Utf 8''heart%20of%20 darkness%20-%20lecture%201%281%29 (1)

Heart of Darkness (1899) Joseph Conrad Lecture 1 Dr. Lucy Graham lvgraham@uj.ac.za
What we will cover in today’s lecture: • Intro to the book, its context, setting, plot • Controversy: Heart of Darkness as...
Introduction to Heart of Darkness: context • The novel was first published in 1899, in serialised installments in Blackwoo...
Heart of Darkness - context Map of “the scramble for Africa”, for possession by Europe:
Heart of Darkness: context • King Leopold II of Belgium presided over the Berlin Conference of 1884-5, as he wanted Belgiu...
Heart of Darkness: context • The atrocities committed during King Leopold’s rule of the Congo (from the Berlin conference ...
Heart of Darkness - context Trailer for a film based on King Leopold’s Ghost (click on play button)
Heart of Darkness - context The scramble for Africa was about resources, or “loot” as Conrad called it. European countries...
Heart of Darkness – setting and plot Conrad’s novel begins with the narrator, Marlow, on a ship on the Thames in London. H...
Heart of Darkness – setting and plot Marlow’s journey from Europe to the Congo river and back:
Controversy: Anti-imperialism and racism in Heart of Darkness • Heart of Darkness is deeply critical of the horrors of imp...
Controversy: Anti-imperialism and racism in Heart of Darkness • At the same time, it perpetuates stereotypes of Africa as ...
Controversy: - A century before the publication of King Leopold’s Ghost (1998), Heart of Darkness (1899) was exposing the ...
Controversy: racism in Heart of Darkness: • Nigerian author and intellectual Chinua Achebe (1930-2013) in particular has c...
Controversy: stereotypes of Africa • In his short essay, “How to write about Africa” (available on Blackboard), Kenyan wri...
Joseph Conrad (1857-1924) - Born in Poland as Józef Teodor Konrad Korzeniowski - He had an unsettled childhood, his father...
“Triumphant Health: Joseph Conrad and Tropical Medicine”, by Lorenzo Servitje, 2016 Available on Blackboard • The article ...
Writing exercise 1 "Congo Diaries and Lockdown Diaries” Joseph Conrad's Heart of Darkness (1899) is based on his journey u...
×