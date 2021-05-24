Fundamentos teoricos jesus ramos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MODELOS DE ADMINISTRACIÓN Profesor: Licda.Emilse Garcia El Tigre Mayo 2021 SEC: CP-05 T1F1 República Bolivariana De Venezu...
ADMINISTRACIÓN PÚBLICA Se le da a conocer como un sistema de límites imprecisos que comprende el conjunto de comunicacione...
DESARROLLO HISTÓRICO En toda su larga historia y hasta inicios de¡ siglo XX, la administracion se desarrolló con una lenti...
La administracion prehispanica. El punto de partida de esta investigación, cercanamente posterior a la retirada de los gla...
La Administracion Antigua China El gran filósofo Confucio sentó las primeras bases de un buen gobierno en China, a pesar d...
Roma La organización de Roma repercutió significablemente en el éxito del imperio romano y aunque no quedan muchos documen...
DIVERSOS ENFOQUES EN EL ANÁLISIS DE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN PÚBLICA. Enfoque Jurídico:Se basa en el análisis a fondo de las refl...
SECTOR PÚBLICO Este se enfoca en la propiedad colectiva o pública, en contraposición del sector privado (propiedad individ...
ESTADO Es una forma de organización política que cuenta con poder administrativo y soberano sobre una determinada zona geo...
PARTICIPACIÓN DEL ESTADO EN LAVIDA ECONÓMICA, POLÍTICAY SOCIAL En la economia:La participación del Estado en la economía t...
PRINCIPIOS DE FUNCIONAMIENTO Principio de legalidad: Es un principio fundamental, conforme al cual todo ejercicio de un po...
Principio de transparencia:consiste en respetar y cautelar la publicidad de los actos, resoluciones, procedimientos y docu...
PRINCIPIOS DE ORGANIZACIÓN Principio de Jerarquía:Implica que una norma de rango inferior no puede contradecir ni vulnerar...
Principio coordinación: Es un principio a través del cual se pretende conjuntar el ejercicio de competencias similares de ...
May. 24, 2021

  1. 1. MODELOS DE ADMINISTRACIÓN Profesor: Licda.Emilse Garcia El Tigre Mayo 2021 SEC: CP-05 T1F1 República Bolivariana De Venezuela Ministerio Del Poder Popular Para La Educación Universitaria, Ciencia y tecnología Universidad Politécnica Territorial «José Antonio Anzoátegui» El tigre -Edo. Anzoátegui PNF: Contaduría Pública BACHILLERES: Jesús Ramos V- 31.014.958
  2. 2. ADMINISTRACIÓN PÚBLICA Se le da a conocer como un sistema de límites imprecisos que comprende el conjunto de comunicaciones con el gobierno público de la ciudad y busca las organizaciones públicas que realizan la función administrativa y de gestión del estado​ y de otros entes públicos con personalidad jurídica, ya sean de ámbito regional o local.
  3. 3. DESARROLLO HISTÓRICO En toda su larga historia y hasta inicios de¡ siglo XX, la administracion se desarrolló con una lentitud impresionante. Sólo a partir de este siglo atravesó etapas de desarrollo de notable pujanza e innovación.En la actualidad, la sociedad de la mayor parte de los países desarrollados es una sociedad pluralista de organizaciones, donde la mayoría de las obligaciones sociales (como la producción, la prestación de un servicio especializado de educación o de atención hospitalaria, la garantía de la defensa nacional o de la preservación del medio ambiente) es confiada a organizaciones (como industrias, universidades y escuelas, hospitales, ejército, organizaciones de servicios públicos), que son administradas por grupos directivos propios para poder ser más eficaces. A diferencia de lo anterior, a finales del siglo pasado la sociedad funcionaba de manera completamente diferente. Hace 80 años las organizaciones eran pocas y pequeñas: predominaban los pequeños talleres, los artesanos independientes, las pequeñas escuelas, los profesionales independientes (médicos y abogados, que trabajaban por cuenta propia), el labrador, el almacenista de la esquina, etc. A pesar de que en la historia de la humanidad siempre existió el trabajo, la historia de las organizaciones y de su administración es un capítulo que comenzó en época reciente.
