracy in forecasting and many more – essentially the more proactively project controls is used on the project the greater the benefits
There is an industry shift in recognition of and requirement for project controls, but this understanding of the ROI could strengthen that argument.
These benefits generate the savings that can be used for future investment and innovation.
We have a Skills Crisis Only 17% have all the skills required (same for UK) – up from 9 and 12 in preceding years Will this get better this year? Resource shortage in Ireland (previous brain drain to Aus) - will this happen to the UK due to Brexit?
The good news is the improvement over the last 2 years – with 61% reporting improvements in their teams Investment in Grad schemes and Apprenticeships – TfL / BAE / LogiKal etc. Rise in relevant qualifications and university degrees e.g. Risk Mgmt. Increasing recognition by professional bodies e.g. the newly chartered APM
We also asked what are the key focus areas for future skills development? Data Analytics & Visualisation 308 (45%) Planning & Scheduling 291 (42%) …. with Cost and Risk Management tied in third place
How can we accelerate the closing of this skills gap? More and more organisations are outsourcing their project controls – resulting in rapid mobilisation of highly skilled practitioners Integration with in house team - leaving a legacy for organisation Work towards reducing turnover – 2.5 times more successful if turnover less than 5% Improvements through increasing availability of Training, development through role rotation, increasing status of profession Improved workforce balance - gender, ethnicity, educational and experiential backgrounds, broader skillsets
For example the survey showed again this year a strong correlation between gender diversity and project success, but there is still an imbalance and we’ll be releasing something separate about this later in the year.
So skills are important as are good tools or systems, but it is process that joins these two together and our survey showed overwhelmingly that there is a correlation between people, process and systems integration and project success.
Full process integration (with full compliance) led to 89% success rate – 5 x the success rate of those with no integration and poor compliance
However, despite this, less than half of our respondents said their processes were fully or reasonably integrated and that they were compliant at least most of the time.
How can we accelerate the improvements?
Better integration of processes Well designed, well documented, well communicated and well supported e.g. Not just a procedure for processing change requests, but integration means how it affects the schedule, budgets/control accounts, risk profile, who needs to be involved or informed (RACI) etc. e.g. We’ve been ‘working with’ a defence client with excellent workfront processes and tools, but not producing the results……
Improved compliance Stakeholder engagement and executive endorsement – behavioural element
Early implementation and adoption is key Work out what you need for each stage of the lifecycle and implement early
Lessons learned and continuous improvement Lessons learned – 50/50 split between those who do and those who don’t, those who do have 60% success rate those who don’t only 36%
82% think integrated systems are important to project outcomes 9% have fully integrated systems There is a big gap between the recognition that systems are required and the successful implementation and integration of these systems – WHY?
Perceived cost (expensive) + Benefits not understood = ROI not appreciated Resistance to change – how we’ve always done things Lack of understanding / expertise, so not getting the best out of the tools Fundamental lack of recognition that these are the tools required by this function – example of construction process and investment in tools vs controls
Where there is partial or no integration costs can escalate due to manual handling of data inefficiencies errors duplication of effort
How are we improving this? Often where systems are adopted they are selected without full requirements gathering. We would always recommend undertaking a requirements gathering process before systems selection. Sometimes the existing tools / software will be just fine. Cloud hosting can avoid the dependency on IT departments for procurement and technical input. Particularly useful when working with a JV. Whatever software tools you have in operation a good data analytics / MI package can draw out all the important data and provide intelligence to the delivery / executive teams. We work with organisations using a variety of systems for planning, cost management, Risk, document management, contract admin etc. - all of these can be used to provide data to the MI reporting overlay. Automation / AI / Machine learning – this is the real future…..
A stepping stone towards this future must be the application of BIM and the visualisation and control provided by 4D planning.
This year only 15% of our respondents frequently use 4D planning on their projects.
However, there was a clear correlation between organisations with process maturity -> maturity in 4D planning -> project success, with 3 times the success rate when 4D was used on a regular basis.
4D is commonly becoming a contractual requirement – but 42% of our respondents don’t intend to use it. The reasons given were: Unclear on benefits Lack of skilled resource
So is the supply chain ready for this requirement?
We have encountered organisations required to comply with contractual requirements, but who lack basic planning capability let alone 4D integration.
In order to accelerate the adoption of 4D planning and the wider BIM maturity we need to first:
Increase base level maturity One global tech company we’re involved with has mandated 4D throughout its supply chain, so Tier 1 organisations have passed this down to Tier 2s. It is not clear whether the maturity of the supply chain has been considered – will it just become a box ticking exercise?
Development of necessary skills – takes investment and commitment
Education and communication of the benefits – throughout the supply chain.
Developing beyond 4D We’re working with a major infrastructure client to integrate the 5th Dimension of cost (estimate, budget allocation and cost management) with the schedule with the model. True 5D integration and we’re really seeing the benefits for that client.
Now I suspect that to a large number of you that’s not really news, but I believe it at least backs up the real need for further investment in project controls.
When it’s done well – i.e. when projects have a skilled team, with integrated processes and high levels of compliance, with the right systems in place – it has a huge impact on project success.
Remember this stat – a 91% success rate in projects achieving all or most time, cost and quality objectives, where respondents had highly effective teams, fully integrated processes and fully integrated systems!
Once you’ve had a look through the report later, if you would like any more information or would like to discuss further, please give us a call.
Thanks you for your attention…….
Now we’ll open up the floor for the discussion: does some of what I presented ring true for your organisation? where should our focus be for the future?
