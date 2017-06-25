Blue Teamin' on a Budget [of zero]

Even though large breaches have hit headline news in years past, some companies are still on the fence about investing in cybersecurity. As a security practitioner (or jack of all trades) how can you be expected to cover your assets with zero budget? Thankfully, there are plenty of open-source tools out there that will allow you to secure your organization. Come join me as I discuss how you can track your network assets, perform vulnerability assessments, prevent attacks with intrusion prevention systems, and even deploy HIDS. We will also jump into finding sensitive data and PII in your network, as well as incident response tools and automation. All it costs is your time (and maybe a VM or two). You really can drastically improve the security posture of your network with little to no budget, and you’ll have fun doing it! OK, maybe it won’t be fun, but at least you’ll learn something, right?