  4. 4. La administracion prehispanica. El punto de partida de esta investigación, cercanamente posterior a la retirada de los glaciares hacia el norte –la última- edad glacial importante es fechada al rededor de 10,000 a 9,000 a.C. coincidió con la desaparición gradual de las grandes manadas de animales herbivoros que fueron remplazados por otros más ágiles y dispersos. La adaptación a esas condiciones produjo las denominadas culturas mesolíticas. Los hombres devinieron recolectores viniendo de la caza, de la pesca y recogiendo frutas y nueces. Fue en este tiempo cuando grupos familiares al principio y más tarde tribus enteras unieron sus esfuerzos para auxiliarse mutuamente en la cacería y en la defensa contra enemigos. Poco se conoce sin embargo, acercade esos hombres verdaderamente primitivos. Todo lo que dejaron se reduce a unos cuantos huesos, restos de fogatas, herramientos sencillas y algunos dibujos en los muros de las cuevas. Esta da ha lugar cuando se unen esfuerzos coordinados con un objetivo prefijado, uno de ellos era el de la caza por medio del arrastre el cual consistía en por medio de gritos, y sonidos llevar al animal presa a un pozo muy profundo en el que perdía la vida y podía ser utilizado.
  5. 5. La Administracion Antigua China El gran filósofo Confucio sentó las primeras bases de un buen gobierno en China, a pesar de que nunca estuvo satisfecho de los que había aportado con tal fin en los diferentes cargos que desempeñó, desde magistrado local hasta primer ministro. Al retirarse de la vida pública escribió sobre aspectos políticos y gobierno, incluyendo su criterio sobre varias cosas. Otros contemporáneos de Confucio se interesaron también en los asuntos administrativos y de ellos Micius o Mo-ti fundó, 500 años antes de Jesucristo, una rama de la misma escuela, que difería fundamentalmente en aspectos filosóficos más que en principios. A través de varios siglos, los chinos tuvieron un sistema administrativo de orden, con un servicio civil bien desarrollado y una apreciación bastante satisfactoria sobre muchos de los problemas modernos de administración pública. Egipto En Egipto el tipo de administración se refleja una coordinación con un objetivo previamente fijado, su sistema el factor humano ya tenía cargos especiales es decir contaba con arquero, colectores de miel, marineros; algo importante de esta organización es que ya se contaba con un fondo de valores para los egipcios que se obtenía de los impuestos que el gobierno cobraba a sus habitantes, con el fin de después duplicarlo al comercializarlo por otros objetos. Egipto tenía una economía planeada y, un sistema administrativo bastante amplio, que ha sido clasificado por Weber como "burocrático". Debido a los medios de comunicación marítimos fluviales, así como el uso comunal de la tierra, fue necesario que tales servicios y bienes fueran administrados de manera pública y colectiva, a través de el gran poder del gobierno central. La idea que prevaleció en el antiguo Estado egipcio durante la IV, XI y XVIII dinastías fue que debía haber una severa coordinación de los esfuerzos económicos de toda población, a fin de garantizar a cada uno de los miembros de la comunidad, y para ella la misma como un todo, el más alto grado de prosperidad.
  6. 6. Roma La organización de Roma repercutió significablemente en el éxito del imperio romano y aunque no quedan muchos documentos de su administración se sabe que se manejaban por magisterios plenamente identificados en un orden jerárquico de importancia para el estado. Grecia La aportación que dio Grecia a la administración es grande y fue gracias a sus filósofos, algunos conceptos prevalecen aún. SOCRATES. Utiliza en la organización aspectos administrativos, separando el conocimiento técnico de la experiencia. PLATON. Habla de las aptitudes naturales de los hombres, da origen a la especialización. ARISTOTELES. Nos habla de que para lograr un estado perfecto. PERICLES. Nos da unos de los principios básicos de la administración que se refiere a la selección de personal. La administración gubernamental griega tuvo cuatro pasos evolutivos, puesto que sus estados tuvieron: Monarquías Aristocracias Tiranías Democracias
  7. 7. DIVERSOS ENFOQUES EN EL ANÁLISIS DE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN PÚBLICA. Enfoque Jurídico:Se basa en el análisis a fondo de las reflas jurídicas y formales que tiene como función regular el desarrollo y el proceso de la administración ante los particuales.Este mismo hace que se tome en cuenta mas la precaución por la legalidad formal así mismo evitando los problemas de productividad aministrativa. Enfoque productivista:Este intenta lograr el máximo de actividad de acción administrativa,lo cual le permite acercarse a las tendencias permitidas en los anális del tan conocido como fenómoeno administrativo privado. Enfoque político:Es uno de los mas importantes en los estudios sobre la administración ya quen este dio origen a la teoria de la burocracia.El investigador Max Weber dio a entender que para el problema de la administración pública era para él un problema político.
