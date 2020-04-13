Pecha kucha

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Readability Kyle Hlavaty
Defining Readability ● The degree to which prose can be understood, based on the complexity of words and sentences ● To de...
Edward Fry’s Readability Graph ● Arguably the most popular of Reading Formulas ● Select 3 samples of 100 words from a pass...
4th Grade Reading Level Not too long ago, everyone got chicken pox. Chicken pox is caused by a virus. This virus spreads e...
College Reading Level Chicken pox, or varicella, is an infectious disease usually occurring in young children. Chicken pox...
Be Aware of your Target Audience 4th Grade Reading Level: ● Claims that Chicken Pox caused by a “virus that spreads easily...
Flesch Readability Formula ● Considered oldest and most accurate ● Developed by Rudolph Flesch in 1948 ● Ranges from 0 to ...
Flesch-Kincaid Readability Formula FKRA = (0.39 x ASL) + (11.8 x ASW) - 15.59 ● Improvements to the Flesch Readability for...
What to consider and avoid Readability can be determined by: ● Word Length/commonality ● Sentence Length ● Clauses ● Sylla...
Conclusion ● Sentence Structure and Word Choice ○ Increasing the number of sentences per paragraph (shorter sentences) or ...
Citations Lidwell, William, et al. Universal Principles of Design: 100 Ways to Enhance Usability, Influence Perception, In...
