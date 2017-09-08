The ExtraordinaryThe Extraordinary Properties of WaterProperties of Water
WaterWater • A water molecule (H2O), is made up of threethree atoms --- one oxygen and two hydrogen. H H O
Water is PolarWater is Polar • In each water molecule, the oxygenoxygen atom attracts moreatom attracts more than its "fai...
Hydrogen Bonds ExistHydrogen Bonds Exist Between Water MoleculesBetween Water Molecules • Formed between a highlyFormed be...
Interaction Between WaterInteraction Between Water MoleculesMolecules Negative OxygenNegative Oxygen end of one water mole...
What areWhat are thethe PropertiesProperties of Water?of Water?
Properties of WaterProperties of Water • At sea level, pure waterAt sea level, pure water boils atboils at 100 °C100 °C an...
Properties of WaterProperties of Water • CohesionCohesion
Properties of WaterProperties of Water • CohesionCohesion • AdhesionAdhesion
Properties of WaterProperties of Water • CohesionCohesion • AdhesionAdhesion • High Specific HeatHigh Specific Heat
Properties of WaterProperties of Water • CohesionCohesion • AdhesionAdhesion • High Specific HeatHigh Specific Heat • High...
Properties of WaterProperties of Water • CohesionCohesion • AdhesionAdhesion • High Specific HeatHigh Specific Heat • High...
CohesionCohesion • Attraction between particles of theAttraction between particles of the same substancesame substance (( ...
Cohesion …Cohesion … Helps insects walk across water
AdhesionAdhesion • Attraction between two differentAttraction between two different substancessubstances.. • Water will ma...
Adhesion Causes CapillaryAdhesion Causes Capillary ActionAction Which gives water the ability to “climb” structures
Adhesion Also CausesAdhesion Also Causes Water to …Water to … Form spheres & hold onto plant leaves Attach to a silken spi...
High Specific HeatHigh Specific Heat • Amount of heatAmount of heat needed to raise orneeded to raise or lowerlower 1g1g o...
High Heat of VaporizationHigh Heat of Vaporization • Amount of energy to convert 1g orAmount of energy to convert 1g or a ...
High Heat of VaporizationHigh Heat of Vaporization • Water's heat of vaporization is 540540 cal/g.cal/g. • In order for wa...
• Water vaporWater vapor forms a kind of global ‘‘blanket” which helps to keep the Earth warm. • Heat radiated from the su...
Water is Less Dense as aWater is Less Dense as a SolidSolid • Ice is less denseIce is less dense as a solid than as a liqu...
Water is Less Dense as aWater is Less Dense as a SolidSolid •Which is ice and which is water?Which is ice and which is wat...
Water is Less Dense as aWater is Less Dense as a SolidSolid WaterWater IceIce
HomeostasisHomeostasis • Ability to maintain aAbility to maintain a steady statesteady state despite changing conditionsde...
Solutions & SuspensionsSolutions & Suspensions • Water is usually part of aWater is usually part of a mixture.mixture. • T...
SolutionSolution • Ionic compounds disperse asIonic compounds disperse as ionsions inin waterwater • Evenly distributedEve...
SolutionSolution
SuspensionsSuspensions • Substances that don’t dissolve butdon’t dissolve but separateseparate into tiny pieces. • Water k...
Acids, Bases and pHAcids, Bases and pH One water moleculeOne water molecule in 550 millionin 550 million naturallynaturall...
The pH ScaleThe pH Scale • Indicates the concentration of Hconcentration of H++ ionsions • Ranges from 0 – 140 – 14 • pH o...
AcidsAcids • StrongStrong AcidsAcids have a pHhave a pH ofof 1-31-3 • ProduceProduce lots oflots of HH++ ionsions
BasesBases • StrongStrong BasesBases have a pH of 1111 to 14to 14 • Contain lots of OHlots of OH-- ionsions and fewer H+ i...
BuffersBuffers • Weak acids or bases that react withWeak acids or bases that react with strong acids or bases to preventst...
