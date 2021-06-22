Successfully reported this slideshow.
How Smart Do You Think Pit Bull Terrier Dogs Are?
Pit Bulls are fairly quick to learn, but t...
you want him to do at a specific time doesn't mean he doesn't love you. If you can simply treat it for what it truly is,...
HOW SMART DO YOU THINK PIT BULL TERRIER DOGS ARE?

Are you a Pit bull lover? How smart do you think they are? Find out some interesting facts about them.

HOW SMART DO YOU THINK PIT BULL TERRIER DOGS ARE?

  How Smart Do You Think Pit Bull Terrier Dogs Are?

People say a lot of things about Pit Bulls, but you never hear them talk much about the intelligence of this particular breed. Fact is you'll never hear anything about the intelligence of this animal, unless you are in the company of Pit bull owners. Anyone who has owned one of these fascinating dogs will tell you straight up that the Pit bull is a very smart dog indeed.
  Pit Bulls are fairly quick to learn, but they also have a certain stubborn streak which is a direct result of their intelligence. These dogs have a definite will of their own, and they like to get their way, but then again most humans do as well! This stubborn behavior which shows from time to time tends to make the Pit Bull breed slightly harder to train than other breeds. Some people mistake the dog's independent will as the dog not being trainable, but nothing could be further from the truth! These highly intelligent dogs can be trained.

The problems in training arise from owners who have no knowledge about the Pit Bull breed. As with any breed, prospective owners should always invest a little of their time into getting to know the particular quirks that all dog breeds have. Owners who get a Pit Bull then whine about the training of them simply did not do their homework. That's not the dog's fault, now is it? As the owner of a Pit Bull, you should understand that his stubbornness comes from his intelligence, and that you shouldn't take it personally. Just because he doesn't want to do what
  you want him to do at a specific time doesn't mean he doesn't love you. If you can simply treat it for what it truly is, stubbornness, then you'll both make out just fine.

Always meet their hard headed ways with patience and understanding. Certainly don't give up on their training, just be a little more stubborn than they are! You may want to consider using a type of training called play training. This type of training appeals to Pit Bulls because they absolutely love to play. When a training task is presented as a fun game, the task will appeal to the dog's inner desire for play. With this technique, you can outwit the stubbornness you may have encountered with any other type of training.

When purchasing toys for your Pit Bull, keep in mind those strong jaws this breed is famous for. You'll want to purchase toys that are geared to survive for the long haul. Be sure to get toys which will not break apart easily and injure your Pit Bull. Above all, enjoy your new found friend!
  4. 4. 4 FREE AND PAID DOG PRODUCTS AND SERVICES (Click Here) (SERVICES OVER 1M DOGS MONTHLY AND WORLDWIDE)

