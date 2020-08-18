Successfully reported this slideshow.
REFERENCE: 1. IBEF REPORT 2. EUROPEAN PHARMACEUTICAL REVIEW REPORT 3. GLOBAL PHARMA REPORT 4. HEALTH MINISTRY OF INDIA NOT...
  1. 1. BARRIERS OF INDIAN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY -BY KF
  2. 2. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COSTS • A study in the journal of health Economics estimated that average cost for bringing new drug to the market with post approval research and development costs is about 2.8 billion US Dollar. • It can be as high as 11-12 billion US Dollar depending upon the drug being developed. • A single clinical trial could cost as much as 100 million US Dollar and according to FDA report 1 in 10 clinically tested drugs gets approved.
  3. 3. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COSTS • So, it can take 15 years of R&D for a drug to be prescribed to the patient. • Even if a startup company has 3 Billion US Dollar to develop and test the drug following all the riles, it still might not generate revenue for 10 or 15 years. • So, the government needs to invest in research initiatives and they should also support clinical trials.
  4. 4. COUNTERFEIT AND SPURIOUS DRUGS •The health ministry estimates that 5 % 0f drugs in India are Counterfeit and 0.3% are Spurious drugs. •The Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) conducted a nationwide survey in 2017,in which 24,000 samples of drugs were collected from all over India and tested, it was found that 3.16% of medicines were substandard and 0.0245% were fake. • eg- 1) Procrit drug used by Cancer and AID`s patients was counterfeited in 2002.The counterfeiters watered down the medicine with non-sterile tap water to 1/20 of strength listed on label.
  5. 5. COUNTERFEIT AND SPURIOUS DRUGS It is time for India to have FDA like strict and stringent quality control regime before we loose the market.
  6. 6. DEPENDENCE ON EXTERNAL MARKETS • India is heavily reliant on China and other countries for API`s and other intermediates, with approximately 80% of API`s used in India are fulfilled by China. •The country is therefore at a mercy of supply distruptions and unpredictable price fluctuations which may arise due to,
  7. 7. DEPENDENCE ON EXTERNAL MARKETS  Change in government policies (eg- increase in charges on import will increase the cost of API.  Geo political issues between the countries. • Implementing improvement to infrastructure would help in development of internal facilities to stabilize supply.
  8. 8. INADEQUATE INFRASTRUCTURE AND UNSKILLED LABOUR • Insufficient energy infrastructure and inadequate transport infrastructure has posed problems for companies operating in India. • Some areas lacks even basic hotel facilities , preventing reach and penetration. •There is increasing concern in domestic industry regarding shortage of skilled workers.
  9. 9. INADEQUATE INFRASTRUCTURE AND UNSKILLED LABOUR The unskilled workers leads to variety of issues , 1) GMP issues in manufacturing processes. 2) Supply and demand imbalance in market. 3) Since the workers are unskilled there are greater chances of accidents to occur.These accidents can result in legal claims or fines or penalties from health and safety regulators.
  10. 10. GOVERNMENT CONTROL IN DRUG PRICING (DPCO) •The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) controls drug pricing in India. • In 2019, 18% of pharmaceutical market was under price control. • Implementation of DPCO leads to heavy losses to the profit making companies such as Novarties, Glenmark, etc which lost the market due to heavy competition with generic drug suppliers and low cost drug manufacturers. • Companies opt to go out of production of essential drugs (i.e. Drugs listed under NLEM) because of decreased profit margin but government do not allow them to do so unless they have proper reasons . •The decreased profit-margin repelled the big MNC`s from investing in market.
  11. 11. GOVERNMENT CONTROL IN DRUG PRICING • Many companies reduced their investments in R&D projects. • Some companies shut down their R&D centres and some shifted them to another countries. • eg- Sanofi shifted its R&D centre from India to China in 2015. Instead of drug price control, other mechanisms like promoting competition among manufacturers, strictly regulating quality of drugs, increase in public spending on healthcare, etc will deliver better outcomes of IPI.
  12. 12. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY • Product Patent was implemented from the year 2005. • It represents major improvement on the previous rules but some issues remains. They are, 1) Does not apply to drugs patented before1995 and between 1995&2005. 2) The Ordinance, allows third parties to oppose an application for patent which will prolong the period required to issue grant. 3) It permitsCOMPULSAY LICENSING in some circumstances like national emergencies and public health crisis (provision that could be abused for commercial gain).
  13. 13. BRAND NAME RECOGNITION • Consumers wary of product they have never heared of or a company they do not trust. • Especially for the drugs which have physiological effect on the body. • Therefore, brand awareness is important when launching new drug in market and it drives consumer`s decision when differentiating between competing companies.
  REFERENCE: 1. IBEF REPORT 2. EUROPEAN PHARMACEUTICAL REVIEW REPORT 3. GLOBAL PHARMA REPORT 4. HEALTH MINISTRY OF INDIA NOTE The data may vary on yearly basis so please refer latest reports.
  15. 15. THANKYOU