  1. 1. The ExtraordinaryThe Extraordinary Properties of WaterProperties of Water
  2. 2. WaterWater • A water molecule (H2O), is made up of threethree atoms --- one oxygen and two hydrogen. H H O
  3. 3. Water is PolarWater is Polar • In each water molecule, the oxygenoxygen atom attracts moreatom attracts more than its "fair share" of electronselectrons • The oxygenoxygen end “acts” negativenegative • The hydrogenhydrogen end “acts” positivepositive • Causes the water to be POLARPOLAR • However, Water is neutralneutral (equal number of e- and p+) --- Zero NetZero Net ChargeCharge
  4. 4. Hydrogen Bonds ExistHydrogen Bonds Exist Between Water MoleculesBetween Water Molecules • Formed between a highlyFormed between a highly Electronegative atomElectronegative atom ofof a polar molecule and aa polar molecule and a HydrogenHydrogen • OneOne hydrogen bond ishydrogen bond is weakweak , but, but manymany hydrogen bonds arehydrogen bonds are strongstrong
  5. 5. Interaction Between WaterInteraction Between Water MoleculesMolecules Negative OxygenNegative Oxygen end of one water molecule isend of one water molecule is attracted to theattracted to the Positive HydrogenPositive Hydrogen end of anotherend of another water molecule to form awater molecule to form a HYDROGEN BONDHYDROGEN BOND
  6. 6. What areWhat are thethe PropertiesProperties of Water?of Water?
  7. 7. Properties of WaterProperties of Water • At sea level, pure waterAt sea level, pure water boils atboils at 100 °C100 °C andand freezes at 0 °Cfreezes at 0 °C.. • TheThe boiling temperature of waterboiling temperature of water decreases at higher elevationsdecreases at higher elevations (lower atmospheric pressure).(lower atmospheric pressure). • For this reason, anFor this reason, an eggegg will takewill take longer to boillonger to boil at higher altitudesat higher altitudes
  8. 8. Properties of WaterProperties of Water • CohesionCohesion
  9. 9. Properties of WaterProperties of Water • CohesionCohesion • AdhesionAdhesion
  10. 10. Properties of WaterProperties of Water • CohesionCohesion • AdhesionAdhesion • High Specific HeatHigh Specific Heat
  11. 11. Properties of WaterProperties of Water • CohesionCohesion • AdhesionAdhesion • High Specific HeatHigh Specific Heat • High Heat of VaporizationHigh Heat of Vaporization
  12. 12. Properties of WaterProperties of Water • CohesionCohesion • AdhesionAdhesion • High Specific HeatHigh Specific Heat • High Heat of VaporizationHigh Heat of Vaporization • Less Dense as a SolidLess Dense as a Solid
  13. 13. CohesionCohesion • Attraction between particles of theAttraction between particles of the same substancesame substance (( why water iswhy water is attracted to itself)attracted to itself) • Results inResults in Surface tensionSurface tension (a measure(a measure of the strength of water’s surface)of the strength of water’s surface) • Produces aProduces a surface filmsurface film on water thaton water that allows insects to walk on the surfaceallows insects to walk on the surface of waterof water
  14. 14. Cohesion …Cohesion … Helps insects walk across water
  15. 15. AdhesionAdhesion • Attraction between two differentAttraction between two different substancessubstances.. • Water will makeWater will make hydrogen bonds with otherhydrogen bonds with other surfacessurfaces such as glass, soil, plant tissues,such as glass, soil, plant tissues, and cotton.and cotton. • CapillaryCapillary actionaction-water molecules will “tow”-water molecules will “tow” each other along when in a thin glass tube.each other along when in a thin glass tube. • Example:Example: transpirationtranspiration process which plantsprocess which plants and trees remove water from the soil, andand trees remove water from the soil, and paper towels soak up water.paper towels soak up water.
  16. 16. Adhesion Causes CapillaryAdhesion Causes Capillary ActionAction Which gives water the ability to “climb” structures
  17. 17. Adhesion Also CausesAdhesion Also Causes Water to …Water to … Form spheres & hold onto plant leaves Attach to a silken spider web
  18. 18. High Specific HeatHigh Specific Heat • Amount of heatAmount of heat needed to raise orneeded to raise or lowerlower 1g1g of a substanceof a substance 1° C1° C.. • WaterWater resistsresists temperature changetemperature change,, both for heating and cooling.both for heating and cooling. • Water can absorb or release largeWater can absorb or release large amounts of heat energy with littleamounts of heat energy with little change in actual temperature.change in actual temperature.
  19. 19. High Heat of VaporizationHigh Heat of Vaporization • Amount of energy to convert 1g orAmount of energy to convert 1g or a substance from aa substance from a liquid to a gasliquid to a gas • In order for water to evaporate,In order for water to evaporate, hydrogen bonds must be brokenhydrogen bonds must be broken.. • As water evaporatesAs water evaporates, it removes a, it removes a lot oflot of heatheat with it.with it.
