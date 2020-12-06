BLUE PROTOCOLのゲームAIフィロソフィー

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BLUE PROTOCOLの ゲームAIフィロソフィー 株式会社バンダイナムコスタジオ 長谷 洋平
自己紹介 • 2009年、株式会社バンダイナムコゲームス（当時）入社 • エースコンバットシリーズ、鉄拳シリーズなどの開発に携わる • 現在はBLUE PROTOCOLのリードAIプログラマとして 全体設計、コア実装、マネジメントなどを担当 •...
この講演について • BLUE PROTOCOLで使用しているAIシステムが どのような思想で設計・実装されているかを紹介します • システム面にフォーカスしているので ゲーム内容に関する話は少なくなっています • BLUE PROTOCOLに...
アジェンダ 1. イントロダクション • ゲームの紹介、設計方針 2. テクノロジー • 空間認識、意思決定、キャラクター制御 3. まとめ
アジェンダ 1. イントロダクション • ゲームの紹介、設計方針 2. テクノロジー • 空間認識、意思決定、キャラクター制御 3. まとめ
 オンラインアクションRPG  操作できる劇場アニメ  パーティ vs パーティ のバトル  2020年4月クローズドβテスト実施
AIキャラクター エネミー 味方NPC モブNPC
コンテンツ フィールド 闘技場 ダンジョン レイド
設計方針 課題 • 新規IPのため仕様がコロコロ変わる • 運営型のオンラインゲームのため将来にわたって いろいろなコンテンツが追加される データドリブン モジュール性
データドリブン コードベースの判定をなくしデータにより定義されるようにする 開発フェーズや人員のスキルに応じて 適宜振り分ける ビヘイビアツリーであっても一定以上の複雑さを超えると 企画だけで１からAIの振る舞いを構築するのは困難 ≠ 企画にす...
モジュール性 責任範囲を明確にし、その責任範囲内で シンプルかつ再利用性の高い部品を作る 2種類のモジュール • コアとなる技術レベルでのモジュール • データレベルでのモジュール 部品を様々に組み合わせることで 多くの仕様を可能な限り安く実現...
ゲームAIエンジン 描画や物理などのほかの要素技術と違い、ゲームの上に 実装されているAIを汎用なエンジンとしてプラグイン化 コア フレームワーク ゲーム AI ゲームAIエンジン ゲームエンジン
キャラクターとAIの切り分け 街中のモブNPCを含む全AIキャラクターが操作可能（開発用）
アジェンダ 1. イントロダクション • ゲームの紹介、設計方針 2. テクノロジー • 空間認識、意思決定、キャラクター制御 3. まとめ
アーキテクチャ 空間認識 意思決定 制御 環境 身体 記憶
アーキテクチャ 空間認識 意思決定 制御 環境 身体 記憶
空間認識 センサーシステム（プッシュ型） • 環境からイベントを受け取り、それに反応する形で対象を認識する Perception Tree（プル型） • 自らが能動的に環境を調べて情報を取得する Influence Map（データストア） • ...
センサーシステム 生物 • 視覚 • 聴覚 • 痛覚 • etc... ゲーム要件 • ボリューム • etc...
Perception Tree • 環境を評価するクエリーシステム • Behavior Tree の実装を流用して作成している • Behavior Tree のエディタをそのまま使用 • 設定ファイルで、ノードのみ Perception T...
Perception Tree ポイントだけでなくアクターも対象にできるので エネミーのターゲット評価も Perception Tree で実現している ポイントを生成 生成したポイントを評価 （フィルタリング、スコアリング） 一番スコアが高い...
Perception Tree クエリーの分岐 • 自分や周りの状況をもとにクエリーの一部を変える • クエリーが失敗したときに別のクエリーを試す Behavior Tree を流用する利点 ①
Perception Tree 多段階クエリー • 最初に実行したクエリーの結果を後続のクエリーで使う Behavior Tree を流用する利点 ② ① ②
Perception Tree 複数フレームへの処理の分散（タイムスライス） • 各ノードは実行時に実際に行った処理量に応じてコストを返す • 1フレームでの実行できるコストの閾値を超えると そのフレームでの処理は中断して残りを次に持ち越す B...
Perception Tree パラメーターを外に出す • パラメーター付きBTの機能を活用（Parameterized Behavior Tree） Behavior Tree を流用する利点 ④ BTエディタ UE4
Perception Tree パラメーターを外に出す • 渡されたパラメータはBTのローカルのBlackboardに入る Behavior Tree を流用する利点 ④ ローカルBB パラメーター ノードのプロパティへマッピング
Perception Tree パラメーターを外に出す • 同じクエリーに違うパラメーターを渡して 近接職、遠距離職のレンジの違いを実現 Behavior Tree を流用する利点 ④
Influence Map グラフ構造のデータ上に値を格納・伝搬させることで 環境に関する情報を計算、共有するための手法 Perception Tree はクエリーを 発行するたびに計算が走るが、 Influence Map はデータを保持して...
