Garage Door Repair Traditional Garage Door With Garage Core you can expect nothing but the very best garage door repair se...
Choosing Traditional Garage Doors CHOOSE MATERIAL STEEL WOOD ALUMINIUM Traditional Garage Doors are not just for show. The...
Steel - Steel garage doors are among the most common material used. Steel garage doors are cost effective, and are very lo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Choosing traditional garage doors - Garage Door Repair Denver

21 views

Published on

PPT on choosing traditional garage door, garage door repair and replacement, new garage door installation in Denver.

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
21
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Choosing traditional garage doors - Garage Door Repair Denver

  1. 1. Garage Door Repair Traditional Garage Door With Garage Core you can expect nothing but the very best garage door repair service in the Denver Metro area. With a warranty given with every service you will never have to worry about the future of your garage door. Our highly experienced professionals value their craftsmanship, get the job done right the first time, and rarely need to return back to your home to fix their mistakes. You can always count on us to keep your garage door working for many years to come. Garage-Core-Denver Garage Door Repair and Replacement Services in Denver, Colorado
  2. 2. Choosing Traditional Garage Doors CHOOSE MATERIAL STEEL WOOD ALUMINIUM Traditional Garage Doors are not just for show. They obviously hold an important function, but they can also significantly impact on of your home when it comes to efficiency, maintenance, and durability. It’s important to pick the right material that improves the look and value of your home.
  3. 3. Steel - Steel garage doors are among the most common material used. Steel garage doors are cost effective, and are very low maintenance. However, if you live in Northeast Ohio, it’s important to know that steel is not a good insulator. Steel can impact the efficiency of your home, so make sure to get an insulated steel garage door, especially if you live in climate with a large range of temperature change. Steel can be durable as far as it’s lifespan of hardware and parts but steel doesn’t stand up as well against dents and dings as wood or vinyl. Aluminium - Aluminium garage doors are also inexpensive and can be a good option for double garage doors. Because aluminium is lightweight, this takes pressure off of the operating hardware and can expand the life of garage door parts. They’re also prone to dents and need to be insulated. Aluminium garage doors are easy and inexpensive to maintain, which makes it a good, middle of the road choice for a sturdy garage door. Wood - Unlike steel and aluminium, wood is a much better insulator and can give your home a very custom and homey look. However, wood garage doors tend to have more maintenance than metal doors and need to be painted or stained every few years. This is partly due to direct sunlight, as well as natural wear and tear from the weather, causing the paint to fade and chip. Traditional garage door design is very important as a material of Traditional garage doors. There is an also need of garage door service after specific time interval. http://garagecoredenver.com/ 7206925386

×