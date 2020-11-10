Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PENGUJIAN WEEK FOUR EFFECT TERHADAP RETURN SAHAM PERUSAHAAN LQ 45 PADA BURSA EFEK INDONESIA (Periode Februari - Juli 2017)...
DATA BULAN JULI 2017 No. Perusahaan Return SM 4 Return SM 5 1 AALI -0.00974026 0.005119454 2 ADRO 0.025139665 -0.02191781 ...
Perumusan masalah dalam penelitian ini adalah Apakah terdapat Week Four Effect pada return saham Perusahaan LQ 45 di Bursa...
KERANGKA PENELITIAN Pasar Efisien Pasar yang harga sekuritas didalamnya mencerminkan secara penuh informasi yang tersedia ...
POPULASI DAN SAMPEL POPULASI Kriteria saham yang akan dijadikan sampel penelitian yaitu: 1. Saham yang termasuk perusahaan...
Hasil dan Pembahasan Penelitian Descriptive Statistics N Range Minimum Maximum Mean Statistic Statistic Statistic Statisti...
Lanjutan….. No Perbedaan Return Hasil uji beda 1 Return senin minggu pertama dengan Return senin minggu keempat Tidak terd...
Fenomena Week Four Effect tidak terdapat pada Return Saham Perusahaan LQ 45 di Bursa Efek Indonesia periode Februari - Jul...
SARAN Saran untuk penelitian selanjutnya berdasarkan penelitian yang telah dilakukan diantaranya adalah : 1. Populasi dala...
TERIMA KASIH
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PPT Pengujian week four effect terhadap return saham Perusahaan LQ 45

7 views

Published on

Tujuan penelitian ini adalah Untuk mengetahui Apakah terdapat Week Four Effect pada return saham Perusahaan LQ 45 di Bursa Efek Indonesia periode Februari – Juli 2017

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PPT Pengujian week four effect terhadap return saham Perusahaan LQ 45

  1. 1. PENGUJIAN WEEK FOUR EFFECT TERHADAP RETURN SAHAM PERUSAHAAN LQ 45 PADA BURSA EFEK INDONESIA (Periode Februari - Juli 2017) FAKULTAS EKONOMI UNIVERSITAS SATYA NEGARA INDONESIA JAKARTA 2018 OLEH: NAMA : KUSNUL FITRIANI N I M : 041401503125125
  2. 2. DATA BULAN JULI 2017 No. Perusahaan Return SM 4 Return SM 5 1 AALI -0.00974026 0.005119454 2 ADRO 0.025139665 -0.02191781 3 ANTM -0.02097902 -0.00719424 4 ASRI -0.02515723 0.045454545 5 BUMI -0.01190476 -0.05 6 CPIN 0.031746032 -0.03610108 7 ELSA -0.00714286 -0.02898551 8 GGRM 0.01651255 -0.04636591 9 HMSP 0 -0.02203857 10 ICBP 0.020648968 -0.01183432 11 INCO -0.00913242 -0.032 12 INDF 0.026470588 -0.01470588 13 LSIP -0.01388889 0.003558719 14 MNCN 0 -0.00277008 15 MYRX -0.0075188 -0.00763359 16 PTBA -0.00763359 -0.0056926 17 PTPP -0.01967213 -0.01302932 18 SMRA -0.01860465 -0.02487562 19 SRIL 0.011173184 -0.03977273 20 SSMS -0.00318471 -0.05483871 21 UNTR -0.01906412 0.020338983
  3. 3. Perumusan masalah dalam penelitian ini adalah Apakah terdapat Week Four Effect pada return saham Perusahaan LQ 45 di Bursa Efek Indonesia periode Februari - Juli 2017? Tujuan penelitian ini adalah Untuk mengetahui Apakah terdapat Week Four Effect pada return saham Perusahaan LQ 45 di Bursa Efek Indonesia periode Februari – Juli 2017
  4. 4. KERANGKA PENELITIAN Pasar Efisien Pasar yang harga sekuritas didalamnya mencerminkan secara penuh informasi yang tersedia didalamnya Anomali Musiman Week Four Effect Anomali Pasar Return Senin Minggu pertama Return Senin Minggu kedua Return Senin Minggu ketiga Return Senin Minggu keempat Return Senin Minggu kelima Retrun Terendah
  5. 5. POPULASI DAN SAMPEL POPULASI Kriteria saham yang akan dijadikan sampel penelitian yaitu: 1. Saham yang termasuk perusahaan LQ 45 di Bursa Efek Indonesia periode Februari - Juli 2017. 2. Saham yang memiliki data yang lengkap yang diperlukan dalam penelitian ini SAMPEL Dalam penelitian ini populasi yang digunakan adalah seluruh Perusahaan yang terdaftar di Bursa Efek Indonesia periode Februari - Juli 2017
  6. 6. Hasil dan Pembahasan Penelitian Descriptive Statistics N Range Minimum Maximum Mean Statistic Statistic Statistic Statistic Statistic Return Senin M1 44 .09523298 -.03783784 .05739514 .0084317076 Return Senin M2 44 .06716418 -.04477612 .02238806 -.0082712621 Return Senin M3 44 .10768826 -.05213270 .05555556 -.0013774124 Return senin M4 44 .05849057 -.02515723 .03333333 .0047311885 Return Senin M5 44 .10029326 -.05483871 .04545455 -.0010258653 Valid N (listwise) 44
  7. 7. Lanjutan….. No Perbedaan Return Hasil uji beda 1 Return senin minggu pertama dengan Return senin minggu keempat Tidak terdapat perbedaan 2 Return senin minggu pertama dengan Return senin minggu kelima Tidak terdapat perbedaan 3 Return senin minggu kedua dengan Return senin minggu keempat Terdapat perbedaan 4 Return senin minggu kedua dengan Return senin minggu kelima Tidak terdapat perbedaan 5 Return senin minggu ketiga dengan Return senin minggu keempat Terdapat perbedaan 6 Return senin minggu ketiga dengan Return senin minggu kelima Tidak terdapat perbedaan
  8. 8. Fenomena Week Four Effect tidak terdapat pada Return Saham Perusahaan LQ 45 di Bursa Efek Indonesia periode Februari - Juli 2017. Karena dari 6 pengujian uji beda return antara return hari senin minggu pertama, kedua dan ketiga dengan return hari senin minggu keempat dan kelima, 4 pengujian menunjukkan tidak terdapat perbedaan return dan hanya 2 pengujian yang menunjukkan terdapat perbedaan return. Hasil ini didukung oleh data deskriptif yang menunjukkan bahwa return hari senin terendah terjadi bukan pada minggu keempat dan kelima tetapi pada minggu kedua. Kesimpulan
  9. 9. SARAN Saran untuk penelitian selanjutnya berdasarkan penelitian yang telah dilakukan diantaranya adalah : 1. Populasi dalam penelitian ini hanya terbatas pada perusahaan yang termasuk pada LQ 45 yang terdaftar di Bursa Efek Indonesia periode Februari - Juli 2017. Disarankan penelitian selanjutnya perlu mempertimbangkan populasi lain. 2. Serta periode penelitian harus ditambah lebih panjang untuk mendapatkan hasil yang lebih meyakinkan, sehingga dapat digunakan untuk analisa jangka panjang.
  10. 10. TERIMA KASIH

×