La revue de Presse KYLIA 1 LA REVUE DE PRESSE DE LA SEMAINE Du 27 novembre au 3 décembre 2017 LES ARTICLES DE LA SEMAINE -...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 2 Dans une interview au quotidien économique publiée vendredi (jour de la présentation d’un plan ...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 3 Au total, 9,2 milliards d’euros seront investis sur le quinquennat dans la rénovation thermique...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 4 Parisiens, voici trois (bonnes) raisons d’investir en sous-sol Le 27/11/2017 INFOGRAPHIES - Un ...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 5 cave, de box et de garage en France, enregistre une hausse de 163 % du nombre de caves proposée...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 6 • Surface La tendance est clairement à une baisse de la surface. Entre 2016 et 2017, la surface...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 7 Feu vert judiciaire pour une nouvelle flambée des loyers à Paris Le 28/11/2017 Le bail mobilité...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 8 Mardi, aussitôt le jugement connu, l’Unpi, qui regroupe des propriétaires bailleurs, l’Unis, qu...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 9 loi sur l’encadrement reste évidemment en vigueur. «La seule solution juste, et conforme à la l...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 10 Encadrement des loyers: le gouvernement veut aller "au bout de l'expérimentation" Le 29/11/201...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 11 Aussi, "il va être nécessaire, dans le cadre du projet de loi, d'adapter ce dispositif", a-t-i...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 12 AIRBNB : UNE CARTE BANCAIRE POUR AIDER LES PROPRIÉTAIRES À ÉCHAPPER AU FISC FRANÇAIS ? Le 01/1...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 13 qui habitent à l’étranger afin de réaliser des transferts d’argent à moindre frais. Sauf qu’el...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 14 LES ARTICLES DE LA SEMAINE - COMMERCE Acheter son affaire : les documents à demander au vendeu...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 15 - vérifier que le vendeur est honnête et que le produit acheté correspond réellement à la prés...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 16 - Taux d'occupation mensuel. Utile pour : réaliser un prévisionnel et comparer avec la zone. -...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 17 Aspect économique - Inventaire détaillé du matériel et du mobilier. Utile pour : vérification ...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 18 Documents à demander Ressources humaines - Attestations des membres personnel sur leur situati...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 19 Bail commercial : nullité de la demande de renouvellement adressée au seul usufruitier Le 28/1...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 20 Seulement 132 hôtels ont été créés en France en 2016 Le 29/11/2017 In Extenso TCH a étudié l'é...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 21 un an (- 0,1 %, soit environ 400 chambres de moins)", analyse Samuel Couteleau, Senior Manager...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 22 décennie, seule l'année 2011 a affiché un aussi faible volume de chambres créées. En région pa...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 23 agglomérations françaises de moins de 200 000 habitants peinent à compenser les disparitions d...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 24 Futur franchiseur : 6 points clés pour lancer son réseau Le 29/11/2017 Pour débuter (sereineme...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 25 commercial. Ni parce qu’il a du succès dans une grande ville qu’il marchera dans une plus peti...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 26 A boulangerie sans fournil adapté, bailleur condamné Le 29/11/2017 Le propriétaire d'un local ...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 27 Par suite, le propriétaire a manqué à son obligation d'entretenir les lieux en état de servir ...
La revue de Presse KYLIA 28 A propos de Kylia KYLIA, nouvel acteur du marché immobilier, est un réseau d’agences immobiliè...
