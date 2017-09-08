Bioenergetics1

1 BIOENERGETICSBIOENERGETICS Copyright Cmassengale
2 What is Bioenergetics? The study of energyenergy in livingliving systemssystems (environments) and the organismsorganism...
3 Energy  Required by all organisms  May be Kinetic or Potential energy Copyright Cmassengale
4 Kinetic Energy  Energy of Motion  Heat and light energy are examples Copyright Cmassengale
5 Potential Energy  EnergyEnergy ofof positionposition  IncludesIncludes energyenergy stored instored in chemicalchemica...
6 Two Types of Energy Reactions Copyright Cmassengale
7 Endergonic Reactions  Chemical reactionChemical reaction that requires a net input of energyenergy.  PhotosynthesisPho...
8 Exergonic Reactions  Chemical reactionsChemical reactions that releases energyreleases energy  Cellular Respiration C6...
9 Metabolic Reactions of Cells Copyright Cmassengale
10 What is Metabolism?  The sum totalsum total of the chemicalchemical activitiesactivities of all cellscells. Copyright ...
11 Two Types of Metabolism  AnabolicAnabolic PathwaysPathways  CatabolicCatabolic PathwaysPathways Copyright Cmassengale
12 Anabolic PathwayAnabolic Pathway  Metabolic reactions,Metabolic reactions, which consume energyconsume energy (endergo...
13 Catabolic PathwayCatabolic Pathway  Metabolic reactionsMetabolic reactions which releaserelease energyenergy (exergoni...
14 Cellular Energy -Cellular Energy - ATPATP Copyright Cmassengale
15 ATPATP  Components:Components: 1. adenine: nitrogenous base1. adenine: nitrogenous base 2. ribose:2. ribose: five carb...
16 Adenosine TriphosphateAdenosine Triphosphate  ThreeThree phosphatephosphate groups-groups-(two(two with highwith high ...
17 Breaking the Bonds of ATPBreaking the Bonds of ATP  Process is called phosphorylationphosphorylation  Occurs continua...
18 How does ATP work ?How does ATP work ?  Organisms use enzymesenzymes to break down energy-richenergy-rich glucosegluco...
19 How Much ATP Do Cells Use?How Much ATP Do Cells Use?  It is estimated that each celleach cell will generate and consum...
20 Coupled Reaction - ATPCoupled Reaction - ATP  The exergonicexergonic hydrolysishydrolysis of ATPATP is coupled with th...
21 Hydrolysis ofHydrolysis of ATPATP ATP + H2O → ADP + P (exergonic) HydrolysisHydrolysis (add water)(add water) P P P Ade...
22 Hyrolysis is ExergonicHyrolysis is Exergonic EnergyEnergy UsedUsed byby CellsCells Copyright Cmassengale
23 Dehydration ofDehydration of ATPATP ADP +ADP + PP →→ ATPATP ++ HH22OO (endergonic(endergonic) P P P Adenosine triphosph...
24 Dehydration is EndergonicDehydration is Endergonic EnergyEnergy isis restoredrestored inin ChemicalChemical BondsBonds ...
25 ReviewReview Copyright Cmassengale
26 How many high energyHow many high energy phosphate bonds does ATPphosphate bonds does ATP have?have? Copyright Cmasseng...
27 Which is true of photosyntheis?Which is true of photosyntheis? AnabolicAnabolic oror CatabolicCatabolic ExergonicExergo...
28 The breakdown of ATP isThe breakdown of ATP is due to:due to: DehydrationDehydration oror HydrolysisHydrolysis HH22O ad...
29 Which Reactions are oftenWhich Reactions are often Coupled in OrganismsCoupled in Organisms HydrolysisHydrolysis oror D...
×