Influence Map レイアウト：グラフ構造 構成 ソーシャルグラフグリッド ナビメッシュ レイヤー：値を格納しておく箱 ざっくり言うと… 任意のデータ型の配列（例：float[]）
Influence Map レイアウト
Influence Map レイアウト
Influence Map レイアウト
Influence Map レイアウト ナビメッシュの情報をもとに セルのリンク情報を生成 （セル同士のつながり） マップの構造を考慮した 値の伝搬が可能に
Influence Map • レイアウトのグラフ構造を探索してインデックスを取得 • 同じインデックスを使用してセル情報（位置やリンク情報）と そのレイアウトから作ったレイヤーの値にアクセスできる 問い合わせ レイアウト レイヤーA 座標 イ...
Influence Map • 複数のレイヤーや計算式を組み合わせることで 基本となるレイヤーを使いまわして様々な目的の情報を得る • 同じインデックスでアクセスできるので、最低限の オーバーヘッドで単一レイヤーと同じように情報を取得できる •...
Influence Map 大局分析 前線
Influence Map プレイヤーがよく通る場所はどこか？ 統計分析
Influence Map モブNPCのスポーニング モブNPCが歩ける場所、 たむろしている場所には 密度が設定されている クライアントのマシンスペックや 処理負荷に応じて 街の密度感を維持したまま モブNPCの数のコントロールを できるよう...
Influence Map モブNPCのスポーニング 密度マップ×負荷やスペックに応じたスケール 設定された密度を 満たすように生成する
アーキテクチャ 空間認識 意思決定 制御 環境 身体 記憶
意思決定 エネミー・味方NPC 空間認識 意思決定 制御 環境 身体 熟考 反射行動
意思決定 エネミー・味方NPC 空間認識 意思決定 制御 環境 身体 熟考 反射行動 何をする？ どうする？ 行動に移す
何をする？ Utility System 注視 戦闘 徘徊 現在の状況からそれぞれの行動をどれだけしたいか（欲求度）を計算し、一番高い行動を選ぶ 二番目の行動も並行してできそうであれば並行して行う
どうする？ Preference-based HTN Planning Utility System で決まった欲求を満たすためにどういった行動をすればいいかを計画する キャラクターごとに行える行動は違うので計画した結果も別になる
行動に移す Behavior Tree Behavior Tree に書かれた行動手順通りにキャラクターを制御する
BDIモデル 「意図の理論」をベースとしたエージェントアーキテクチャ アルゴリズム 1. 信念と欲求から達成すべき目標（願望）を決め、 達成手段の候補を求める 2. 達成手段の候補から実際に行う手段を熟考して決定 3. 決定した手段を意図として...
ちなみに... 何をする？ どうする？ 命令を与える 何をする？ どうする？ 行動に移す 複雑な行動は行わないので直接行動の実行につなぐ コーディネーター（集団制御用AI） モブNPC Utility System Preference-bas...
データをどう作るか？ 何をする？ どうする？ 行動に移す 同じコンテンツならどのエネミーもほとんど共通 エネミーごとに行えることは違う
Preference-based HTN Planning HTN Planning • 行動による状態の変化を考慮した一連の行動を 事前に計画するプランニング技術の一種 • 抽象的なタスクをより具体的なタスクへ 分割していくことで必要な行動と...
HTN Planning 起きる 朝食 着替える 家を出る 準備 食べる ご飯を炊く パンを焼く 朝支度 ドメイン
HTN Planning 起きる 朝食 着替える 家を出る 準備 食べる ご飯を炊く パンを焼く 朝支度 ステート パン：1枚 現在の状態と プリコンディションを比較して 分割していいかを判定する パンがあるお米がある ✓✕
HTN Planning 起きる 朝食 着替える 家を出る 準備 食べる ご飯を炊く パンを焼く 朝支度 ステート パン：0枚 パン -1枚 これ以上分割できないタスクには タスクを実行することで 状態がどう変わるかが設定されている
HTN Planning 目を覚ます パンを焼く 朝支度 … キッチンに行く 目覚ましを 止める … これ以上分割ができないところまで分割をし終えるとプランニング終了 タスクを順番に実行していく
HTN Planning エディタ 複合タスク プリミティブタスク 事前条件 事後条件 アクション
プリファレンス • ドメインの外からプランに課す制約 • 満たされたプリファレンスの数でプランを評価する • 同じドメイン（思考ルーチン）を再利用しつつ 好みに応じた違うプランを作り出せる 制約の強さ • ソフト制約：可能な限り満たしてほしい条...
