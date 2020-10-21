Riot Games Company Preso - EECS441

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kwanhee Lee Uniqname: kwanhlee
Riot Games – Who are they?
League of Legends – Game Play
How Riot Games was founded • Brandon Beck and Mark Merill • Business students and roomates and USC • Game developers were ...
How Riot Games was Founded – cont. • In was unfair for players to “buy” skills • Free game, pay for aethetics • Family and...
Persona • John, a 22 –year old college students loves paying games • Loses interest in some games that require $$$ • Quits...
In order to be “skilled” at a game, gamers need to spend lots of money Developers do not take time to fix bugs and make pa...
Solution • League of Legends by Riot games is a free-to-play game • In-game purchases to change the appearance of characte...
Growth (From 2009 launch to 2012)
Acquired by Tencent • Exponential increase in playerbase • Estimated revenue range $25-50 million • Estimated valuation: $...
Rank Title Publisher Genre Revenue 1 Fornite Epic Games Shooter $2.4B 2 Dungeon Fighter Online Nexon RPG $1.5B 3 League of...
Money = “Skins”
Normal Skin Purchased Skin
WHY? Secret Sauce?
1. Regular Updates For Ex: Released 21 patches in the year 2014 Numerous new characters release Continuous Rework of the g...
League of Legends in 2014
League of Legends in 2020
2. Competitive Play
3. Multiplayer
Competition - Gaming Industry
On-going popularity for League of Legends New Release of Games Future?
Sources • https://lol.gamepedia.com/Riot_Games_Inc. • https://www.polygon.com/2016/9/13/12891656/the-past-present-and- fut...