  8. 8. SECTOR PÚBLICO Este se enfoca en la propiedad colectiva o pública, en contraposición del sector privado (propiedad individual de personas o empresas). Está representado por el Estado a través de las instituciones, organizaciones y empresas con parte o la totalidad de su capital de origen estatal. RELACIONES DE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN PÚBLICA CON LA PRIVADA Este se enfoca en la propiedad colectiva o pública, en contraposición del sector privado (propiedad individual de personas o empresas). Está representado por el Estado a través de las instituciones, organizaciones y empresas con parte o la totalidad de su capital de origen estatal. La idea popular es que la administración gubernamental es "burocrática", que se caracteriza por el papeleo, la influencia y la indolencia, y algunos señalan, además, que exige gastos innecesarios, es ineficaz, lenta y tramitadora. La contrapartida a ésta es la empresarial, que aparentemente es eficaz, rápida en sus tramitaciones y puede exhibir un rendimiento cónsono con la rentabilidad. El poder público proporciona servicios sociales para toda la colectividad. Muchos de estos servicios son intangibles, por los cuales el público consumidor no paga honorarios. El objeto del gobierno es prestar servicio a toda la comunidad procurando el bienestar colectivo, salvaguardando sus instituciones y procurando la continuidad de los servicios. Por el contrario, la administración privada, regida por el lucro a obtener, sirve a una parte o sector de la sociedad.
  9. 9. ESTADO Es una forma de organización política que cuenta con poder administrativo y soberano sobre una determinada zona geográfica ELEMENTOS QUE LO CONFORMAN Puesto que el Estado es una estructura político – jurídico, en su integración concurren una serie de elementos cuantitativos y cualitativos que le dan forma y característica propia. Estos elementos se dividen en dos grupos: Elementos Elementales y elementos Atributivos, por su parte, le dan a una organización política determinada el carácter propio y específico de un Estado. Estos elementos son la soberanía y el orden jurídico.
  10. 10. PARTICIPACIÓN DEL ESTADO EN LAVIDA ECONÓMICA, POLÍTICAY SOCIAL En la economia:La participación del Estado en la economía tiene una serie de implicaciones ampliamente diversas y controversiales que han puesto de manifiesto en algunas etapas la necesidad de una mayor penetración en diversas actividades que ayuden al desarrollo armónico de la sociedad en su conjunto, al establecer parámetros que coadyuvan tanto al crecimiento económico como a la correcta distribución de los beneficios generados por dicho crecimiento, beneficios que no serían alcanzados si se dejara el funcionamiento de la economía bajo las libres fuerzas del mercado. En lo politico: Se dice que el estado puede llegar a intervenir por medio de la ley, en la explotación de los recursos naturales, en la producción, distribución, utilización y consumo de bienes. En lo social:El estado se encarga de fijar el ritmo económico de la sociedad en busca de la distribución equitativa de los bienes y servicios.