プリファレンス プリコンディションプリファレンス タスクやメソッドの実行前の状態に対する制約 朝食準備 ご飯を炊く パンを焼く プリファレンス：お米 (パン) の所持数が多い ステート お米：10合、パン：1枚 ご飯を炊く ステート お米：1合...
プリファレンス ゴールプリファレンス プランが見つかった時の最終状態に対する制約 プリファレンス：洗い物の数が少ない +4 (お茶碗、お箸、内釜、しゃもじ)ご飯を炊く パンを焼く 食べる 食べる +1 (お皿)
プリファレンス トラジェクトリープリファレンス プラン全体を通した条件の時間的変化に対する制約 例：常にAが満たされる、Aが満たされた後Bを満たす など 起きる 朝食 着替える 家を出る プリファレンス：SometimeAfter(着替える, ...
タクティカルスキル • サブドメイン（＋パラメータ）とプリファレンスのセット • 攻撃、移動、待機などのあらゆる行動が スキルとして実装される • 全スキルのサブドメインを組み合わせてドメインが作られる ドメイン
タクティカルスキル 例：攻撃アクション サブドメインの テンプレート ドメインへ渡す パラメータ 攻撃の種類ごとに 動きの詳細を記述した テンプレートを使いまわす その攻撃をどういう状況で 使ってほしいかを プリファレンスで定義
タクティカルスキル ガードスキルあり ガードスキルなし
アーキテクチャ 空間認識 意思決定 制御 環境 身体 記憶
キャラクター制御 • コード駆動ではなくアニメーション駆動 • 多くのアクションは一つのフルボディアニメーション メリット • 機械的でない、より自然な動きを実現できる • より少ない制約で自由にアニメーションを作れる • 通信による位置の補間...
キャラクター制御 アニメーション駆動なので調整するのはもっぱらアニメーション イテレーション
キャラクター制御 課題 • コード駆動であればプログラム上で使う パラメーターなどで自分の身体能力がわかるが、 アニメーション駆動だと自分自身の能力がわからない • 例：いつ武器を振れば当たるのかわからない • AIが正しくキャラクターを動かせ...
アニメーションサンプリング 事前にモーションをいろいろ出してみて各種データを収集する 収集データ • 再生時間 • 移動量 • メタデータ （攻撃範囲、時間、etc...）
アニメーションサンプリング 使用例 回避アクションの移動量と時間から プレイヤーの攻撃を回避できるか判定 攻撃のヒット範囲と ヒットするまでの時間から 攻撃アクションをトリガーする タイミングを判定
アニメーションサンプリング サンプリングデータに特定のアニメーションのデータが 含まれるかを見れば、キャラクターが行えるアクションがわかる 多くのキャラクターが共通して持つスキルについて 個々に設定せずにアクションの有無から自動で設定 使用例 ...
アニメーションワーピング • アニメーション駆動であっても 単純に再生するだけだと プレイヤーが狭いスポットに 入らないと攻撃を当てられない • かといってアニメーションを いくつも作ってブレンドするのは コストが高い アニメーションの軌跡をプ...
アニメーションワーピング • 位置や向きの差分を毎フレーム少しずつ詰めていく • 不自然になる場合は再生スピードも調整 サンプリングデータがあるので計算が容易 アニメーション ワープ期間
アニメーションワーピング 目標やワープ期間は複数設定可能
ジャンプ攻撃
ジャンプ攻撃 アニメーションワーピングによる 補正も含めた攻撃を当てられる範囲 ダメージコリジョンが出るまでの 時間をもとにプレイヤー位置を予測 青：サンプリングデータ
ジャンプ攻撃 プレイヤーの予測位置と ルートボーンからヒット範囲の 中心までのオフセットから 補正の目標位置・向きを決定 青：サンプリングデータ
キャラクター制御 制御 AI 企画 アニメーター サンプリング 使用 調整 アニメーションとそれに付随するメタデータを調整するだけでAIは自動で正しく制御する！
アジェンダ 1. イントロダクション • ゲームの紹介、設計方針 2. テクノロジー • 空間認識、意思決定、キャラクター制御 3. まとめ
まとめ 最初から Behavior Tree をほかにも流用可能なように設計 → 高機能な空間認識のシステムを安く作成できた スキルの組み合わせによるAIの定義 → 多彩なバリエーションのキャラクターを効率的に量産できる アニメーションサンプリ...
資料 BLUE PROTOCOL 搭載技術の詳細は以下をご参照ください • Perception Tree ～Behavior Treeを応用したお手軽、柔軟な環境認識システム～, CEDEC2017 （https://cedil.cesa.o...
