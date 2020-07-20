Successfully reported this slideshow.
Beauty products
क्या आप ब्यूटी से जुड़ी अपनी समस्याओं के बारे में इंटरनेट खंगाल कर परेशान हो गए हैं और फिर भी आपको कुछ नहीं मिला? सौंदर्य से जुड़े आपके हर सवाल का जवाब है हमारे पास।

Published in: Lifestyle
  1. 1. स्किन िे यर प्रोडक्ट्स
  2. 2. हम आपको यह ां कु छ ऐसे स्ककन के यर प्रोडक्स के ब रे में बत ने ज रहे हैं जो त्वच क न ससर्फ ख्य ल रखते हैं बस्कक स्ककन को हेकदी और खूबसूरत भी बन ते हैं। रूखी त्वचा िो स्नखारे
  3. 3. “ ऑस्िि ड ऑयल &पपाया बॉडी लोशन
  4. 4. इसमें कई ऐसी चीजों क समश्रण है जो आपकी त्वच को कोमल और चमकद र बन ये रखती है। ❖ बीसवैक्स (beaswax) ❖ सिय और कोकु म बटर ❖ आमांड (almond) ❖ व्हीटजमफ (wheatgerm) ❖ ववट समन ई ऑयल कई ख स चीजों से बन है ये बॉडी लोिन
  5. 5. “ एलोवेरा फे स पैि िा जादू
  6. 6. “ एलोवेर स्ककन के सलए अमृत के सम न है। इसमें कु छ ऐसे त्वत समल ये गये हैं जो त्वच को खूबसूरत और चमकद र बन ते हैं। ❖ एलोवेर जेल ❖ चांदन प उडर ❖ स्ललसरीन ❖ ववट समन ई ❖ जोजोब ऑयल ❖ आगफन ऑयल 6 एलोवेरा फे स पैि िे गुणिारी तत्व
  7. 7. “कु छ र्े स वॉि में एांटी बैक्टीरिरयल और एांटी एस्जांग गुण प ए ज ते हैं जो हर प्रक र कक त्वच के सलए उचचत होते हैं। इस र्े स वॉि की ख ससयत भी कु छ ऐसी ही है स्जसे कोई भी इकतेम ल कर सकत है 7 इस्जस्शशयन रोज़ एंड हनी फे स वॉश
  8. 8. “इसमें प ए ज ने व ले एांटी बैक्टीरिरयल गुण मुांह सों से लड़ कर बढ़ती उम्र के ननि नों से भी त्वच क बच करते हैं। ❖ गुल ब की पविय ां ❖ फ्रू ट एक्सट्रैक्ट ❖ ववट समन ई ❖ तुलसी एक्ट्रैक्ट ❖ हनी एक्सट्रैक्ट क्या है खास इस फे स वॉश में ?
  9. 9. “ हमसे जुडड़ये

