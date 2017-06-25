Blue-Teamin’ on a Budget [of Zero] Kyle Bubp Principal Consultant
Agenda High level overview of building a security program Specific free & open-source tools to help at each step Real-World Experiences and Fun Stories
kbubp@bsidescle ~ $ whoami • ex dept. of defense/fbi/dept. of energy • ex lead incident handler/vuln manager/firewall admi...
Start with a solid foundation.
Foundational Blueprints NIST 800-53 NIST Cybersecurity Framework NIST CSF Tool CIS Critical Security Controls
Document Everything A core documentation repository is critical. For policy, procedure, how-tos, etc: MediaWiki Atlassian ...
NetDB http://netdbtracking.sourceforge.net/ Uses ARP tables and MAC databases on your network gear. .ova available at http...
Other Network Mapping Techniques nmap + ndiff/yandiff Not just for red teams. Export results, diff for changes. Alert if s...
Map your network
What’s Goin’ On? Facebook-developed osquery can give you all you need. Agents for MacOS, Windows, Linux Deploy across your...
User Data Discovery Users are good at putting sensitive data on the network. Find it with OpenDLP
Go hard.
Windows 10 - Out of the Box - CIS Compliance 22%
Secure Configuration CIS Benchmarks / DISA Stigs Configuration Management, while not exciting, is important Deploy configs...
OpenVAS Fork of Nessus Still maintained Default vuln scanner in AlienVault Does a great job in comparison w/ commercial pr...
OpenVAS Example
Scan your Web Apps Too Arachni Framework (arachni-scanner.com) OWASP ZAP (Zed Attack Proxy) Nikto2 (more of a server confi...
In addition to fixing code… Build in some additional security on your web servers. (also part of a secure configuration) F...
PATCH IT ALL (kinda)
Patching Windows
Patching Linux
Logging and Monitoring Central logging makes detection and analysis easier Many options here, such as Windows Event Subscr...
Intrusion Detection/Prevention
Network Based IDS
CHEAP GIGABIT “TAP” - GS105E
Host Based IDS
Phishing Education Phishing Frenzy Social Engineering Toolkit (SET) GoPhish
Some Parting Thoughts... Security Requirements don’t change, regardless of budget. Build a strong foundation and branch ou...
Kyle Bubp kyle@savagesec.com @kylebubp @savagesec
  • This was the hardest slide for me. Who am i?

    Whiskey drinking, motorcycle riding, music making, traveling, professional defender who was crazy enough to start his own company, Savage Security.
  • Let’s jump right in.
    How many people’s security budget looks like this?
  • More than likely, if you’re here, your security budget looks like this…

    Thats ok, many folks’ do.
  • This is the burj khalifa. It’s the tallest building in the world and you don’t build something this amazing without a strong foundation.

    I believe that the CIS-20 and the NIST Frameworks are great places to find guidance on how to build solid foundations.

    Your security program will only be as good as it’s foundation.

  • First things first. Map out your network. It’s impossible to secure it if you don’t know whats there.
  • It’s important to know what is on your network so you can know how to secure it.
    Agent based solutions are only as good as your coverage.
    Imagine if you could be alerted within minutes any time a new device comes online.
    Web interface to drill thru components.
    Cron jobs can be configured to your heart’s desire. Send email alerts to whomeever, whenever anything happens.

  • After you have all this data, map your damn network!
    This helps the security team, the IR team, and the network/systems admins.
    I know it’s not fun, but it’s important.
  • Aside from being able to query on things like installed software, hardware information, etc. you can also look for iocs.
    Use example of zero-day for specific java version and being able to search for that across your enterprise.
    Put data into ELK
  • Tell story of finding owner’s info at that one berkshire place…
  • We know where everything is, we have our foundational plan, now it’s time to build/harden our walls.
  • Do you want to be only 22% secure?
    To fix this, use GPO to make all the things in your enterprise secure.
    If you’re using Linux, use something like puppet or chef. And make sure to put your recipes in some kind of version control. (use git)
  • Now that you know what’s on your network, it’s time to secure it. Before you start throwing 1,000 agents on it, let’s secure its foundation.
    Don’t hate on configuration management. It’s important and might save your ass.
    Use Responder? Won’t work with a system aligned to STIGs(turns off Multicast Name Resolution & NetBios Name Service). SMB Message Signing (always)
    MS LAPS and PtH
  • It’s important to know your risk in your network.
    You could use something like nessus or nexpose or tripwire or qualys. But those cost $

    I like to think that this dude is walking toward risk to resolve it.
  • Open vulnerability assessment system
    Important to do vuln scans.
    Most attacks are successful because of unpatched stuff. (if they don’t steal your creds)
  • Actually crashed the webserver on my home router running this.
  • Arachni scores very high one the sectool market list benchmarks: http://sectoolmarket.com/price-and-feature-comparison-of-web-application-scanners-unified-list.html

    As with anything, use multiple tools if you can to validate findings.
  • How do these work?
  • For the things you can patch, there are many options.
    If you can’t patch, you need to figure out how to isolate those devices and be alerted when things/people access them.
    Talk about vulnerability management program.
  • Could have mentioned sccm, but it’s not cost effective… $1400 per core.
  • Manage the packages on your systems with chef or puppet, remember config management is important.
  • Be cautious about throwing too much into it at once. Perhaps I’m a contrarian but this instantly makes it unusable.
  • Now that you’ve got yourself a good foundation (you know whats out there, you know where your risk is, and you’re taking steps to eliminate it) you want to be notified when things are trying to break thru.
    Normall uses signatures or is looking for changes in behavior that might be malicious.
  • I’m a street fighter fan… first day of savage sec ended with SF IV battle.
    Both are great, but it seems that Suricata has issues with processing the Talos ruleset (which, happened after Cisco bought Sourcefire).
  • This thing is great “port mirroring” 1 and 4, plug in network uplink at 5.
    Talk about how you used it at OSTI w/ Moloch
    Fails-Closed.
  • Important to be watching your system for files changing. OSSEC is a host based IDS that works on Windows and Linux.
  • User education is important.
    Our role is to be a consultant and an educator, for everyone in the organization.
  • I can’t stress how important this is… talk about users loving to click and the easy way in.
    2FA is important… I know of no free one. Google Authenticator kind of…

    ×