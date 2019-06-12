2019 Global Project Control Survey Report - Launch Event Presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Accelerating the future of Project Controls: An analysis of the 2019 Survey Results
Introduction Tom Kent Managing Director Managing Director at LogiKal Over 20 years experience in major construction / infr...
Outline Survey at a glance01 Key Statistics02 Project Controls as a function03 04 People 05 Integration 06 4D Planning
Survey at a glance
Survey at a glance Top 5 participant industry sectors Organisation type
Key Statistics Projec t Controls S u r vey Rep ort 2 0 1 9 Percentage of projects achieving all or most time, cost and qua...
Key Statistics Top industries finding success in projects
Key Statistics
Project Controls as a Function Perc eption & Ben efits 3.5x more likely to succeed when a high importance is placed on pro...
Project Controls as a Function Project success rate based on where project controls sits in an organisation
Project Controls as a Function “ROI through good project controls targets 5-10% savings in CAPEX spend” - Deloitte Report ...
People Pr ojec t C ontr ols Sur vey R epor t 2019 61% saw a recognisable improvement in their team’s skills in the last 2 ...
People Outsourcing of project controls Integration with in house team Reduce staff turnover Improve workforce balance 2.5x...
Process Integ ration 89% success rate for projects with full process integration and full compliance 5x success rate in me...
Integration - processes Better integration Improved compliance Early implementation Lessons learned
Systems Integr ation 9% actually have fully integrated systems 82% of respondents think integrated systems are important t...
Integration - systems
4D Planning Projec t Controls S u r vey Rep ort 2 0 1 9 3x success rate when using 4D Planning on a regular basis 15% of r...
4D planning
Conclusions
Discussion London  Birmingham  Dublin  Amsterdam  Brisbane  Perth  Sydney  Hong Kong
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2019 Global Project Control Survey Report - Launch Event Presentation

24 views

Published on

This year’s project controls report identified some of the key
challenges companies are facing and the emerging
technologies for the future of project controls.

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

2019 Global Project Control Survey Report - Launch Event Presentation

  1. 1. Accelerating the future of Project Controls: An analysis of the 2019 Survey Results
  2. 2. Introduction Tom Kent Managing Director Managing Director at LogiKal Over 20 years experience in major construction / infrastructure project delivery
  3. 3. Outline Survey at a glance01 Key Statistics02 Project Controls as a function03 04 People 05 Integration 06 4D Planning
  4. 4. Survey at a glance
  5. 5. Survey at a glance Top 5 participant industry sectors Organisation type
  6. 6. Key Statistics Projec t Controls S u r vey Rep ort 2 0 1 9 Percentage of projects achieving all or most time, cost and quality objectives
  7. 7. Key Statistics Top industries finding success in projects
  8. 8. Key Statistics
  9. 9. Project Controls as a Function Perc eption & Ben efits 3.5x more likely to succeed when a high importance is placed on project controls 94% of successful projects saw project controls as critical, very important or important
  10. 10. Project Controls as a Function Project success rate based on where project controls sits in an organisation
  11. 11. Project Controls as a Function “ROI through good project controls targets 5-10% savings in CAPEX spend” - Deloitte Report 2018 source: https://www2.deloitte.com/content/dam/Deloitte/uk/Documents/strategy/deloitte-uk-frontier-project-controls.pdf Benefit (ROI) reported between 3-12% of project value
  12. 12. People Pr ojec t C ontr ols Sur vey R epor t 2019 61% saw a recognisable improvement in their team’s skills in the last 2 years 17% believe their project controls teams have all the skills required to perform their function successfully ‘Data Analytics & Visualisation’ and ‘Planning’ were the two main focus areas for improvement in PC teams
  13. 13. People Outsourcing of project controls Integration with in house team Reduce staff turnover Improve workforce balance 2.5x more successful if there is less than 5% staff turnover
  14. 14. Process Integ ration 89% success rate for projects with full process integration and full compliance 5x success rate in meeting objectives and delivering strong outcomes when processes are fully integrated Less than 50% said that their processes was fully or mostly integrated and that there was process compliance.
  15. 15. Integration - processes Better integration Improved compliance Early implementation Lessons learned
  16. 16. Systems Integr ation 9% actually have fully integrated systems 82% of respondents think integrated systems are important to project outcomes
  17. 17. Integration - systems
  18. 18. 4D Planning Projec t Controls S u r vey Rep ort 2 0 1 9 3x success rate when using 4D Planning on a regular basis 15% of respondents frequently use 4D planning
  19. 19. 4D planning
  20. 20. Conclusions
  21. 21. Discussion London  Birmingham  Dublin  Amsterdam  Brisbane  Perth  Sydney  Hong Kong

×