  11. 11. PRINCIPIOS DE FUNCIONAMIENTO Principio de legalidad: Es un principio fundamental, conforme al cual todo ejercicio de un poder público debe realizarse acorde a la ley vigente y su jurisdicción, no a la voluntad de las personas. Si un estado se atiene a dicho principio entonces las actuaciones de sus poderes estarían sometidas a la Constitución y al estado actual o al imperio de la ley. Principio de honestidad: Desde nuestra opinión basada en la experiencia, podremos decir que es aquella cualidad humana por la que la persona se determina a elegir actuar siempre con base en la verdad y en la auténtica justicia, incluida esta misma persona. Principio de Participación: Es un pilar básico de la democracia. se refiere a las capacidades que permiten que cada persona sea parte de un grupo y aporte de modo efectivo a la vida del conjunto, a partir de sus atributos y potencialidades. Principio de Celeridad:debe considerarse como una justicia expedita que no debe contener dilaciones indebidas, ya que es un derecho fundamental, trayendo como consecuencia la obligación de actuar en un plazo determinado razonable, que no haya que sacrificar a la justicia, por no haber cumplido estos plazos, afectando así a las partes que acuden al sistema de justicia. El cumplimiento de este principio trae como resultado la estimulación de la correcta aplicabilidad del COGEP, que junto al resto de los principios en el contenidos tendrá como resultado que la sociedad vuelva a tener confianza en la administración de justicia cierta, eficiente y humana; siendo esta la principal consecuencia.
  12. 12. Principio de transparencia:consiste en respetar y cautelar la publicidad de los actos, resoluciones, procedimientos y documentos de la administración, así como la de sus fundamentos, y en facilitar el acceso de cualquier persona a esa información, a través de los medios y procedimientos que al efecto establezca la ley. Principio de rendición de Cuentas:Se refiere al proceso en el que todos los ciudadanos vigilan y evalúan el actuar responsable de los servidores públicos por medio de mecanismos como la transparencia y la fiscalización. Principio de responsabilidad en el ejercicio de la función pública:Una persona responsable toma decisiones conscientemente y acepta las consecuencias de sus actos, dispuesto a rendir cuenta de ellos. La responsabilidad es la virtud o disposición habitual de asumir las consecuencias de las propias decisiones, respondiendo de ellas ante alguien. Responsabilidad es la capacidad de dar respuesta de los propios actos. Cuando el individuo posee un titulo especial de un órgano administrativo, se encuentra en una doble relación con la organización a la cual pertenece según actúe hacia adentro de la administración o cuando lo hace hacia afuera de la administración. Principio servicio de los Particulares: Es aquel servicio que entrega una empresa privada y que sirve para satisfacer intereses o necesidades particulares de las personas con fin de lucro, por ejemplo, empresas de comunicaciones, gas y luz. Principio Responsabilidad Patrimonial del Estado:Es la obligación importante que pesa sobre éste de reparar los daños causados por el crimen o desastres naturaleza. La responsabilidad del Estado se basa en el principio de que todo daño causado ilícitamente por él debe ser reparado de buena fe.
  13. 13. PRINCIPIOS DE ORGANIZACIÓN Principio de Jerarquía:Implica que una norma de rango inferior no puede contradecir ni vulnerar lo que establezca una de rango superior, como establece el Código Civil. es un proceso que consiste básicamente en reflejar en datos, números y estadísticas los elementos que previsiblemente intervendrán en el comportamiento de una empresa en un plazo determinado. Principio previsión financiera: Es un proceso que consiste básicamente en reflejar en datos, números y estadísticas los elementos que previsiblemente intervendrán en el comportamiento de una empresa en un plazo determinado. Principio simplicidad administrativa:Determina la obligatoriedad que tiene la administración tributaria al brindar al contribuyente las facilidades necesarias al momento de pagar sus obligaciones tributarias, simplificación en los procesos, esto permite que se cumpla con este principio generando un adecuado y oportuno cumplimiento de sus actividades. Principio cooperación: un supuesto pragmático muy general de intercambio comunicativo, por el que se espera un determinado comportamiento en los interlocutores, como consecuencia de un acuerdo previo, de colaboración en la tarea de comunicarse. Principio coordinación: Es un principio a través del cual se pretende conjuntar el ejercicio de competencias similares de distintos órganos o administraciones en el logro de una misma finalidad, evitando la reduplicación de esfuerzos y las acciones divergentes.
  14. 14. Principio coordinación: Es un principio a través del cual se pretende conjuntar el ejercicio de competencias similares de distintos órganos o administraciones en el logro de una misma finalidad, evitando la reduplicación de esfuerzos y las acciones divergentes. Principio lealtad institucional:Es el principio que da a observar las administraciones locales,autnímicas y generales del estado en todas sus relaciones recíprocas para la efectiva manteniendo una coordinación y eficacia administrativa.

