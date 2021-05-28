Read book⭿ Free-Style Quilts A 'No Rules' Approach For Android

Get Here : https://aleenasantana.blogspot.com/?book=1571201025 Create realistic 3-D flowers using award-winning quilter Joan Shay's new innovative technique, Appli-bond. Now construct flowers, with their many intricate petals, that you thought too difficult to make before. Appli-bond is the fusing of two layers of fabric, eliminating the need to finish the edges. A very realistic and sophisticated flower is the result. Included among these are the hydrangea, geranium, African violet, and lilac. Also, learn how to construct whole flower units using Joan's Fleece Foundation Piecing method. With Fleece Foundation Piecing, the flower unit is constructed before it is appliqued to the background fabric. Place flowers as illustrated or design your own arrangement with ease. Instructions are included, using this technique, for constructing the poppy, iris, amaryllis, and more.