  20. 20. High Heat of VaporizationHigh Heat of Vaporization • Water's heat of vaporization is 540540 cal/g.cal/g. • In order for water toIn order for water to evaporateevaporate,, each gram musteach gram must GAIN 540GAIN 540 caloriescalories (temperature doesn’t change ---(temperature doesn’t change --- 100100oo C).C). • As water evaporatesAs water evaporates, it removes a, it removes a lot oflot of heatheat with itwith it (cooling effect)(cooling effect)..
  21. 21. • Water vaporWater vapor forms a kind of global ‘‘blanket” which helps to keep the Earth warm. • Heat radiated from the sunHeat radiated from the sun warmed surface of the earth is absorbed and heldabsorbed and held by the vaporby the vapor.
  22. 22. Water is Less Dense as aWater is Less Dense as a SolidSolid • Ice is less denseIce is less dense as a solid than as a liquid (ice floats) • Liquid water has hydrogen bondshydrogen bonds that are constantly being broken andconstantly being broken and reformed.reformed. • Frozen waterFrozen water forms a crystal-likecrystal-like latticelattice whereby molecules are set at fixed distances.
  23. 23. Water is Less Dense as aWater is Less Dense as a SolidSolid •Which is ice and which is water?Which is ice and which is water?
  24. 24. Water is Less Dense as aWater is Less Dense as a SolidSolid WaterWater IceIce
  25. 25. HomeostasisHomeostasis • Ability to maintain aAbility to maintain a steady statesteady state despite changing conditionsdespite changing conditions • Water is important to this processWater is important to this process because:because: a. Makes aa. Makes a good insulatorgood insulator b. Resists temperature changeb. Resists temperature change c.c. Universal solventUniversal solvent d. Coolantd. Coolant e. Ice protects against temperaturee. Ice protects against temperature extremes (extremes (insulatesinsulates frozenfrozen lakes)lakes)
  26. 26. Solutions & SuspensionsSolutions & Suspensions • Water is usually part of aWater is usually part of a mixture.mixture. • There are two types ofThere are two types of mixtures:mixtures: – SolutionsSolutions – SuspensionsSuspensions
  27. 27. SolutionSolution • Ionic compounds disperse asIonic compounds disperse as ionsions inin waterwater • Evenly distributedEvenly distributed • SOLUTESOLUTE – Substance that is being dissolvedSubstance that is being dissolved • SOLVENTSOLVENT – Substance into which the soluteSubstance into which the solute dissolvesdissolves
  28. 28. SolutionSolution
  29. 29. SuspensionsSuspensions • Substances that don’t dissolve butdon’t dissolve but separateseparate into tiny pieces. • Water keeps theWater keeps the pieces suspendedpieces suspended so they don’t settle out.
  30. 30. Acids, Bases and pHAcids, Bases and pH One water moleculeOne water molecule in 550 millionin 550 million naturallynaturally dissociatesdissociates into a Hydrogeninto a Hydrogen IonIon (H+)(H+) and a Hydroxide Ionand a Hydroxide Ion (OH-)(OH-) Hydrogen Ion Hydroxide IonHydrogen Ion Hydroxide Ion AcidAcid BaseBase H2O  H+ + OH-
  31. 31. The pH ScaleThe pH Scale • Indicates the concentration of Hconcentration of H++ ionsions • Ranges from 0 – 140 – 14 • pH of 7 is neutral7 is neutral • pH 0 up to 7 is acid0 up to 7 is acid … H+ • pH above 7 – 14 is babove 7 – 14 is basic… OH- • Each pH unit represents a factor of 10X10X change in concentration • pH 3 is 10 x 10 x 10 (1000)pH 3 is 10 x 10 x 10 (1000) stronger than a pH of 6stronger than a pH of 6
  32. 32. AcidsAcids • StrongStrong AcidsAcids have a pHhave a pH ofof 1-31-3 • ProduceProduce lots oflots of HH++ ionsions
  33. 33. BasesBases • StrongStrong BasesBases have a pH of 1111 to 14to 14 • Contain lots of OHlots of OH-- ionsions and fewer H+ ions
  34. 34. BuffersBuffers • Weak acids or bases that react withWeak acids or bases that react with strong acids or bases to preventstrong acids or bases to prevent sharp, sudden changes in pHsharp, sudden changes in pH (neutralization).(neutralization). • Produced naturally by the bodyProduced naturally by the body toto maintain homeostasismaintain homeostasis Weak AcidWeak Acid Weak BaseWeak Base

×